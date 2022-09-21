✕ Close Trump claims his supporters are jailed for refusing to say bad things about him

New York attorney general Letitia James has said her office is set to make a “major announcement” on Wednesday morning.

The state’s top lawyer has rejected at least one settlement offerfrom former president Donald Trump, who her office has been investigating for the past three years, according to The New York Times.

But she has given no details of why she called the press conference for 10.30am ET, to which press have been invited.

Earlier, Judge Raymond Dearie, the independent arbiter tasked with inspecting documents seized in the FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida home said on Tuesday he intends to push briskly through the review process and appeared skeptical of the Trump team’s reluctance to say whether it believed the records had been declassified.

The legal team also appeared to acknowledge that the Department of Justice investigation into classified documents at Mar-a-Lago could result in criminal charges.

Mr Trump earlier criticised FBI agents for allegedly ruining carpets during the search last month and leaving his wife Melania Trump feeling “very violated”. More than 100 documents marked classified or top secret were recovered.

The files are among more than 11,000 taken from Mar-a-Lago in the investigation into the mishandling of official documents, which President Joe Biden described in recent days as being “irresponsible”.

Meanwhile, the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot has announced the time and date for what could be the final public hearing on the matter before the group publishes its official findings.