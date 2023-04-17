Fox Dominion lawsuit – live: Defamation trial against news channel abruptly delayed amid ‘settlement talks’
Dominion Voting Systems alleges Fox News’ ‘airing of falsehoods’ caused significant business and reputational harm
Dominion Voting Systems high-profile $1.6bn defamation trial against Fox News has been suddenly delayed, hours before opening statements were scheduled to begin.
The trial was due to begin in Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington on Monday following last week’s pre-trial hearings and jury selection.
On Sunday night, Judge Eric Davis announced – without explanation – that the civil case had been postponed until Tuesday.
Multiple reports have stated that Fox News is pushing to settle the case before it goes to trial with lawyers for the two sides expected to meet on Monday.
On Monday morning, Judge Davis said the 24-hour delay was “not unusual” and indicated jurors would be sworn in Tuesday.
He did not mention whether settlement discussions were taking place.
The media empire has been defending the company and its Fox Corporation parent from allegations that they defamed the voting machine company by spreading false claims that its systems manipulated the 2020 presidential election’s outcome to ensure Donald Trump’s loss.
Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and its concerns over declining viewership with competition from other right-wing networks.
Will Fox News settle the Dominion defamation lawsuit? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure
On the eve of the Fox-Dominion defamation trial, Alex Woodward spoke to First Amendment experts to gauge whether the right-wing network would seek to settle the case out of court.
Will Fox News settle with Dominion? First Amendment experts aren’t so sure
Has the voting machine company at the centre of right-wing conspiracy theories met the extremely high bar for proving defamation by the press? Maybe, but the network says losing the case would be a blow to all media, Alex Woodward reports
Will the Fox vs Dominion trial be televised?
A procession of top Fox News anchors and executives are expected to be called to testify in the $1.6bn Dominion Voting Machine defamation trial in Delaware, leading to intense media interest in the trial.
However, any hopes that the trial would be televised were scuttled last week when Judge Eric Davis ruled that video and audio broadcasts would not be permitted.
In denying denied the request by a coalition of media organisations for that access, Judge Davis ensured that Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Rupert Murdoch could testify without their every remark being beamed into living rooms and spliced for social media.
“I have gone as far as I can go with respect to access,” he said on Thursday.
On Monday, a long line of reporters queued outside the court. Judge Davis told the court that he was expecting the trial to get underway on Tuesday, despite reports that the parties were in settlement negotiations.
The Independent’s Alex Woodward, reporting from Delaware, notes that the room where Judge Davis is presiding fits about 200 people.
There is a media overflow room where there will either be audio or video for reporters to view only.
Fox plans to point the finger at Trump and other right-wing networks
In a Sunday night filing, Fox said its attorneys may “introduce evidence that others (including President Trump) made similar claims about Dominion for purposes of rebutting Dominion’s malice case.”
Fox also could present “evidence of ‘other defamers’ for purposes of contesting causation,” according to the filing.
Is Fox News about to pay the price for its 2020 election lies?
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, the most-watched cable news network in the US gave Donald Trumpand his allies a platform for their false claims that it was rigged against him.
At the centre of many election lies, conspiracy theories and the former president’s spurious legal challenges to reverse the outcome was Dominion Voting Systems – a voting machine company baselessly accused of flipping votes.
Those claims were aired uncritically on Fox News.
Those claims were false, a judge has determined.
Alex Woodward reports on what’s at stake in the Fox-Dominion defamation trial.
Will Fox News pay the price for giving a platform to Trump’s election lies?
A closely-watched case in Delaware could give jurors a rare chance to decide if the right-wing network is responsible for statements about a voting machine company which was thrust into the centre of bogus 2020 election claims. Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington
Trump says Fox News should stand by his election lies to weaken Dominion lawsuit
Donald Trump suggested Fox News should stand by his election fraud lies to weaken Dominion Voting System’s arguments as the two gear up to go to trial.
The former president took to Truth Social in the early hours of Monday and posted in all caps: “If Fox would finally admit that there was large scale cheating & irregularities in the 2020 presidential election, which would be a good thing for them, & for America, the case against them, which should not have existed at all, would be greatly weakened.”
He added: “Back up those patriots at Fox instead of throwing them under the bus - & they are right! There is sooo much proof, like mass ballot stuffing caught on government cameras, FBI colluding with Twitter & Facebook, state legislatures not used, etc.”
Ariana Baio has the story.
Trump says Fox News should stand by his election lies to weaken Dominion’s lawsuit
Fox News and Dominion Voting Systems are set to go to trial this week
Why might Dominion choose to settle?
Litigation specialist Bradley Moss with an explanation on why Dominion might choose to settle the defamation case with Fox News, rather than go to trial.
“For those asking why Dominion might settle, there are at least three things to remember:
1) non-trivial chance the pre-trial rulings get reversed on appeal and the whole thing is tossed;
2) trials are a wild card; and
3) if they can accomplish their primary goals, why not?”
Fox News plans to fight Dominion’s defamation case by pointing finger at Trump and other ‘defamers’
In a court filing on Sunday, Fox News indicates it will cast blame on Donald Trump and other right-wing networks as it seeks to defend a $1.6bn defamation case.
Alex Woodward reports from Wilmington, Delaware.
Fox News plans to fight Dominion’s defamation case by pointing finger at Trump
The judge presiding over the high-profile case delayed the start by one day, while attorneys for the right-wing media network suggest that the former president made similar claims that Dominion says were defamatory
‘It’s not so mysterious’
Legal analyst Harry Litman believes the momentum is likely moving towards a settlement between Fox News and Dominion Voting Machines in their $1.6bn defamation trial.
“In my experience, when there is a last minute postponement to talk settlement, the parties are all oriented in that direction, (and) the momentum in favour of a settlement in principle grows strong,” he wrote in a Twitter post on Monday.
“It’s not so mysterious. Most likely they lawyers went to the judge and said we’re having serious settlement discussions and the judge asked if a day delay would be fruitful (i.e., were they near a settlement in principle) and they reported back yes.”
'PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox!’
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson has implored Dominion Voting Machines not to settle its defamation case against Fox News before trial.
The former anchor sued the then-Fox News CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment in 2016, before signing a non-disclosure agreement with its parent company.
“PLEASE Dominion --- Do not settle with Fox! You're about to prove something very big,” Ms Carlson wrote on Twitter, after reports began emerging that discussions were being held to settle the case before trial.
Trump falsely claims Dominion’s lawsuit would be ‘weakened’ if Fox News stands by his election lies
Donald Trump is also weighing in on Fox News’ defamation case with Dominion Voting Systems.
In an early morning Truth Social post on Monday, the former president falsely claimed Dominion’s lawsuit would be “weakened” if the network stands by his 2020 presidential election lies.
“IF FOX WOULD FINALLY ADMIT THAT THERE WAS LARGE SCALE CHEATING & IRREGULARITIES IN THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION, WHICH WOULD BE A GOOD THING FOR THEM, & FOR AMERICA, THE CASE AGAINST THEM, WHICH SHOULD NOT HAVE EXISTED AT ALL, WOULD BE GREATLY WEAKENED. BACK UP THOSE PATRIOTS AT FOX INSTEAD OF THROWING THEM UNDER THE BUS - & THEY ARE RIGHT! THERE IS SOOO MUCH PROOF, LIKE MASS BALLOT STUFFING CAUGHT ON GOVERNMENT CAMERAS, FBI COLLUDING WITH TWITTER & FACEBOOK, STATE LEGISLATURES NOT USED, etc.” he wrote.
