Donald Trump made a surprise appearance Saturday evening in Las Vegas, where he attended a UFC match alongside his longtime adviser Roger Stone.

Photos posted by Mr Stone and others at the event showed Mr Trump greeting actor Mel Gibson and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. He also got a handshake from one of the fighters, Dricus Du Plessis.

Meanwhile, the former president is teasing that he might choose to participate in the 2024 Republican primary debates despite having previously asked why he should bother with such a commanding lead.

The former president posted on Truth Social: “Steve Cortes, the Ron DeSanctimonious top political strategist, thinks that Ron should get out NOW, while the getting is still good. He also said … Trump is the best Presidential debater ever, and can’t be beaten at the debate game.”

He added: “Well, based on that, maybe I should enter the debates - But, then again, when you have a 40 to 50 point lead over the field, maybe I shouldn’t???”

Mr Trump posted other attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday as he headed from Iowa to campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada.