Trump courts fans at Las Vegas UFC event as he continues DeSantis attacks - latest news
All the latest developments from the 2024 campaign trail as the former president’s legal troubles build
CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents
Donald Trump made a surprise appearance Saturday evening in Las Vegas, where he attended a UFC match alongside his longtime adviser Roger Stone.
Photos posted by Mr Stone and others at the event showed Mr Trump greeting actor Mel Gibson and celebrity chef Guy Fieri. He also got a handshake from one of the fighters, Dricus Du Plessis.
Meanwhile, the former president is teasing that he might choose to participate in the 2024 Republican primary debates despite having previously asked why he should bother with such a commanding lead.
The former president posted on Truth Social: “Steve Cortes, the Ron DeSanctimonious top political strategist, thinks that Ron should get out NOW, while the getting is still good. He also said … Trump is the best Presidential debater ever, and can’t be beaten at the debate game.”
He added: “Well, based on that, maybe I should enter the debates - But, then again, when you have a 40 to 50 point lead over the field, maybe I shouldn’t???”
Mr Trump posted other attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Saturday as he headed from Iowa to campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Chris Christie insists he’s not just a ‘spoiler’ for Trump’s campaign
Former New Jersey Gov Chris Christie was confronted by Fox’s Shannon Bream on Sunday — the topic being whether he really has a path to the GOP nomination, or whether he’s just running to stop Donald Trump.
Watch his response:
Trump inadvertently reveals he’s never been to a Dairy Queen in viral video
Former President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed that he’s not a frequent visitor of the ice cream chain Dairy Queen. During a stop at a Dairy Queen in Iowa, Trump appeared perplexed by requests for a Blizzard — the most famous item on the ice cream store’s menu. “Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” Trump asked while throwing his hands in the air, prompting laughter from the crowd. The Blizzard is a soft-serve ice cream treat blended with a variety of toppings and has been a mainstay of the ice cream chain since 1985.
ICYMI: Mar-a-Lago CCTV showed prosecutors Trump was hiding more documents
Federal investigators knew Donald Trump was most likely concealing classified documents among the myriad boxes of presidential records and other paraphernalia stored at his Mar-a-Lago estate, because of surveillance footage obtained by subpoena, according to a less redacted version of the affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his property last year.
The version of the affidavit was made public late Wednesday on the order of US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who has been hearing arguments from a coalition of news organisations that have been seeking access to a fully unredacted version of the affidavit.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report.
Prosecutors knew Trump was hiding more documents thanks to Mar-a-Lago CCTV tapes
A less redacted version of the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant for Mr Trump’s property shows how prosecutors determined that he was likely hiding more classified documents
Farmers for Trump hats not made in America
Trump hits out DeSantis fundraising and teases about debate participation
Three more post-lunch Truth Social missals from Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail today, both attacking Ron DeSantis.
In the first, the former president claims DeSantis’s donors have fled “do [sic] to his terrible, and still falling, poll numbers”.
In the second, he says that DeSantis’s top political strategist believes the Florida governor should drop out of the race and then teases that he may — or may not — take part in the Republican Party primary debates.
He adds that he would rather go head-to-head with Mr DeSantis.
Trump points out that obvious cardboard cutout of him is cardboard cutout
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Saturday afternoon to make it clear that a photo circulating of January 6 defendant Taylor Taranto standing with a cardboard cutout of the former president was indeed a cardboard cutout and not actually him.
He wrote:
Mr Trump linked to a Gateway Pundit article that features the photo prominently at the top. It appears to come from one of Mr Taranto’s social media accounts and is clearly him at an event, holding a glass of red wine and standing with a cardboard cutout of the former president.
Here’s some of our recent coverage of Mr Taranto and how Mr Trump and former President Barack Obama fit into the bizarre case that stretches well beyond the January 6 Capitol riot.
Man arrested near Obama home threatened other prominent lawmakers, officials say
‘Taranto’s own words and actions demonstrate that he is a direct threat to multiple political figures as well as the public at large,’ prosecutors say
Trump vows to keep ‘communists and markers’ out of the US
Donald Trump fumbled his words while speaking at his largest campaign event in Iowa on Friday.
The former president appeared in Council Bluffs in the western part of the state that hosts the first caucus in approximately just over five months.
Speaking about immigration, Mr Trump was relaying a campaign promise to deny entry to leftist ideologues when he accidentally referred to them as “communists and markers” rather than Marxists.
Read on...
Trump vows to keep 'communists and markers' out of the US in latest gaffe
Former president is known for stumbling over prepared remarks while hurling insults at rivals
Comment: What bringing Trump back would mean for Ukraine – and conflict in the rest of the world
Mary Dejevsky writes:
Joe Biden’s visit to the UK this weekend, when he will meet the prime minister and the king, could serve as a welcome reminder about where political power – and responsibility – currently resides on both sides of the Atlantic.
I say this, because some of the recent running on arguably the most urgent international issue of the day has been made by someone who has no power whatever, but eyes a return. Step forward (as if he needed any invitation to do so) Donald Trump, who spoke at some length this week about wanting a peaceful outcome in Ukraine, even if this entailed territorial concessions on the part of Kyiv.
Read on...
What bringing Trump back would mean for Ukraine – and the rest of us | Mary Dejevsky
The former president has made his views on Nato clear, writes Mary Dejevsky. So what happens if he wins in 2024 – and the war isn’t over?
‘What the hell is a Blizzard?’
DoJ Trump probes have cost more than $9m
Special Counsel Jack Smith‘s investigations of President Donald Trump‘s retention of classified records and efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election have cost more than $9m over the first several months, according to documents released Friday.
Read more...
