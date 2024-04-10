Trump-appointed judge agrees to keep witnesses in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case secret: Live updates
Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to perjury charges
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents has sided with special counsel Jack Smith’s office and agreed that the names of government witnesses in the case should remain secret.
In a new filing on Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that potential witnesses’ names and identifiable information must be redacted due to concerns for their safety.
The ruling came after the former president lost two last-ditch bids to delay his hush money trial just days before the 15 April start date.
On Monday, a state appeals court judge rejected his argument that the trial should be postponed while he fought to move the case out of Manhattan. On Tuesday a request for delay while he challenges a gag order was also denied.
Judge Merchan also released the jury questionnaire for the case that includes asking prospective jurors if they ever supported or belonged to the QAnon movement or the Proud Boys.
Meanwhile, former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg will be sentenced today after pleading guilty to perjury over the testimony he gave to investigators examining the real estate company’s finances.
Trump-appointed judge agrees to keep witnesses in Mar-a-Lago classified documents case secret
The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal case over his alleged mishandling of classified documents has sided with special counsel Jack Smith’s office and agreed that the names of government witnesses in the case should remain secret.
In a new filing on Tuesday, US District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that potential witnesses’ names and identifiable information must be redacted due to concerns for their safety.
But the judge refused to categorically block witness statements from being disclosed, saying there was no basis for such a “sweeping” and “blanket” restriction on their inclusion in pretrial motions.
“Although the record is clear that the Special Counsel could have, and should have, raised its current arguments previously, the Court elects, upon a full review of those newly raised arguments, to reconsider its prior Order,” she ruled.
“As for legal authority, the cases cited in the Special Counsel’s papers do not lend support to this sweeping request; nor do they appear to have been offered as such.
“And based on the Court’s independent research, granting this request would be unprecedented: the Court cannot locate any case — high-profile or otherwise — in which a court has authorized anything remotely similar to the sweeping relief sought here.”
‘Donald Trump did this’: Biden campaign launches heartbreaking ad on abortion
A new ad released by the Biden campaign on Monday ripped into Donald Trump’s stance on abortion, blaming the former president for the near-death of a Texas woman who was denied the procedure due to the state’s ban.
The 60-second ad, titled “Willow’s Box”, featured an emotional interview with Amanda Zurawski, who discussed the miscarriage of her baby – whom she wanted to name Willow – and the infection that almost killed her twice when she was denied an abortion.
Martha McHardy reports:
Biden campaign ad blames Trump for near-death of Texas woman who was denied abortion
The ad was released just hours after Mr Trump laid out his stance on abortion rights
Cameron holds talks with Trump at Mar-a-Lago
British foreign secretary Lord Cameron has had a face-to-face meeting with Donald Trump in Florida as part of a charm offensive designed to secure more US funding for the war in Ukraine.
The former prime minister visited the former president at his Mar-a-Lago resort despite previously calling him “protectionist, xenophobic, [and] misogynistic” and denouncing one of his policies as “divisive, stupid and wrong”.
The meeting, which the Trump campaign say included a dinner, was the first between a senior minister and Mr Trump since he left office in 2021.
Read more...
David Cameron holds talks with Donald Trump in Mar-a-Lago surprise meeting
The foreign secretary had dinner with the former US president in Florida despite previously calling him ‘divisive, stupid and wrong’
Why is Trump repeating a smear about Democrats wanting to ‘execute’ babies?
Former President Donald Trump finally responded to criticism of his murky stance on reproductive rights on Monday and issued a video statement outlining abortion policy under a Trump second term.
The four-minute address was posted to his Truth Social media platform and proclaimed that the GOP would remain fundamentally opposed to abortion rights under his leadership.
He also repeated one of his favourite smears about Democrats and abortion as John Bowden reports:
Why Donald Trump is repeating a smear about Democrats wanting to ‘execute’ babies
A familiar refrain takes on a new edge as Republicans face their first presidential election-year reckoning over reproductive rights
Hush money trial: Read the questionnaire potential Trump jurors will have to answer
Former president Donald Trump looks set to go to trial in his hush money case in Manhattan after Judge Juan Merchan wrote to both sides about the jury selection.
On Monday, the judge wrote a letter to the legal team for Mr Trump as well as the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, which included the full questionnaire.
Read the jury questionnaire for the Trump hush money trial in full
‘The Court has modified some questions and excluded others. The resulting questionnaire is broad and exhaustive,’ judge writes in letter to defence team and prosecution
Trump goes on the attack against Lindsey Graham after abortion stance criticism
Donald Trump has gone on the attack against Lindsey Graham after the Republican senator openly criticised the former president’s abortion stance.
Mr Trump’s fury comes after Mr Graham, who has represented South Carolina in the US Senate since 2003, told The Independent that he didn’t agree with Mr Trump on leaving abortion policy to the states, even as most Republican Senators said they backed the former president’s position.
Continue reading...
Trump goes on the attack against Lindsey Graham after he criticised abortion stance
Former president tells South Carolina senator to ‘get on with helping Republicans to WIN ELECTIONS, rather than making it impossible for them to do so’
Nursing home residents shouldn’t be able to vote says Trump-endorsed candidate
A Wisconsin senate candidate, who has been endorsed by 77-year-old Donald Trump, has suggested that nursing home residents are too old to vote, new audio has revealed.
Republican Eric Hovde, 60, recently appeared on the conservative Guy Benson Show, where he was asked where he stood on Mr Trump’s ongoing conspiracy theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.
Martha McHardy has the story:
Trump-endorsed senate candidate claims nursing home residents shouldn’t vote
Data shows the average nursing home resident in the US is 81 years old, just four years younger than the man who endorsed Eric Hovde: Donald Trump
Trump remains tight-lipped on everything this week — from David Cameron’s visit to abortion
John Bowden writes:
Donald Trump may be hundreds of miles away from Washington, sequestered his Mar-a-Lago estate, but his presence was felt keenly on Tuesday as the most senior diplomats from the US and UK gathered to address the war in Ukraine.
Read on...
Trump remains tight-lipped on everything this week — from David Cameron to abortion
Trump’s presence was felt in DC this week, even as he stayed stewing in his Mar-a-Lago estate
Jack Smith urges SCOTUS to reject Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ immunity claim
Special counsel Jack Smith has urged the US Supreme Court to reject Donald Trump’s “unprecedented” claim that presidential immunity protects him from facing federal charges for trying to overturn the 2020 election.
In a 66-page legal filing on Monday, the special counsel’s office wrote that “a bedrock principle of our constitutional order is that no person is above the law — including the president”.
“The Constitution does not give a president the power to conspire to defraud the United States in the certification of presidential-election results, obstruct proceedings for doing so or deprive voters of the effect of their votes,” the filing adds.
Josh Marcus has the details:
Jack Smith urges Supreme Court to reject Trump’s ‘unprecedented’ immunity claim
The Supreme Court is expected to hear full arguments on the immunity question on 25 April
Trump loses latest 11th hour attempt to delay hush money trial
Donald Trump has failed to convince a New York appeals court to delay an imminent criminal trial surrounding a so-called hush money scheme while he challenges a gag order that blocks him from public attacks against trial participants and family members of court staff.
A state appeals court judge rejected his second 11th hour attempt to further delay the trial on Tuesday, one day after a judge denied his request to delay the proceedings while he tries to move the case out of Manhattan.
Mr Trump’s latest attempts to delay the proceedings follow repeated failures to stop what will be the first of four criminal trials he is expected to face in the coming months.
Alex Woodward has the full story:
Trump loses 11th hour attempt to delay hush money trial while challenging gag order
The former president’s first criminal trial will begin on 15 April
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies