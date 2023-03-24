Trump news – live: Manhattan DA says Trump sparked ‘false’ indictment expectation as grand jury skips hearing
Grand jury investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
The Manhattan DA has said that former President Donald Trump sparked a “false” indictment expectation as the grand jury skipped its hearing on the matter on Thursday.
In a letter responding to the Republican chairs of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration committees, the general counsel for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office said that their demand for documents “only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry”.
General counsel Leslie Dubeck called the letter sent by the chairmen on 20 March “an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution”.
New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg called off the grand jury on 22 March, and the jury will not hear the highly scrutinised case on 23 March, pushing any potential indictments until next week at the earliest.
There are a number of reasons why a grand jury hearing for a specific case would be delayed, cancelled or rescheduled, including scheduling conflicts, illness and other court matters, as well as other cases that the grand juries are considering.
Resurfaced video shows Giuliani blowing apart Trump’s new ‘evidence’ in Stormy Daniels case
A resurfaced Fox News clip shows former New York City Mayor and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani blowing apart the former president’s supposed new evidence in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Mr Giuliani complicated Donald Trump’s defence in May 2018 when he appeared on Fox News admitting that Mr Trump was aware of the payments to women who claimed that they had had affairs with him.
He said at the time that Mr Trump “did know the general arrangement” and that his attorney and fixer Michael Cohen was reimbursed for paying off Stormy Daniels with funds being “funnelled” through a law firm.
Mr Cohen is now one of his former boss’s staunchest critics.
Mr Trump rejected this notion at the time, saying that Mr Giuliani “started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight”.
Ron DeSantis breaks silence on allegations he observed torture at Guantanamo
Ron DeSantis has broken his silence on allegations that he observed the force-feeding of detainees at Guantanamo Bay during his time serving as a Navy lawyer there.
The Independent reported last week on claims by a former prisoner of the prison camp, Mansoor Adayfi, that Mr DeSantis observed his brutal force-feeding by guards during a hunger strike in 2006 – a practice the United Nations characterised as torture.
Mr DeSantis was stationed on the base between March 2006 and January 2007, according to his military records, and part of his role involved hearing complaints and concerns from prisoners over their conditions.
“I was a junior officer. I didn’t have authority to authorise anything,” Mr DeSantis told Piers Morgan, in an interview to be broadcast on Thursday.
“There may have been a commander that would have done feeding if someone was going to die, but that was not something that I would have even had authority to do.”
Georgia governor signs law curbing transgender care for kids
Georgia will ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 with a new bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.
Lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Bill 140 on Tuesday, despite impassioned pleas from Democrats and LGBTQ advocates against what has become the most fiercely contested bill of Georgia’s 2023 legislative session.
It’s part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. Governors in Mississippi, Utah and South Dakota have signed similar bills. Missouri’s Senate on Tuesday advanced a pair of bills to prohibit gender transitioning health care treatments for minors and restrict them from competing in sports.
“I appreciate the many hours of respectful debate and deliberation by members of the General Assembly that resulted in final passage of this bill,” Kemp said in a statement. “As Georgians, parents and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising future of our kids — and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission.”
Lauren Boebert suggests adding human foetuses to endangered species list
Rep Lauren Boebert of Colorado held up images of human foetuses at a hearing on the Endangered Species Act, asking Democratic colleagues whether they would “put babies on the endangered species list.”
Ms Boebert’s presentation came just after she was recognised to speak at the hearing by Rep Cliff Bentz of Oregon.
“Before my opening remarks, since we’re talking about the Endangered Species Act, I’m just wondering whether my colleagues on the other side would put babies on the endangered species list,” Ms Boebert said. “These babies were born in Washington DC, full term. I don’t know, maybe that’s a way we can save some children here in the United States.”
Ms Boebert held up multiple photographs of human foetuses as she suggested that humans were an endangered species in a county that is currently home to more than 330 million people. Washington DC alone has a population of more than 700,000 people. In comparison, there are fewer than 10,000 red pandas left in the world and fewer than 5,000 tigers.
