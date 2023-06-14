✕ Close Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened

Donald Trump has now claimed that the boxes of classified documents discovered in his possession actually contained clothes in his first speech since he was arrested and arraigned on federal criminal charges.

In remarks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, Mr Trump insisted that he wanted to hold onto the boxes because “they were containing all types of personal belongings – many, many things, shirts and shoes, everything”.

He insisted he wanted to sort through the boxes but had been “busy” as he went on his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution.

His speech came hours after he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.

Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.

After the hearing, Mr Trump stopped by the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles where supporters sang him ‘Happy Birthday’ ahead of his 77th birthday today.