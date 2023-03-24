✕ Close How Stormy Daniels might lead to Donald Trump’s first charges

Donald Trump continues to ratchet up violent rhetoric and lash out on social media at New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg who is leading the probe into hush money payments allegedly made to Stormy Daniels.

After posting an image in which he appeared to wield a baseball bat beside Mr Bragg’s head, he later called him a “degenerate psychopath” while proclaiming no crime had been committed and warned of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged.

Mr Bragg has said that the former president sparked a “false” indictment expectation as the grand jury skipped its hearing on the matter on Thursday .

In a letter responding to the Republican House judiciary committee chairs, the general counsel for the Manhattan DA’s office said that their demand for documents “only came after Donald Trump created a false expectation that he would be arrested the next day and his lawyers reportedly urged you to intervene. Neither fact is a legitimate basis for congressional inquiry”.

A decision on any potential indictment against Mr Trump has been pushed until next week at the earliest. There are a number of reasons why a grand jury hearing would be delayed, but none has been specified.