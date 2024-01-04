✕ Close Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Donald Trump has asked the US Supreme Court to overturn a ruling by Colorado’s Supreme Court that said the former president cannot run for office again because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot.

Faced with a number of challenges to his candidacy over the 2021 insurrection citing the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, Mr Trump wants to try and ensure he can appear on 2024 Republican primary ballots in every state.

This politically explosive case could reshape the 2024 election and have far-reaching impacts if the court takes the case.

The former president had already asked a court in Maine to overturn Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ “arbitrary” decision to remove him from the Republican primary ballot, following Colorado’s precedent.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding his many legal problems as he seeks re-election, Mr Trump’s attorneys submitted their final written arguments to a DC appeals court claiming their client is immune from prosecution over the attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Oral arguments from Mr Trump’s lawyers and special counsel prosecutors will now be heard on 9 January, after which a three-judge panel will make a ruling.