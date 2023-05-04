Trump news – live: New accuser says Trump groped her at Melania interview as court hears Access Hollywood tape
Meanwhile ex-president attacks Joe Biden, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in Nigel Farage interview
Former People magazine journalist Natasha Stoynoff gave evidence in the New York civil trial hearing accusations that former president Donald Trump sexually assaulted writer E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s.
Ms Stoynoff told the court Mr Trump had forcibly kissed her in 2005 when she was at his home to interview his wife Melania. She alleged that the then-businessman and future president had taken her aside into a separate room before trying to kiss her.
“I hear the door shut behind me, by the time I turn around he has his hands on my shoulder, pushing me up against the wall and he starts kissing me,” she told the jury.
The court was also shown the notorious 2005 Access Hollywood tape which recorded Mr Trump boasting to presenter Billy Bush on a hot mic about sexually assaulting women.
Earlier it was revealed that Mr Trump’s lawyers will not present a defence case at the E Jean Carroll trial.
Mr Trump’s expert witness won’t be testifying in the proceedings, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in court, meaning that the former president has no witnesses on his side.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump appeared on GB News in an interview with Nigel Farage, in which he hit out at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for being “disrespectful” to the late Queen Elizabeth.
Law & Order parallel plot lines
Seeking to undermine Ms Carroll’s allegations, Mr Tacopina questioned her about a 2012 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit on the third day of testimony on Monday 1 May.
Titled Theatre Tricks, the episode’s plotline depicts a male character who fantasises about bursting in on a woman trying on lingerie in a dressing room of the Bergdorf Goodman department store, the jury was told.
Mr Tacopina showed the jury a 2019 email sent to Ms Carroll by her friend Grace Brophy weeks after she went public with the allegations in New York magazine.
Ms Brophy warned the writer that “Trumpsters will use this against you”.
Ms Carroll replied to her friend that she hadn’t seen the episode, but was only surprised that “this sort of plot is not seen more often”.
Ms Carroll testified that she was a “big fan” of Law & Order, but didn’t like the SVU spinoff as it was too violent.
Asked by Mr Tacopina why she wasn’t surprised at the similarities, she told the court that the crime drama was “very good at keying into the psyche of their viewers”.
“That was amazing to me,” she said when she learned about the episode.
Mr Tacopina appeared incredulous, and asked if she meant it was an “amazing coincidence”.
“Astonishing,” she shot back.
Questioned later by her attorney Mr Ferrara, Ms Carroll said she had never seen the episode or heard about it prior to 2019.
“Are you making up your accusation based on what happened in a popular TV show?” he asked.
“No,” she replied.
Trump lawyers will not present a defence case at E Jean Carroll trial
Donald Trump’s lawyers will not present a defence case at the E Jean Carroll trial.
Mr Trump’s expert witness won’t be testifying in the proceedings, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said in court, meaning that the former president has no witnesses on his side.
Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina later confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the defence team would not put forward a case, according to Law & Crime.
Mr Tacopina went on to mention the Carroll legal team including the “Billy Bush tape” in their case.
“We all know what you’re talking about,” Judge Lewis Kaplan said, referring to the Access Hollywood tape released during the 2016 campaign in which Mr Trump bragged about sexually assaulting women.
Judge says jury should receive civil rape case by ‘early next week’
‘Wave of slime’
Under questioning from her attorney Mr Ferrara on Thursday 27 April, Ms Carroll told how she would be inundated with a “wave of slime” every time Mr Trump commented or posted about her allegations.
“It’s very hard to get up in the morning and receive those messages, that you are way too ugly to go on living.”
Ms Carroll said she had “peeked” at Twitter prior to coming to court on that morning, and was met with a familiar stream of abusive and threatening messages.
“There it was again, the onslaught,” she said. “It’s not a great way to start the day.”
Ms Carroll added: “I like attention, there is no question. I don’t like attention because I’m suing Donald Trump, getting attention for being raped is hard.”
The court was given a sample of the vulgar messages sent to Ms Carroll by supporters of the former president.
After the allegations were first made in a book excerpt in New York magazine in June 2019, Mr Trump angrily denied it in an official White House statement.
Mr Trump repeated the denials days later in Oval Office interview with The Hill, saying: “Number one, she’s not my type. Number two, it never happened. It never happened, OK?”
Ms Carroll testified that “not my type”, had meant she was “too ugly” to be sexually assaulted.
Ms Carroll filed a defamation lawsuit against Mr Trump alleging he had damaged her reputation, substantially harmed her professionally, and caused emotional pain.
She filed a second suit for battery and defamation after Mr Trump posted defamatory statements in October 2022 where he called her a “complete con job”.
Ms Carroll said fear of reprisals from Mr Trump was a significant factor in remaining silent over so many years.
“I was afraid that Donald Trump would retaliate, which is exactly what he did,” she said. “My biggest fears came absolutely true.”
E Jean Carroll suffered panic attack watching The Apprentice and now sleeps with loaded gun, trial hears
E Jean Carroll suffered a panic attack that left her unable to talk the first time she watched The Apprentice, a jury in Donald Trump’s civil rape and defamation trial was told on Wednesday.
Dr Leslie Lebowitz, a clinical psychologist hired by Ms Carroll’s legal team, testified that the former Elle columnist had gone to pitch a new TV show with a friend at an unnamed network when an executive showed them a clip from the Trump-hosted reality series.
“She became so flooded with memories, with a sense of panic, that she lost her capacity to speak,” Dr Lebowitz said. “The person she was with had to pitch the show.”
