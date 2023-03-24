Trump news – live: Trump hits out at ‘degenerate’ Manhattan DA with baseball bat post as indictment vote looms
Grand jury investigating Trump’s role in hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election
How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges
Donald Trump continues to ratchet up violent rhetoric and lash out on social media at New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading the probe into hush money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.
After posting an image in which he appeared to wield a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, he later called him a “degenerate psychopath” while proclaiming no crime had been committed and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.
Mr Bragg has said that the former president sparked a “false” indictment expectation as the grand jury skipped its hearing on the matter on Thursday.
In a letter responding to the Republican House judiciary committee chairs, the general counsel for the Manhattan DA’s office said that their demand for documents “only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry”.
A decision on any potential indictment against Mr Trump has been pushed until next week at the earliest. There are a number of reasons why a grand jury hearing would be delayed, but none has been specified.
Trump lashes out at ‘degenerate psychopath’ Manhattan DA
Continuing his screed of posts attacking Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg ahead of a grand jury vote as to whether he should be indicted over the hush money payments to Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump was back on Truth Social for a late-night tirade.
The former president, who earlier had posted an image in which he appeared to be wielding a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, called him “a degenerate psychopath that truely [sic] hates the USA!”
He wrote:
What kind of person can charge another person, in this case a former President of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting President in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, & also known that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our Country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!
Has Trump been indicted? The former president’s moving indictment timeline
Workers began erecting barricades around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse this week, bracing for a potential, unprecedented moment: Donald Trump arriving to face charges in a hush money probe, making him the first president in US history to face criminal charges.
Mr Trump announced over the weekend that he expected to be arrested this week, and called on his supporters to protest what he called the “corrupt and highly political Manhattan district attorney’s office.”
“PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!” Mr Trump blared on social media.
However, Team Trump soon began to rein in the former president. The probe into hush money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign crawled on with additional witnesses through Monday and the grand jury didn’t meet on Tuesday.
A Trump spokesperson clarified the former president’s team has been given “no notification” of an impending arrest beside “illegal leaks”.
Trump said he expected to be arrested on Tuesday but he was wrong. Now he waits in Mar-a-Lago
Trump posts picture of himself wielding baseball bat next to Alvin Bragg’s head
Donald Trump sparked anger by posting a picture of himself holding a baseball bat next to the head of the Manhattan District Attorney leading an investigation into him.
Mr Trump posted an article to his social media platform Truth Social which included a composite picture of himself next to Alvin Bragg, who has accused the one-term president of creating “a false expectation” of being arrested this week.
VIDEO: Trump supporters gather at the Trump tower in New York
Donald Trump v Stormy Daniels: The story so far
Former president Donald Trump may be arrested this week after the Manhattan district attorney is expected to file criminal charges against him for a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels in 2016.
Mr Trump has long denied an affair with Ms Daniels, and his lawyer has accused her of extortion.
Here is a timeline of the story that may make history, by bringing charges upon a former president for the first time.
Resurfaced clip from Trump interview seems to undermine his Stormy Daniels defence
An interview with then-President Donald Trump recorded in 2018 appears to undermine his defence in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
“They weren’t taken out of campaign finance – that’s a big thing,” Mr Trump said at the time, regarding the money paid to the porn actor for her to remain silent about an affair she claims they had in 2006.
The $130,000 payment was made by then-Trump fixer Michael Cohen in the final days of the 2016 campaign. Cohen later spent time behind bars as a result of charges that stemmed from the payment.
“They didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me,” Mr Trump said in 2018 during the interview at the White House.
Cohen was reimbursed for the funds, which were logged as a legal fee in the Trump business records.
Sinema calls Democrats ‘old dudes eating jello’
Sen Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona does not have kind words for her Democratic colleagues as her political future hangs in the balance.
Jonathan Martin of Politico reported on Thursday that, since her defection from the Democratic Party at the start of the year, Ms Sinema has been courting Republican donors and regaling them with unflattering portrayals of her former party members.
“Old dudes are eating Jell-O, everyone is talking about how great they are,” Ms Sinema told a laughing group of Republican lobbyists in Washington earlier this year about why she had stopped attending Democratic caucus luncheons. “I don’t really need to be there for that. That’s an hour and a half twice a week that I can get back.”
According to Mr Martin’s reporting, Ms Sinema had yet more to say.
“The Northerners and the Westerners put cool whip on their Jell-O and the Southerners put cottage cheese,” she said.
Resurfaced video shows Giuliani blowing apart Trump’s new ‘evidence’ in Stormy Daniels case
A resurfaced Fox News clip shows former New York City Mayor and Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani blowing apart the former president’s supposed new evidence in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.
Mr Giuliani complicated Donald Trump’s defence in May 2018 when he appeared on Fox News admitting that Mr Trump was aware of the payments to women who claimed that they had had affairs with him.
He said at the time that Mr Trump “did know the general arrangement” and that his attorney and fixer Michael Cohen was reimbursed for paying off Stormy Daniels with funds being “funnelled” through a law firm.
Mr Cohen is now one of his former boss’s staunchest critics.
Mr Trump rejected this notion at the time, saying that Mr Giuliani “started yesterday. He’ll get his facts straight”.
Ron DeSantis breaks silence on allegations he observed torture at Guantanamo
Ron DeSantis has broken his silence on allegations that he observed the force-feeding of detainees at Guantanamo Bay during his time serving as a Navy lawyer there.
The Independent reported last week on claims by a former prisoner of the prison camp, Mansoor Adayfi, that Mr DeSantis observed his brutal force-feeding by guards during a hunger strike in 2006 – a practice the United Nations characterised as torture.
Mr DeSantis was stationed on the base between March 2006 and January 2007, according to his military records, and part of his role involved hearing complaints and concerns from prisoners over their conditions.
“I was a junior officer. I didn’t have authority to authorise anything,” Mr DeSantis told Piers Morgan, in an interview to be broadcast on Thursday.
“There may have been a commander that would have done feeding if someone was going to die, but that was not something that I would have even had authority to do.”
Georgia governor signs law curbing transgender care for kids
Georgia will ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 with a new bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday.
Lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Bill 140 on Tuesday, despite impassioned pleas from Democrats and LGBTQ advocates against what has become the most fiercely contested bill of Georgia’s 2023 legislative session.
It’s part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows. Governors in Mississippi, Utah and South Dakota have signed similar bills. Missouri’s Senate on Tuesday advanced a pair of bills to prohibit gender transitioning health care treatments for minors and restrict them from competing in sports.
“I appreciate the many hours of respectful debate and deliberation by members of the General Assembly that resulted in final passage of this bill,” Kemp said in a statement. “As Georgians, parents and elected leaders, it is our highest responsibility to safeguard the bright, promising future of our kids — and SB 140 takes an important step in fulfilling that mission.”
