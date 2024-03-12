‘Trump employee five’ breaks silence about moving boxes of classified documents: Live
Brian Butler told CNN that he unintentionally moved boxes of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago to Donald Trump’s plane
Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’
The man known as “Trump employee five” has broken his silence about his involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.
Brian Butler is described as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment against Donald Trump but is not facing charges in the case.
Mr Butler told CNN that he unknowingly helped Mr Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta move boxes containing classified information to the former president’s plane on the very same day in June 2022 that Mr Trump was meeting with DOJ investigators about returning the documents.
He also said that he does not think Mr Trump should be reelected president in November and poured cold water on the former president’s claims that the case is a “witch hunt”.
The interview comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys made their latest bid to delay or toss one of his other criminal cases, calling on the judge overseeing his New York case to take the trial off the calendar until the US Supreme Court decides whether the former president can claim “immunity” from prosecution in a separate case.
The nation’s highest court will hear Mr Trump’s arguments on his “immunity” defence on 25 April.
Nancy Mace defends support for Trump despite E Jean Carroll sexual abuse verdict
Republican US Rep Nancy Mace of South Carolina defended her support for Donald Trump after she was pressed about her endorsement despite a federal jury finding him liable for sexual abuse and defamation in an $83m verdict.
In an interview with ABC News on Sunday, the congresswoman was repeatedly asked to square her support for Mr Trump against the jury’s findings, while she argued she was being “shamed” for her “political choices” as a rape survivor herself.
“Donald Trump has been found liable for rape by a jury. Donald Trump has been found liable for defaming the victim of that rape by a jury. It’s been affirmed by a judge,” ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos told Ms Mace on Sunday.
“If you want to go ahead and defend a woman who made a mockery out of rape, then you go ahead and do that,” Ms Mace said at one point.
“Well, actually what you’re doing is defending a man who has been found liable for rape, Mr Stephanopoulos replied. “I don’t understand how you can do that.”
Ms Mace said the case of E Jean Carroll should not be seen as the same as a criminal conviction.
Trump unsure if Musk will back his bid for the White House
While Donald Trump confirmed to CNBC that he recently met with Elon Musk, he said he wasn’t sure if the billionaire would support his bid to return to the White House.
“I don’t know. I’ve been friendly with him over the years,” the former president said.
“I’ve helped him. When I was president I helped him. I’ve liked him. We obviously have opposing views on a minor subject called electric cars,” he added. “I’m all for electric cars, but you have to have all the alternatives also.”
Last week, The New York Times reported that Mr Trump and Mr Musk met in private.
Trump claims steel company leaders cried before him: ‘They would kiss me’
Donald Trump claimed steel company leaders cried before him during a call-in interview on CNBC.
“Every person in the steel industry, when they see me, they started crying,” he said.
“They would hug me, they would kiss me, they said: ‘Sir, you saved our industry!’” Mr Trump added.
“I put a very strong 50 per cent tariff on their dumped steel, and, by the way, nothing was perfect, frankly the tariffs should have been higher.”
“This saved the whole industry,” he claimed.
Jimmy Kimmel’s Oscar monologue was tepid and unfunny – it’s time for a new host
Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t – despite Donald Trump’s assertion, posted to his social media site Truth Social mid-show – the worst Oscar host ever. But his opening monologue wasn’t especially funny, inspiring light titters rather than belly laughs. But it fit a melancholy ceremony nearly derailed by a protest right outside the venue, and an industry uncertain about its own future.
Kimmel has always been a bit too strait-laced for these things, a US TV fixture who is deadpan rather than silly, a gentle ribber rather than at all mean. Tonight was a case in point: he saved his harshest gags for noted boogeyman Gerard Depardieu and Madame Web, a movie so easily mockable that most of the great jokes about its awfulness have already been made by its actual cast.
Robert Downey Jr appeared slightly miffed – or bored, or a mix of both – by a gag made about his historic drug issues, but even that felt vaguely tepid. Kimmel’s material was so safe that he may as well have made a number of gags about the length of Killers of the Flower Moon – oh wait, he did.
Other lines barely constituted as jokes, from a mention of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling winning “the genetic lottery”, to determining that Christopher Nolan’s reason for not owning a smartphone and writing scripts on an internet-less computer is due to a porn addiction.
Opening monologues are a delicate art. Just ask Jo Koy, who bombed at this year’s Golden Globes. But ideally they fall somewhere in between Ricky Gervais’s tired roasting and the wince-inducing cheesiness of Ellen DeGeneres. It’s why Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s Globes hosting remains the gold standard in the modern era of awards shows – they were sharp, fast, mocking of the right things. Their 2014 joke about George Clooney choosing to float away into space and die in Gravity than spend one more minute with a woman his own age still kills.
