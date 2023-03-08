✕ Close Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has asked for a delay in bringing the $250m fraud lawsuit filed against her, her brothers, her father and their family’s eponymous real estate company to trial.

Her lawyers argue that the fraud complaint filed last year “does not contain a single allegation that Ms Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements”.

“Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” they added.

In news about Mr Trump’s other legal issues, it emerged his former aide Hope Hicks had met with Manhattan prosecutors investigating the former president’s alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

The former White House communications director visited the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg with her lawyers on Monday. This comes as prosecutors ramp up the long-running investigation into the payments to Daniels leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump is praising Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the January 6 Capitol riot falsely depicting it as a peaceful process. He has called for the prosection of the House select committee that investigated the attack on Congress.