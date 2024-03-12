‘Trump employee five’ breaks silence about moving boxes of classified documents: Live

✕ Close Trump says 2024 election will be ‘single most important day in history of our country’

The man known as “Trump employee five” has broken his silence about his involvement in moving boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Brian Butler is described as “Trump Employee 5” in the classified documents indictment against Donald Trump but is not facing charges in the case.

Mr Butler told CNN that he unknowingly helped Mr Trump’s co-defendant Walt Nauta move boxes containing classified information to the former president’s plane on the very same day in June 2022 that Mr Trump was meeting with DOJ investigators about returning the documents.

He also said that he does not think Mr Trump should be reelected president in November and poured cold water on the former president’s claims that the case is a “witch hunt”.

The interview comes as Mr Trump’s attorneys made their latest bid to delay or toss one of his other criminal cases, calling on the judge overseeing his New York case to take the trial off the calendar until the US Supreme Court decides whether the former president can claim “immunity” from prosecution in a separate case.

The nation’s highest court will hear Mr Trump’s arguments on his “immunity” defence on 25 April.