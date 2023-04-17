✕ Close Recording captures Giuliani admitting he doesn’t know about Dominion voting machines

Dominion Voting Systems high-profile $1.6bn defamation trial against Fox News has been suddenly delayed, hours before opening statements were scheduled to begin.

The trial was due to begin in Delaware Superior Court in Wilmington on Monday following last week’s pre-trial hearings and jury selection.

On Sunday night, Judge Eric Davis announced – without explanation – that the civil case had been postponed until Tuesday.

Multiple reports have stated that Fox News is pushing to settle the case before it goes to trial with lawyers for the two sides expected to meet on Monday.

On Monday morning, Judge Davis said the 24-hour delay was “not unusual” and indicated jurors would be sworn in Tuesday.

He did not mention whether settlement discussions were taking place.

The media empire has been defending the company and its Fox Corporation parent from allegations that they defamed the voting machine company by spreading false claims that its systems manipulated the 2020 presidential election’s outcome to ensure Donald Trump’s loss.

Court filings leading up to the trial stitched together a much-larger picture of the Fox organisation, its decision making, and its concerns over declining viewership with competition from other right-wing networks.