Dr Lebowitz was asked about Ms Carroll not being afraid in New York, to which the psychological expert said it’s because she feels comfortable and safe in the city.
But she added that in her cabin away from the city, she “sleeps with a loaded gun” because of worries about her security following her stepping forward with her allegation against Mr Trump, according to Law & Crime.
MeToo and Harvey Weinstein
Ms Carroll told the court that when she began work on her memoir, she hadn’t intended to write about the alleged assault by Mr Trump.
Seeking inspiration, she took a “feminist road trip” across the United States in 2017 seeking to answer the question: “What do we need men for?”
Around the same time, sexual assault allegations against the disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein became public during the initial wave of the MeToo movement.
She decided she couldn’t remain silent any longer.
“I was not a pioneer, I am a follower,” she said during cross-examination on Thursday 27 April.
“I saw other women coming forward after Harvey Weinstein and I thought, ‘who am I to stay silent’. Also I was 78 or 79, I had been silent for too long.”
In her book What Do We Need Men For? A Modest Proposal, Ms Carroll also alleged she had been sexually assaulted by the disgraced former CBS CEO and president Les Moonves.
In a heated exchange with Mr Tacopina, Ms Carroll said that she had not sued Mr Moonves for defamation because he had simply denied the claim.
“He didn’t call me names, he didn’t grind my face into the mud like Donald Trump did.”
Biden physically incapable of attending coronation, Trump suggests
Joe Biden is not physically up to the job, according to his predecessor Donald Trump, as he accused the US president of being “disrespectful” for not attending the King’s coronation.
Mr Trump, who was defeated by Mr Biden in the US presidential election in 2020, told GB News: “I don’t think he can do it physically, actually.
“I think that it’s hard for him to do it physically ... getting over here for him.
“He’s got a lot of things going and a lot of strange things happen. But certainly he should be here as a representative of our country.
“I was surprised when I heard that he wasn’t coming.” He added: “I think it’s very disrespectful for him not to be (at the coronation).”
In a clip aired before the interview, he suggested Mr Biden, whose wife is attending on his behalf, would be “sleeping” through Saturday’s coronation ceremony.
Six memorable moments from E Jean Carroll’s testimony: George Conway
Ms Carroll was questioned in court how she had come to the decision to sue Mr Trump.
She testified that she had been asked in interviews by several journalists whether she was planning to pursue legal action against the then-president.
The idea had “crystalised” during a conversation with George Conway, the constitutional legal expert, at a party at author Molly Jong-Fast’s home in 2019, she said.
The event, attended by Kathy Griffin, former Hillary Clinton aide Philippe Reines and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien, was described in the New York Times as “Resistance Twitter come to life”.
Mr Trump’s attorneys have attempted to portray Ms Carroll as being motivated by a staunch anti-Trump political ideology.
Asked about the meeting for a second time under cross-examination, Ms Carroll said that Mr Conway had talked her through the differences between a civil and criminal trial.
He had also recommended famed civil rights attorney Roberta Kaplan to her as legal counsel. She testified that two days after the party, she retained Ms Kaplan.
Mr Conway, who is divorcing Mr Trump’s former senior White House counsel Kellyanne Conway, emerged as one of the former president’s leading critics during his term in office.
He also had a major hand in the impeachment of another former president, Bill Clinton.
In 2018, Mr Conway told Yahoo News how he helped bring the Monica Lewinsky scandal to light after being outraged at the Democratic president’s sexual misconduct while in office in the 1990s.
He wrote anonymous legal briefs for the attorneys of Paula Jones, a former Arkansas state employee who accused Mr Clinton of sexual harassment, which contributed to his impeachment for “high crimes and misdemeanours” in 1998.
Transgender athletes ‘very unfair’, says Trump
Nigel Farage asked what Donald Trump considered a woman and whether transgender athletes should be allowed to compete in competitive sport.
Mr Trump replied: “When I see men participating in women’s sports and records being broken... I think it’s very unfair. I think it’s very disrespectful to women.
“We will not allow men to compete in women’s sports. It’s so unfair. It’s totally disrespectful... I think it’s a very bad thing.”
Incapable of finding love
Ms Carroll described how she had led a dual existence since the alleged 1996 rape.
There was her public persona, as a confident, successful Ask E Jean advice columnist, author and television presenter.
And then there was the private E Jean who “can’t admit out loud that there has been any suffering”, she said during testimony.
She had publicly brushed off the 1996 encounter with Mr Trump as not having caused her any lasting damage.
Ms Carroll would write in her 2019 memoir that she suffered “very little” from the alleged assault. She explained in court that was her “invincible” public self, never wanting to admit weakness.
If she ever received a message from a reader who had been sexually assaulted, Ms Carroll said she would always advise them to go to the police and see a therapist.
But she admitted she had not taken her own advice on board, and the alleged sexual assault had caused her to privately suffer waves of crippling anxiety attacks and left her incapable of forming relationships, she said.
She testified that she has not had a romantic partner since the alleged assault.
Sturgeon doesn’t love Scotland, says Trump
Donald Trump said he did not think that former Scotland first minister Nicola Sturgeon loved her country.
Asked by Nigel Farage on GB News about Ms Sturgeon’s handling of the Isla Bryson case, the transgender woman who was convicted of raping two women before her transition from a man, the former US president said: “I think a lot of countries have had enough of it, what’s going on.
“I know that case, and I thought it was terrible, and I guess it helped ruin her career.
“I think she had other reasons also, but I just felt she didn’t love Scotland.”
The former White House incumbent denied he was “anti-Muslim” following comments he had previously made about London mayor Sadiq Khan.
