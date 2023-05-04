✕ Close Related video: Judge denies request for mistrial from Trump’s attorneys in rape trial

Former People magazine journalist Natasha Stoynoff gave evidence in the New York civil trial hearing accusations that former president Donald Trump sexually assaulted writer E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.

Ms Stoynoff told the court Mr Trump had forcibly kissed her in 2005 when she was at his home to interview his wife Melania. She alleged that the then-businessman and future president had taken her aside into a separate room before trying to kiss her.

“I hear the door shut behind me, by the time I turn around he has his hands on my shoulder, pushing me up against the wall and he starts kissing me,” she told the jury.

The court was also shown the notorious 2005 Access Hollywood tape which recorded Mr Trump boasting to presenter Billy Bush on a hot mic about sexually assaulting women.

Earlier it was revealed that Mr Trump’s lawyers will not present a defence case at the E Jean Carroll trial.

Mr Trump’s expert witness won’t be testifying in the proceedings, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in court, meaning that the former president has no witnesses on his side.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump appeared on GB News in an interview with Nigel Farage, in which he hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth.