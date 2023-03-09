Trump news – live: Trump attorney admits ‘misrepresentation’ as she is censured for 2020 election fraud lies
Donald Trump’s attorney Jenna Ellis has admitted that she “misrepresented” what happened during the 2020 election as a Colorado court censured her for peddling the former president’s fraud lies.
The Colorado Supreme Court’s Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel censured Ms Ellis on Wednesday for misconduct after she made multiple false statements on TV and on Twitter about the presidential election.
Ms Ellis, who acted as an adviser to Mr Trump as he tried to overturn the election in his favour, had admitted last month to making 10 “misrepresentations” to the public, including claiming the election was stolen from Mr Trump.
This comes as Mr Trump praised Fox News host Tucker Carlson for airing footage of the January 6 Capitol riot falsely depicting it as a peaceful process.
His praise suggested he has chosen to ignore the fact that Carlson said he “passionately” hates the former president.
New messages revealed in a $1.6bn defamation lawsuit against Fox News by Dominion Voting Systems show that Calrson texted a Fox News staffer two days before the Capitol riot reading: “We are very, very close to being able to ignore Trump most nights. I truly can’t wait. I hate him passionately.”
How Rupert Murdoch’s relationship with Jared Kushner boosted Trump’s campaign
A defamation lawsuit against Fox News alleges a tight relationship between right-wing media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Donald Trump’s campaign while the now-former president’s allies and attorneys frequently appeared on the network to promote his baseless narrative that the 2020 presidential election was rigged against him.
Court documents with uncovered emails and sworn depositions in the case have revealed Mr Murdoch providing Jared Kushner, Mr Trump’s son-in-law and a senior White House adviser, with what allegedly amounted to campaign advice, magnifying the network’s intially-reluctant alliance with the former president.
Mr Murdoch, the executive chairman of the Fox Corporation, admitted in a sworn deposition that he gave Mr Kushner a preview of a campaign advert from then-candidate Joe Biden’s campaign and appeared to offer him debate strategy to pass along to Mr Trump.
“Do you think it is appropriate for someone in your position to give a heads up to the opposing campaign about what the ad of the opposing campaign will show before it is public?” an attorney for voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems asked Mr Murdoch, according to court filings.
“I was trying to help Mr Kushner,” Mr Murdoch said. “He’s a friend of mine.”
The right-wing media mogul’s flaship newspaper once called him a ‘catastrophe’. With help from his son-in-law, Trump found his pulpit at Fox News, now facing a lawsuit over his election lies, Alex Woodward reports
