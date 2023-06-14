Trump indictment – live: Trump claims boxes of classified papers actually held clothes in post-arrest speech
Donald Trump made a surprise stop at the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami after pleading not guilty to 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents
Donald Trump has now claimed that the boxes of classified documents discovered in his possession actually contained clothes in his first speech since he was arrested and arraigned on federal criminal charges.
In remarks at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Tuesday night, Mr Trump insisted that he wanted to hold onto the boxes because “they were containing all types of personal belongings – many, many things, shirts and shoes, everything”.
He insisted he wanted to sort through the boxes but had been “busy” as he went on his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution.
His speech came hours after he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.
Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.
After the hearing, Mr Trump stopped by the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles where supporters sang him ‘Happy Birthday’ ahead of his 77th birthday today.
Who is Walt Nauta, Donald Trump’s ‘body man’ and codefendant?
While all eyes were on Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges of mishandling top secret material at a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, a personal aide who was virtually unknown just days ago sat beside him in the dock.
Walt Nauta, 40, is charged alongside his longtime boss and alleged co-conspirator with helping to conceal some of the nation’s most sensitive documents from federal investigators.
He was arrested, fingerprinted, and unlike Mr Trump, had his mugshot taken ahead of the arraignment.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned yesterday for the second time in less than three months.
At 3pm local time, Mr Trump surrendered to authorities at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida on 37 federal charges stemming from his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information, adding another criminal case to the legal pressure against the twice-impeached former president as he seeks to win his party’s nomination in next year’s Republican presidential primary.
The arraignment comes just days after a federal grand jury indicted the former president.
But is he going to prison? Read about the legal troubles surrounding Mr Trump and what it means for him in this report:
Who is Jack Smith? The prosecutor overseeing the Trump probes
Jack Smith, the experienced war crimes prosecutor who unveiled an unprecedented federal indictment against former US president Donald J Trump on 9 June, is no stranger to high-profile probes of public figures.
The Department of Justice veteran returned to the US last November after being appointed a special counsel on Friday by attorney general Merrick Garland, who charged him conducting two probes into Mr Trump’s behaviour.
The first mission was to consider “whether any person or entity violated the law in connection with efforts to interfere with the lawful transfer of power following the 2020 presidential election or the certification of the Electoral College vote held on or about January 6, 2021”.
The second, which bore fruit in June with the unsealing of 37 criminal charges against Mr Trump, was about whether the former president had violated US laws prohibiting unlawful retention of national defence information and obstruction of justice.
More about him in this report from Andrew Feinberg:
Mike Pence has sudden change of heart over Trump classified documents: ‘I can’t defend it’
Mike Pence appears to have had a sudden change of heart over his thoughts on Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents.
After arguing that bringing federal criminal charges against the former president would send a “terrible message to the world” last week, the former vice president has now said that he “can’t defend” his ex-boss’s alleged actions laid out in the indictment.
“Having read the indictment, these are very serious allegations,” Mr Pence told The Wall Street Journal’s Editorial Board on Tuesday. “And I can’t defend what is alleged.”
Read the full story here:
Judge lets columnist E Jean Carroll amend defamation claim
A columnist who recently won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation jury award against Donald Trump can update a similar lawsuit with his more recent public comments in a bid for over $10 million more in damages from the ex-president, a federal judge ruled Tuesday in another legal loss for Trump.
The ruling by Judge Lewis A. Kaplan gave new life to a defamation lawsuit by writer E. Jean Carroll that was stalled by appeals after the U.S. Justice Department supported a request by Trump’s attorneys to substitute the United States for him as the defendant on the grounds that he cannot be held personally liable for comments made while carrying out presidential duties.
Read more...
Tucker Carlson spins new conspiracy linking Trump arrest to Iraq WMD
Tucker Carlson pushed a new conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is being prosecuted for calling out Washington DC insiders over Iraq and weapons of mass destruction in his latest Twitter show.
The former Fox News host defied his former employer’s threats after they sent him a “cease-and-desist” letter stating that his new show is a violation of his contract with the right-wing network.
Carlson told his audience that the former president was now in legal trouble because of his position on Iraq during the 2016 Republican primary debates, in which he said the US had “destabilised” the Middle East with its invasion of Iraq.
Graeme Massie has more:
Rachel Maddow explains why MSNBC wouldn’t air Trump’s post-arrest speech
Christie mocks ‘loser’ Trump for taking secret papers ‘on summer vacation’
Chris Christie was in peak form on Monday evening as he laid into former president Donald Trump in his second town hall-style appearance as a presidential candidate.
The governor’s performance on CNN was in many ways a repeat of his initial launch event at St Anselm College in New Hampshire a week earlier. But the governor fine-tuned his attacks over the days ahead of his first cable news spot, and came out swinging against the Republican frontrunner.
He largely ignored his other GOP rivals as he took questions from voters and moderator Anderson Cooper, while landing every blow he could on his main rival (and former ally).
Mr Christie hit his opponent on nearly every topic, from his most recent indictment for the mishandling of presidential records and violations of the Espionage Act to the performance of the Republican Party electorally since 2016, blame for which he laid squarely at the the feet of the de facto GOP leader.
More in this report:
Donald Trump appeared at a federal courthouse in Miami on Tuesday 13 June, as he was indicted for a second time. The former US president pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on 37 charges over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. Mr Trump’s plea was entered by his lawyer Todd Blanche, as he sat stonefaced in court after arriving alongside codefendant Walt Nauta. It was the second time in three months that the 45th President stood before a judge as a defendant in a criminal case. Watch how the afternoon unfolded.