Biden campaign shares clip of Trump suggesting social security cuts
Trump risks another defamation lawsuit with renewed attack on E. Jean Carroll
Despite recently posting a $91.6 million bond to appeal the case where he was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation, former president Donald Trump continues to defame writer E Jean Carroll.
During a rally in Georgia on Saturday, Mr Trump attacked Ms Carroll, her lawyers and the judge who oversaw the case – claiming the lawsuit was politically motivated and funded by “Democratic operatives”.
“I just posted a $91 million bond on a fake story. Totally made up story,” Mr Trump said. “Based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of it. I know nothing about her.”
“Her lawyers are big Democratic operatives. The judge was a disaster. But Democratic operatives funded and directed her, they gave her the money to pursue the case,” Mr Trump told supporters.
The assertions are familiar ones that the former president has made countless times before. They’re the same ones that landed Mr Trump with a $83m bill which he was ordered to pay Ms Carroll after defaming her when she came forward with accusations that the former president sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.
Trump supporters hoping to oust Wisconsin leader say they have enough signatures to force recall
Backers of an effort to oust Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos from office over his opposition to former President Donald Trump announced Sunday that they’ve collected enough signatures to force a recall vote.
Supporters of the recall campaign plan to present signatures Monday to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, saying they have more than the required 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’ southeast Wisconsin district.
“With more than 10,000 signatures on our recall petition, they’ve said it loud and clear: they’re tired of the status quo and demand new representation,” Matt Snorek, who started the campaign in January, said in a statement.
Vos has dismissed the recall attempt as a waste of time and resources, which he reiterated in a statement Sunday. He questioned the group’s tactics and the validity of the signatures, promising that a team he had assembled would “evaluate each individual signature.”
The recall effort targeting him highlights continued frustration among Trump’s supporters in battleground Wisconsin over his loss in the 2020 election and how Vos responded to it. That includes how Vos refused attempts from Trump and his supporters to decertify Biden’s win and how he didn’t move forward with impeaching Wisconsin’s top elections official.
Trump narrowly won Wisconsin in 2016 but lost to President Joe Biden by a similar margin of about 21,000 votes in 2020. The result has withstood two partial recounts, numerous lawsuits, an independent audit and a review by a conservative law firm.
The recall campaign’s announcement Sunday comes after the Wisconsin Supreme Court declined Friday to take up Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ request to clarify if Wisconsin’s new legislative district maps apply to elections before November, leaving uncertainty about whether signatures for the recall attempt should be collected in Vos’ new district.
Snorek said Sunday that they took the court’s move as a signal that their efforts in Vos’ current district were correct.
First elected in 2004, Vos is the longest-serving Assembly speaker in state history, holding the post since 2013.
VIDEO: Trump posts $91.6M bond in E. Jean Carroll case
WHAT ABOUT BIDEN?
Democrats who did not want Biden to run again are about to be disappointed.
Like Trump, Biden is on the verge of securing sufficient delegates to become the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee.
The president enters Tuesday 102 delegates short of the 1,968 needed to win the Democratic nomination. There are 254 Democratic delegates at stake delegates at stake Tuesday in Georgia, Mississippi and Washington state, in addition to party-run contests for the Northern Mariana Islands and Democrats Abroad that conclude that day.
With no major opponents, Biden is on pace to reach that mark. But he’s also facing continued resistance from his party’s left flank that threatens to tarnish the achievement.
A collection of progressive activists and faith leaders in Georgia and other states is encouraging Democratic primary participants not to vote for any presidential candidate. That’s after a protest “uncommitted” vote in Michigan recently secured two delegates.
The symbolic protest is meant as a warning on Biden’s reelection over his support for Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.
While Biden’s campaign says it’s not worried, the president must unite his party behind him if he hopes to defeat Trump in November.
Following a fiery State of the Union address that he says fueled a jaw-dropping $10 million in donations in just 24 hours, Biden has an opportunity to build new momentum with a strong showing Tuesday.
FDNY “looking into” officers booing New York AG who sued Trump
New York Fire Department Commissioner Laura Kavanagh is reportedly trying to find which firefighters and staffers booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a promotion ceremony earlier this week, according to a report.
Some members of the FDNY booed Ms James and chanted Donald Trump‘s name over her during the ceremony, which was held at the Christian Cultural Centre’s Brooklyn Campus, according to the New York Post.
“Oh, come on. We’re in a house of God. First, simmer down,” Ms James told her detractors during the event. “Thank you for getting it out of your system.”
Ms James was at the event because her friend, Reverend Pamela Holmes, was bring sworn in as the department’s second female chaplain. She is the first Black woman to hold the title.
The attorney general won a $454m civil fraud judgement against Mr Trump after he was found guilty of inflating his personal wealth to convince investors to fund his real estate ventures.
