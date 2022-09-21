Trump news – live: New York AG Letitia James set for ‘major announcement’, as E Jean Carroll to file new case
Donald Trump had requested special master to review the documents
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.
The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offerfrom former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.
But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.
Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified.
The legal team also appeared to acknowledge that the Department of Justice investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago could result in criminal charges.
Mr Trump earlier criticised FBI agents for allegedly ruining carpets during the search last month and leaving his wife Melania Trump feeling “very violated”. More than 100 documents marked classified or top secret were recovered.
The files are among more than 11,000 taken from Mar-a-Lago in the investigation into the mishandling of official documents, which President Joe Biden described in recent days as being “irresponsible”.
Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has announced the time and date for what could be the final public hearing on the matter before the group publishes its official findings.
Book claims Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley secretary of state over her skin
Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley was rejected for the role of US secretary of state during the Trump administration because of a “complexion problem”, a new book claims.
In the book from The New Yorker’s Susan Glasser and The New York Times’ Peter Baker, The Divider, the pair report that those close to the ex-president described Donald Trump discussing the possibility of selecting Ms Haley for several important roles in his administration, including potentially his vice president.
John Bowden has the story.
Trump refused to appoint Nikki Haley over her skin, book claims
Haley is considered potential 2024 presidential contender
Poll: Herschel Walker holds slight lead over Raphael Warnock in Georgia Senate race
Former University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker holds a slight lead over Democratic incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock with less than a month before their scheduled debate, according to a new poll.
The survey found that 46 per cent of voters prefer Mr Walker while 44 per cent perfer Mr Warnock, who won a special election early last year to fill out the rest of the late Senator Johnny Isakson’s term and is now running for a full six-year term.
Eric Garcia reports on the latest poll findings.
Poll shows Herschel Walker slightly ahead of Raphael Warnock in Georgia
Comes as Herschel Walker seeks to lower expectations ahead of the debate.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral
Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden on Monday for his 14th-row seating assignment at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service in Windsor Castle.
“This is what’s happened to America in just two short years. No respect!” the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday. “However, a good time for our President to get to know the leaders of certain Third World countries.”
“In Real Estate, like in Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING,” Mr Trump added.
Josh Marcus reports.
Trump mocks Biden for 14th row seating at Queen’s funeral: ‘Location is everything’
Trump was not invited to service at Windsor Castle
Trump says surveillance tape of FBI Mar-a-Lago search ‘looks like a military coup’
Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed surveillance footage of the court-authorised FBI search of his Palm Beach, Florida, home shows a scene akin to one in which the military deposes a civilian government.
Read more:
Trump claims Mar-a-Lago surveillance tape of FBI ‘looks like a military coup’
Mr Trump says the FBI has asked him to keep surveillance footage private because identifying the FBI agents involved in the search of his property could compromise their safety
Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted over Mar-a-Lago papers
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have admitted that the twice-impeached ex-president could face federal criminal charges as a result of his hoarding more than 100 classified, government-owned documents at his Palm Beach, Florida home.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump lawyers admit ex-president could be indicted in Mar-a-Lago probe
The court filing is the first from Mr Trump that acknowledges he could face criminal charges
New York AG to make 'major announcement' – but will it be about Trump?
New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” within hours.
The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offer from former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years.
But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.
New York attorney general Letitia James to make ‘major announcement’ within hours
Democrat, who has been investigating the finances of former president Donald Trump, gave no clue as to what Wednesday morning press conference would be about
Ron Johnson mocked for slip saying he ‘condones’ white supremacism
Republican Senator Ron Johnson made an unfortunate slip during an interview on Fox News, accidentally saying he “condones” white supremacy before quickly correcting himself to say he “condemns” the ideology.
Mr Johnson appeared on Fox News opposite anchor Maria Bartiromo and discussed how other Congress members frequently cited white supremacy as an issue. That’s when he slipped up.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Ron Johnson mocked for slip saying he ‘condones’ white supremacism
The senator quickly corrected himself and says he ‘condemns’ white supremacy
Federal lawsuit filed against DeSantis administration over migrant flights
Attorneys for a group of migrants who boarded unannounced flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio, Texas have filed a federal class action lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who allegedly directed a “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme” to transport a group of 50 people, including families with small children, as part of a political stunt.
The lawsuit alleges the governor and members of his administration targeted immigrants who were recently released from shelters with false promises of job opportunities, education and financial assistance before they landed on the island with only volunteered support from local groups and emergency assistance from state agencies.
Alex Woodward reports.
Migrants and civil rights group file federal lawsuit against DeSantis administration
Class action lawsuit details ‘fraudulent and discriminatory scheme’ to move migrants out of Texas
Voices:Tucker Carlson’s latest LGBT rant proves he’s become radicalized
Skylar Baker-Jordan writes:
Tucker Carlson is at it again. The far-right Fox News host spent much of his show last night stoking hatred and, as Kat Abu of Media Matters tweeted, “openly calling for violence against teachers and LGBTQ+ people.”
Abu included in her tweet a truly chilling clip of Carlson from his show, ranting about LGBTQ people allegedly grooming children — an age-old homophobic trope used to position gender and sexual minorities as perverts and threats.
Read more:
Tucker Carlson’s latest LGBT rant proves he’s become radicalized
The Fox News host insists he’s just defending children — but it really doesn’t look like that could possibly be true
Don Jr likes clip of royal commentator saying Africans should pay slave trade reparations
Donald Trump Jr liked a Twitter post with a video of CNN host Don Lemon being stunned into silence by a royal commentator claiming descendants of British sailors should be paid reparations over the African slave trade.
Royal commentator says Africans should pay slave trade reparations to British sailors
UK government says Britain responsible for transporting 3.1 million Africans to colonies aross Atlantic