Manhattan DA blasts House GOP for ‘unprecedented inquiry into a pending local prosecution’
In a letter responding to the Republican chairs of the House Judiciary, Oversight, and Administration committees, the general counsel for the Manhattan District Attorney’s office says that “if charges are brought at the conclusion” of the investigation into former President Donald Trump, “it will be because the rule of law and faithful execution of the District Attorney’s duty require it”.
Manhattan District Attorney’s office general counsel Leslie Dubeck called the letter sent by the chairmen on 20 March “an unprecedent inquiry into a pending local prosecution”.
“The Letter only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry,” she added.
The chairmen wrote in their letter that the DA’s investigation into Mr Trump was an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority,” demanding documents and an interview with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat.
Trump posts picture of him holding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
‘Deepfake’ images of Trump’s arrest preview potential for harm and mass disruption in elections and media
In imaginary images created by an artificial intelligence programme with a researcher’s prompts, police officers chase and tackle Donald Trump. Others show the former president behind bars and wearing an orange jumpsuit in federal prison.
The images, generated by Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins using the powerful text-to-image Midjourney programme, exploded across social media while a New York grand jury considers evidence in a criminal investigation into the former president, who has predicted his imminent indictment and arrest.
They served as a high-profile example of the kinds of viral phenomena relying on false images built with artificial intelligence programmes that could be used to spread harmful disinformation to spark unrest and disrupt news cycles and elections.
Democratic US Senator Mark Warner told The Washington Post that lawmakers have issued similar warnings about the potential for synthetic media to “spread disinformation and more generally to sow confusion and discord.”
Mr Warner, the chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the technology is now at a point where “these tools are widely available and incredibly capable.”
Ron DeSantis doesn’t recall eating pudding with three fingers on private flight
In a bizarre episode for the Florida governor, as he prepares to announce his expected 2024 campaign for the White House, Ron DeSantis has chosen not to outright deny that he ate chocolate pudding with three fingers on a private flight in 2019.
The incident was reported by The Daily Beast, which noted that Mr DeSantis sometimes struggles to “read the room”.
“I don’t remember ever doing that,” the governor told Piers Morgan in an interview on Fox Nation.
“Maybe when I was a kid, but it’s interesting there’s a lot of people who when they go at you, sometimes they have really good ammunition like, ‘You’re a crook, you did this, you did that,’” he added. “For me, they’re talking about pudding, and I’m like, ‘Is that really the best you’ve got? OK, bring it on!’”
Tucker Carlson attempts to walk back comments about hating Trump ‘passionately’
Fox News host Tucker Carlson attempted to walk about his comments about hating former president Donald Trump during an interview with WABC’s Bo Snerdley.
Mr Carlson’s private text messages blasting Mr Trump were revealed as part of the defamation lawsuit against Fox News brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
“I spent four years defending his policies and I’m going to defend them again tonight. And actually, and I’m pretty straightforward – I love Trump. Like, as a person, I think Trump is funny and insightful. And I said this to Trump when he called me, you know, all wounded about those texts. That was a moment in time where I was absolutely infuriated,” he said, according to a transcript put out by Media Matters.
“And I think this is in the text, and those were all grabbed completely illegitimately, in my opinion, in this court case, which I guess I’m not allowed to talk about, but I’m enraged that my private texts were pulled,” he added.
“But those particular texts were pulled at exactly the moment [when] I was texting with one of my producers because some idiot on the Trump campaign had sent us the name of these dead voters who had voted. And we went and I repeated them on air, and it turns out some of them were alive,” he said.
“I felt humiliated. Yeah. Like what? And I thought then and I think now that that election was not on the level, it was not a free and fair election. I thought that then. I think it now,” he claimed. “... I wanted evidence. I mean, there’s no way the guy got 81... he got more votes than Barack Obama. Really?”
“Whatever you think of Obama, I never liked Obama, but he’s a really talented, very talented politician. And Joe Biden is senile and hid in his basement. Tell me how he got 81 million votes,” he added.
“So, I’ve always thought that was not on the level. And so I said to the Trump people, you know, ‘You’re saying the election was rigged. Send me some examples of it and I’ll put it on the air,’” Mr Carlson said.
