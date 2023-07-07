✕ Close CNN plays tape of Trump appearing to show off classified military documents

Nearly a month after Donald Trump was arraigned on the 38-count federal indictment that he and his longtime aide Walt Nauta are facing for allegedly unlawfully retaining national defence information and obstructing justice, the ex-president’s co-defendant has pleaded not guilty to charges of having assisted Mr Trump in concealing classified documents from the government.

Mr Nauta, a retired Navy chief petty officer who served as Mr Trump’s White House valet before following him to Florida after the end of the Trump administration, is on his own charged with a single count of making a false statement to federal investigators.

Surveillance footage from the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, allegedly showed that dozens of boxes were moved in the days before investigators from the Department of Justice visited the resort to retrieve records.

The Justice Department on Wednesday disclosed some of the previously blacked-out portions of a warrant application it submitted last year to gain authorisation to search the former president’s Florida property for classified documents last summer.

“Video footage reflects that evidence has been moved recently,” prosecutors wrote in the court record.