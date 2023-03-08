Trump news – live: Ivanka distances herself from family legal woes as Hope Hicks meets Manhattan prosecutors
Follow all the latest developments in Trumpworld
Donald Trump’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump has asked for a delay in bringing the $250m fraud lawsuit filed against her, her brothers, her father and their family’s eponymous real estate company to trial.
Her lawyers argue that the fraud complaint filed last year “does not contain a single allegation that Ms Trump directly or indirectly created, prepared, reviewed, or certified any of her father’s financial statements”.
“Other individuals were responsible for those tasks,” they added.
In news about Mr Trump’s other legal issues, it emerged his former aide Hope Hicks had met with Manhattan prosecutors investigating the former president’s alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.
The former White House communications director visited the office of Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg with her lawyers on Monday. This comes as prosecutors ramp up the long-running investigation into the payments to Daniels leading up to the 2016 presidential election.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump is praising Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the January 6 Capitol riot falsely depicting it as a peaceful process. He has called for the prosection of the House select committee that investigated the attack on Congress.
DeSantis is engaging in ‘fascism’, says Florida Democrat
Democratic Representative Maxwell Frost criticised his home state Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, saying the potential Republican presidential candidate is engaging in “fascism”.
The freshman Democratic congressman, who is currently the youngest member of the House of Representatives, spoke on CNN with Jim Acosta about Mr DeSantis’s plan to ban the use of preferred pronouns and gender studies in the state of Florida.
“He isn’t acting on education, we have to be clear,” Mr Frost said. “He’s acting on scapegoating vulnerable communities due to his failures.”
Eric Garcia has the story.
Ron DeSantis is engaging in ‘fascism’, says Florida Democrat
‘He’s acting on scapegoating vulnerable communities due to his failures,’ freshman congressman says
Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after mockery over empty seats
Donald Trump went on the defensive bright and early on Monday morning as he chafed over coverage of his speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington DC over the weekend.
The former president contended that “you couldn’t get into the building” as he insisted that seating for his speech was filled and that his supporters had flocked to CPAC to see him.
John Bowden reports.
Defensive Trump insists CPAC speech was packed after mockery over empty seats
Ex-president slighted by suggestions that he cannot draw same crowds he had in ‘16, ‘20
Voices: Trump’s new Jan 6 song is as bad as you’d expect. It’s also dangerous
Ahmed Baba writes:
On Friday at midnight, Donald Trump dropped a new song with the J6 Prison Choir. No, that’s not an Onion headline. That just happened. Who needs SNL when we have reality?
According to Forbes staff writer Zach Everson, Trump, in partnership with former Trump Admin official Kash Patel and former Fox News Host Ed Henry, collaborated with January 6 insurrectionists awaiting trial in a DC jail.
I’ll save you time. The song is as bad as you’d expect.
Read on:
Trump’s new Jan 6 song is as bad as you’d expect. It’s also dangerous
Republicans want to convince Americans that the extremism they’ve embraced isn’t extremism at all
CPAC: We asked conservatives at CPAC what ‘woke’ means
The fact is that conservatives don’t like the concept of “woke” these days.
Many struggle to define the concept, as Eric Garcia discovered at CPAC over the weekend.
We asked conservatives at CPAC what ‘woke’ means. Their replies were revealing
Many conservative struggle to define the word that has become a right-wing boogeyman, finds Eric Garcia in National Harbor, Maryland
Voices: Why Donald Trump’s CPAC speech proves he is a problem for the GOP
Noah Berlatsky writes:
In his keynote CPAC speech, Donald Trump once again demonstrated why his leadership of the Republican Party has led to electoral loss after electoral loss. His rambling speech was unlikely to appeal to anyone not already firmly ensconced in the conservative bubble. When he did settle into a coherent statement, it was more often than not a vicious attack on his Republican rivals.
Read on:
Donald Trump’s CPAC speech proves why he is a problem for the GOP
Donald Trump is signalling more and more clearly that he is willing to tear the GOP apart if it defies him
Trump mocked for ‘half full’ CPAC event
Donald Trump has been mocked by Chris Christie over the poor turn out at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) over the weekend.
The annual conservative event this year was witness to guests lobbing a number of casual attacks against transgender Americans, jokes at their expense and even thretening to strip them of their healthcare and remove them from public life.
Former president Trump, in his keynote speech at the event, said the 2024 presidential elections were a “final battle” and that “we no longer have a country” if he lost.
Arpan Rai reports.
Donald Trump mocked for ‘half full’ CPAC event: ‘It’s TPAC, Trump PAC’
Trump measures crowd size as an ‘example of his own power and own authority’, says former ally Chris Christie
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
Fox News is on an unlikely collision course with two leading contenders for the Republican presidential nomination over the rights of journalists.
In defending itself against a massive defamation lawsuit over how it covered false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election, the network is relying on a nearly 60-year-old Supreme Court ruling that makes it difficult to successfully sue media organizations for libel.
Former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, two favorites of many Fox News viewers, have advocated for the court to revisit the standard, which is considered the foundational case in American defamation law.
Read on:
Fox libel defense at odds with top GOP presidential foes
A $1.6 billion lawsuit against Fox News for its coverage of false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election isn’t the only thing putting pressure on the standard for U.S. libel law
Trump vows ‘retribution’ and will stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges
Donald Trump is vowing to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if he is indicted in any of the multiple criminal investigations bearing down on him.
“Absolutely, I wouldn’t even think about leaving,” the former president told reporters ahead of his speech at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, speculating that being the target of a criminal indictment could even “enhance” his poll numbers.
During his remarks, Mr Trump vowed to take revenge against Democrats, the media, and even fellow Republicans who opposed him.
John Bowden and Josh Marcus report.
Donald Trump vows ‘retribution’ and will stay in 2024 race if he faces charges
‘I wouldn’t even think of leaving,’ the former president says
Jan 6 rioters on the run after removing ankle monitors
Two Capitol riot defendants are being sought by the FBI after going missing.
A Florida woman disappeared before she was set to stand trial on Monday after being charged in relation to her actions during the insurrection in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump attempted to violently stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.
Last week, a Washington federal judge issued bench warrants for the arrest of Joseph Hutchinson III and Olivia Pollock following the revelation that they had tampered with or removed the ankle monitors used to track them, according to the Associated Press.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Two Jan 6 rioters are on the run after removing ankle monitors
Suspects accused of attacking officers during 2021 insurrection set to stand trial in August
Ex-Trump aide Hope Hicks meets Manhattan prosecutors
Former senior adviser to Donald Trump, Hope Hicks, was spotted entering the Manhattan district attorney’s office yesterday in a signal of a possible escalation of the investigation into the former president’s alleged involvement in hush money payments to a porn star during his presidential campaign.
Prosecutors from district attorney Alvin Bragg’s office have been presenting evidence to a grand jury since January, with Ms Hicks being the seventh witness to meet with them, the New York Times reported.
It remains unclear whether she was simply answering questions or will be asked to testify before the grand jury.
Mr Trump has labelled the investigation a “witch hunt,” and it is unknown whether the district attorney will seek an indictment against him.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies