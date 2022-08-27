Trump news – live: Trump reacts as damning affidavit reveals Mar-a-Lago papers threatened intelligence agents
‘Premature disclosure’ of affidavit contents may allow ‘criminal parties an opportunity to flee,’ DOJ says
Donald Trump has responded to the released of the affidavit the FBI used to obtain a search warrant for Mar-a-Lago, calling it further evidence of a “witch hunt” against him.
Almost after an hour after the document was made public, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - we gave them so much.”
The redacted affidavit was unsealed on Friday, revealing more details about what the Department of Justice knew about government records at Mr Trump’s residence before the search.
According to the 38-page document, which was made public on the order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Friday, FBI agents who examined the contents of boxes retrieved from Mr Trump in January 2021 found “184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET”.
The Justice Department said it was concerned that papers being held at Mar-a-Lago could compromise “clandestine human sources” in intelligence gathering.
Trump rants about “hacks and thugs” who searched his residence
ICYMI: Donald Trump is awake and truthing in advance of the Mar-a-Lago affidavit’s release, which he himself has argued for while taking no action to make it happen.
His target, again, is federal law enforcement and the political forces supposedly weaponising it against him:
Donald Trump on Friday reacted to the news of the redacted affidavit the FBI agents used to obtain a warrant to search the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and called the move a “total public-relations subterfuge” and yet further evidence of a “witch hunt.”
Almost after an hour after the document was made public, Mr Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform: “Affidavit heavily redacted!!! Nothing mentioned on ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI & DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding document turnover - WE GAVE THEM MUCH.”
He continued: “Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have allowed the Break-In of my home. He recused himself two months ago from one of my cases based on his animosity and hatred of your favourite President, me. What changed? Why hasn’t he recused himself on this case? Obama must be very proud of him right now!”
In Michigan, another Trump endorsee struggles
ICYMI: One of Donald Trump’s top Democratic enemies is Gretchen Whitmer, the governor he infamously described as “that woman from Michigan” and railed against during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Whitmer in turn has held Mr Trump accountable for using the sort of rhetoric that radicalised a group of men who plotted to kidnap and possibly kill her.
The governor is facing re-election this year in her decidedly purple state, and was expected to face a stiff challenge from the right – but instead, she is running against Tudor Dixon, a Trump-endorsed candidate whose hardline views on abortion have become fodder for Democratic attack ads. And her polling indicates that Ms Whitmer may not have too much to worry about:
Fox reports Truth Social in financial trouble
ICYMI: Donald Trump’s Truth Social suffered a spectacularly botched launch earlier this year, with would-be users confined to waiting lists and top staff departing soon after the product shipped. However, the former president finally began posting on it some months after it was released, seemingly spurred onto his own platform by the news Elon Musk might be buying Twitter in a now-cancelled deal.
But now, no less than Fox Business – which has broadcast myriad rambling phone-in interviews with Mr Trump – reports that the ex-president’s bespoke platform is in financial and legal difficulty:
Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump reacted to the release of the Mar-a-Lago search affidavit and asked, “This should be enough, yes?”
Ms Trump, who has long publicly criticised the former president, appeared to be calling for him to be criminally indicted in her tweet.
Former Trump ally Bill Barr says DeSantis would beat ex-president in 2024 presidential primary
Former top Trump administration official Bill Barr said if had “had to bet,” he thinks Florida governor Ron DeSantis would beat Donald Trump in a potential race to be the 2024 Republican nominee for president.
“I don’t know Ron DeSantis that well, but I’ve been impressed with his record down in Florida,” the former attorney general said on an episode of journalist Bari Weiss’s Honestly podcast released Thursday.
Josh Marcus has the story.
‘C’mon!’ Biden mocks Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at Mar-a-Lago home
Joe Biden mocked former President Donald Trump’s excuses for having top secret documents at his Mar-a-Lago home.
Mr Biden spoke about how he handles classified materials following the raid on Mr Trump’s residence.
The president was asked about his predecessor’s claim that the documents that were brought to Mar-a-Lago had been declassified using his previous presidential powers.
“I just want you to know I’ve declassified everything in the world. I’m president, I can do – c’mon,” he said sarcastically on the South Lawn of the White House while speaking to reporters before travelling to Delaware.
Mr Biden was also asked if it was ever okay to bring home classified documents.
Even with redactions, the Trump affidavit and the papers in his basement are genuinely shocking
Donald Trump, angry and bitter after losing to Joe Biden, returned to Florida with hundreds of classified documents that he had no right to hold on to and with nowhere secure to store them. When the National Archives sought their return, his lawyers appear to have obstructed their efforts. Make no mistake: this is a huge story.
67 confidential. 92 secret. 25 top secret. The documents in Trump’s Mar-a-Lago boxes, by the numbers
An FBI affidavit outlining the justification for the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property has revealed that the former president held onto hundreds of classified documents after he left office.
A redacted copy of the 32-page affidavit was released by the Justice Department on Friday in response to public pressure over its extraordinary search of Mr Trump’s resort and residence.
During that search, on 8 August, FBI agents carried away 20 boxes containing 11 sets of classified government records, some of which were labeled “top secret.”
While the affidavit does not describe what was seized in the search of Mar-a-Lago, it reveals for the first time the precise number of classified and secret documents contained in 15 boxes that were returned by Mr Trump to the National Archives in January.
The scale of secret documents found in those returned boxes, which were reviewed by the National Archives in May, was cited by the FBI as a justification for the Mar-a-Lago search, as they suspected Mr Trump was in possession of even more classified material.
Senate intel chairman wants review to determine if Trump’s hoarding of secret papers compromised security
The chair of the House Intelligence Committee and other Democrats slammed former president Donald Trump for carelessly handling documents containing some of the nation’s most sensitive secrets after a redacted version of the affidavit used to secure a warrant for the search of his Florida home showed the ex-president had documents marked as containing intelligence from confidential human sources.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
