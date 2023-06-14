Trump indictment – live: Trump wakes to 77th birthday as the first ex-president arrested on federal charges
Donald Trump was serenaded with ‘Happy Birthday’ when he made a surprise stop at the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami after pleading not guilty to 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Donald Trump is marking his 77th birthday today as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in the history of America.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.
Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.
After the hearing, Mr Trump stopped by the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles where supporters sang him ‘Happy Birthday’.
He then flew back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he gave a speech launching into his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution.
In the remarks, he claimed that the boxes of classified documents discovered in his possession actually contained clothes.
“They were containing all types of personal belongings – many, many things, shirts and shoes, everything,” he said as a bizarre explanation for why he wanted to hold onto them.
Trump hits out at ‘Fake’ Tapper after CNN cuts away from former president meetings fans
Donald Trump lashed out at Jake Tapper after the CNN host ordered the news network’s control room to cut away from video of the ex-president with supporters after his criminal arraignment in Miami.
Graeme Massie reports.
Trump lashes out at ‘Fake’ Tapper over order for CNN to cut footage of ex-president
Former president visited Miami’s famed Cuban restaurant Versailles after appearing in court
Supporters pray over Trump and sing him ‘Happy Birthday’
Donald Trump was met with a circus scene on Tuesday in Miami as he was in Florida to face 37 federal charges over his alleged mishandling of classified documents.
In a packed restaurant in the Little Havana, supporters alternatively prayed over the ex-president and sang him happy birthday, in honour of his 77th birthday, which is on Wednesday.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Supporters pray over Trump and sing him ‘Happy Birthday’ immediately after arrest
Ex-president facing 37 charges related to handling of classified documents
Historic federal arraignment was virtually invisible to Americans
Former President Donald Trump’s federal arraignment in Miami on Tuesday was historic — yet virtually invisible to the public.
In an era when people are accustomed to instantly available images and sounds of important events, Trump’s not-guilty plea to charges of hoarding classified documents was a step back in time. Hundreds of photographers and television crews were at the courthouse — many broadcasting live from outside — but they couldn’t show the key moments inside the courtroom.
Efforts by news organizations to loosen restrictions that generally prohibit cameras in federal courtrooms failed, despite the event’s unprecedented nature. It was a stark contrast from Trump’s arraignment in New York earlier this year.
Trump's historic federal arraignment was virtually invisible to the public
Former President Donald Trump's arraignment on federal charges in Miami was historic
Pompeo slams Trump on Fox News saying his handling of secrets put US troops in danger
Another senior official in the Trump administration has come out and stated that the former president is accused of serious crimes, hamstringing the Donald Trump and his allies’ ability to spin his latest legal development.
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on Fox & Friends on Tuesday and delivered a sobering assessment of the charges against his former boss which dismantled the assertion Mr Trump’s allies have pushed on social media seeking to explain away the boxes of documents and classified materials at Mar-a-Lago as the president’s own property.
John Bowden reports.
Mike Pompeo slams Trump on Fox News over his handling of US secrets
Ex-president sees allies dwindle following DoJ’s indictment
In video: Trump makes bizarre claims over 'staged photos' of boxes at Mar-a-Lago
Who is Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s ‘body man’ and codefendant?
While all eyes were on Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges of mishandling top secret material at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, a personal aide who was virtually unknown just days ago sat beside him in the dock.
Walt Nauta, 40, is charged alongside his longtime boss and alleged co-conspirator with helping to conceal some of the nation’s most sensitive documents from federal investigators.
He was arrested, fingerprinted, and unlike Mr Trump, had his mugshot taken ahead of the arraignment.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Who is Donald Trump’s indicted ‘body man’ Walt Nauta?
Guam-born valet finds himself thrust into the centre of the most high profile criminal investigation in the country
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned yesterday for the second time in less than three months.
At 3pm local time, Mr Trump surrendered to authorities at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida on 37 federal charges stemming from his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information, adding another criminal case to the legal pressure against the twice-impeached former president as he seeks to win his party’s nomination in next year’s Republican presidential primary.
The arraignment comes just days after a federal grand jury indicted the former president.
But is he going to prison? Read about the legal troubles surrounding Mr Trump and what it means for him in this report:
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Will Trump go to prison?
Who is Jack Smith? The prosecutor overseeing the Trump probes
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who unveiled an unprecedented federal indictment against former US president Donald J Trump on 9 June, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
The Department of Justice veteran returned to the US last November after being appointed a special counsel on Friday by attorney general Merrick Garland, who charged him conducting two probes into Mr Trump’s behaviour.
The first mission was to consider “whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021”.
The second, which bore fruit in June with the unsealing of 37 criminal charges against Mr Trump, was about whether the former president had violated US laws prohibiting unlawful retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice.
More about him in this report from Andrew Feinberg:
Who is Jack Smith? The prosecutor overseeing the Trump probes
Department of Justice veteran has prosecuted corrupt politicians in the US and war crimes internationally
Mike Pence has sudden change of heart over Trump classified documents: ‘I can’t defend it’
Mike Pence appears to have had a sudden change of heart over his thoughts on Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.
After arguing that bringing federal criminal charges against the former president would send a “terrible message to the world” last week, the former vice president has now said that he “can’t defend” his ex-boss’s alleged actions laid out in the indictment.
“Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations,” Mr Pence told The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board on Tuesday. “And I can’t defend what is alleged.”
Read the full story here:
Mike Pence has sudden change of heart over Trump classified documents
‘Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations,’ Mr Pence told The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board on Tuesday
Judge lets columnist E Jean Carroll amend defamation claim
A columnist who recently won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit with his more recent public comments in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in another legal loss for Trump.
The ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave new life to a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll that was stalled by appeals after the U.S. Justice Department supported a request by Trump’s attorneys to substitute the United States for him as the defendant on the grounds that he cannot be held personally liable for comments made while carrying out presidential duties.
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
A federal judge says a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president
