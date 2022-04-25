Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
A New York judge has found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings
Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.
“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.
New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.
Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.”
Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
