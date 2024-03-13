Trump wanted Elon Musk to buy Truth Social, report reveals: Live
All the latest news from former president’s 2024 campaign and mounting legal troubles
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
The man known as “Trump employee five” has broken his silence about his involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Brian Butler is described as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment against Donald Trump but is not facing charges in the case.
Mr Butler told CNN that he unknowingly helped Mr Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta move boxes containing classified information to the former president’s plane on the very same day in June 2022 that Mr Trump was meeting with DOJ investigators about returning the documents.
He also said that he does not think Mr Trump should be reelected president in November and poured cold water on the former president’s claims that the case is a “witch hunt”.
The interview comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys made their latest bid to delay or toss one of his other criminal cases.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump secured the Republican nomination to fight Joe Biden in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.
JUST IN: Trump wins Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii
Donald Trump has won the Republican presidential caucuses in Hawaii.
The Associated Press called the race at 4.44am ET on Wednesday morning.
At the time of the race being called, Mr Trump had secured 97 per cent of votes with 95 per cent of votes counted.
Nikki Haley had just 1.6 per cent of vites, Ron DeSantis 0.6 per cent and Vivek Ramaswamy 0.5 per cent.
Robert De Niro brands Trump ‘a total monster’
Robert De Niro has urged US voters to support Joe Biden in a bid for “normalcy”, warning that a Donald Trump win would result in “the nightmare”.
Appearing on the latest episode of Real Time with Bill Maher,the famously outspoken Hollywood star discussed the forthcoming 2024 election.
“We wanna live in a world that we want to live in and enjoy living in, or live in a nightmare?” De Niro asked his host. “Vote for Trump and you’ll get the nightmare, vote for Biden and we’ll be back to normalcy.”
Is Huntington Beach really the Maga stronghold Californians fear?
Mike Bedigan reports for The Independent:
In a small beach shop in downtown Huntington Beach, California, the face of Donald Trump stares down from a wall covered in T-shirts bearing his likeness. “Impeach This,” one reads, with an image of the former president showing both middle fingers.
“He’s our best seller,” says Abdel Nate, who sits on the tills. “The boss doesn’t care about politics. He’s not red or blue, he just cares about his business making more money.”
Huntington Beach – located around 50 miles south of Los Angeles and known locally as “Surf City” – has all the laid back characteristics of a typical southern California beach town; bright sunshine, palm trees, with cafes and bars lining the front.
However, though the pro-Trump sentiment is palpable, locals dispute previous portrayals of the city as a “Maga stronghold” at the heart of the historically liberal Golden State, and say that the Republican presence is not as aggressive as is being made out.
What Trump and Biden’s foreign leader choices tell us
Eric Garcia writes:
It’s basically an aphorism at this point that American voters almost never make a decision about their choice for president based on foreign policy. The only exception comes when Americans are in harm’s way, as Lyndon Johnson, Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan, George W Bush and Barack Obama can all attest.
At the same time, presidential candidates’ foreign policy reveals plenty about how what they value at home. Harry Truman’s desegregation of the US military reflected Democrats’ larger shift away from being the party of Southern racists to becoming the party of civil rights. Reagan’s ardent opposition to communism abroad reflected his desire to slash government spending at home.
That makes President Joe Biden and former president Donald Trump’s choices of foreign heads of state to meet this week particularly interesting. They reflect much about what values they want to promote at home.
Trump wins Republican nomination for presidential election
Donald Trump won another slate of Republican state primary victories on Tuesday which appeared to push him over the threshold of delegates needed to secure the GOP presidential nomination.
The former presient won four victories in Georgia, Mississippi, Hawaii and Washington Tuesday evening, four states which combined have enough delegates to the Republican convention in Milwaukee to put Mr Trump’s total over the 1,215 needed to win the primary — a majority of the overall total.
His path towards the nomination became obstacle-free with the departure of Nikki Haley from the race last week, following her final disappointing showing on Super Tuesday. Despite campaigning in states including Virginia, Massachusetts, Utah and Texas, the former governor and UN ambassador won just a single state among the more than a dozen in play last week — Vermont, coincidentally the state representing the smallest prize of the evening.
John Bowden reports.
Donald Trump wins Republican nomination for third straight presidential election
Former president and Biden both now have enough delegates to secure their respective party nominations after sweeping another round of states on Tuesday
ICYMI: Trump posts $91.6m bond to appeal E Jean Carroll defamation verdict
Alex Woodward reports:
After losing a last-ditch attempt to delay, Donald Trump has posted a $91.6m bond to appeal a jury’s multi-million dollar verdict for his defamatory statements about E Jean Carroll.
Attorneys for the former president notified the judge overseeing the case on Friday that he has filed his expected appeal with a federal appeals court in New York, and requested that US District Judge Lewis Kaplan pause the judgment against him as the litigation continues.
Mr Trump was required to put up 110 per cent of the $83.3m judgment to pause collections while the appeal plays out.
Trump tightens grip on RNC
Gustaf Kilander reports:
Donald Trump has finalised his takeover of the Republican National Committee as the campaign organisation elected former North Carolina GOP chair and RNC general counsel Michael Whatley as its new chair following the departure of Ronna McDaniel.
Mr Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, was elected vice-chair of the RNC, cementing the Trump family’s control of how Republican campaign cash gets spent.
Members of the RNC met in Houston, Texas to appoint Mr Whatley and Ms Trump to the top posts.
ICYMI: Fact checking Trump’s ‘play by play’ of Biden’s State of the Union
Donald Trump promised a play-by-play fact-check response to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union, teeing up something of a virtual debate between the two men seeking their re-elections.
The former president planned to “correct, in rapid response, any and all inaccurate statements” from Mr Biden, particularly anything about the US-Mexico border and what Mr Trump called the “weaponization” of federal law enforcement “to go after his Political Opponent, ME,” he announced on his Truth Social this week,
Mr Trump’s account – between ads for his “signature trading card”, “mugshot coins”, Truth Social-branded sweatpants and a sponsored posts from an anti-vaccine “JesusMAGA” account with 80 followers – fired off dozens of posts, insults and memes throughout his rival’s remarks. Most of them were false.
Alex Woodward reports:
Ex-Mar-a-Lago employee says he unwittingly helped Trump move classified docs
Brian Butler, a former Mar-a-Lago employee who has publicly identified himself as a witness in the classified documents case against Donald Trump, recounted how he unknowingly helped load boxes of those documents onto the former president’s plane on CNN’s The Source with Kaitlin Collins.
Mr Butler, a valet and manager at Mar-a-Lago, said that in June 2022 he and Walt Nauta, another former employee who is also a co-defendant in the case, loaded approximately 10 to 15 white banker’s boxes from a car to Mr Trump’s plane.
“I mean, we were just taking them out of the Escalade, piling them up. I remember they were all stacked on top of each other. And then we’re lifting them up to the pilot,” Mr Butler said.
Ariana Baio has the details:
Ex-Mar-a-Lago employee says he unwittingly helped load classified papers onto plane
‘Trump Employee 5’ has come forward with his side of the story before the trial in the classified documents case begins
Trump mocks Biden stutter at rally
Graig Graziosi reports:
Donald Trump displayed his usual level of class on Saturday when he began a rally in Rome, Georgia, by mocking Joe Biden’ stutter.
Mr Trump has previously impersonated Mr Biden by exaggerating his life-long stutter, usually to suggest that the president is incompetent.
“I’m gonna bring the country together,” Mr Trump said, mocking the president by stammering over the words “together”. “I’m gonna bring it together.”
Mr Trump was predictably maligned on social media for his cruelty.
