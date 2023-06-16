Trump news – live: Trump’s ‘reckless petulance’ over classified documents slammed as golf course probe dropped
Mr Trump marked his 77th birthday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Donald Trump repeatedly rejected his attorneys’ efforts to settle the classified documents case ahead of a looming indictment, according to a bombshell new report.
Insiders told The Washington Post that the former president’s attorney Christopher Kise advised him multiple times to return all classified documents to the correct authorities and then tried to persuade him to try to reach a deal with Attorney General Merrick Garland in late 2022. Mr Trump reportedly dismissed the advice.
As a result, on Tuesday, the former president was arrested and arraigned on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House to which he pleaded not guilty, claiming he was a victim of political persecution. He marked his 77th birthday as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.
Bush administration veteran Karl Rove slammed the former president for his “reckless petulance” over the classified documents in an op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. Mr Rove said both the country and Mr Trump will pay a high price for his actions.
Meanwhile, a two-year criminal investigation into Mr Trump’s Westchester County golf course has been dropped to his delight.
Eric Trump forgets Barron’s age as he goes on bizarre Newsmax rant
Eric Trump proved the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree this week – when a rambling rant on Newsmax saw him widely mocked on social media.
The son of former president Donald Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party in a fiery monologue where he claimed the party would raid his teenage half-brother Barron’s underwear drawer.
Rachel Sharp has the story.
Eric Trump mocked over bizarre Newsmax rant about Barron’s underwear drawer
Donald Trump’s adult son claimed Democrats would rifle through his younger brother’s underwear drawer – while also getting his sibling’s age wrong, not once but twice
Indictment is all the fault of ‘mutants’, according to Trump
Donald Trump’s indictment is not only an extension of the “biggest witch hunt of all time”, but mutants are involved too – that is according to the former president’s latest bizarre rant on Truth Social.
In a characteristically rambling post on the social meda site on Wednesday, Mr Trump said that the indictment “hoax” was the fault of misfits, marxists and communists – as well as “mutants”.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Trump now blames ‘mutants’ for indictment in latest Truth Social rant
In a characteristically rambling post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said that the indictment ‘hoax’ was the fault of misfits – and mutants
Recap: Is Donald Trump going to prison?
It’s the question everyone wants to know the answer to...
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Will Trump go to prison?
Report: Trump was not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of secret papers
A current member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team suggested as far back as 2022 that his client should seek a settlement with the federal government over allegations that he retained presidential records and classified materials including, reportedly, defence documents.
That lawyer was Christopher Kise, according to the Washington Post, who was seen with the twice-impeached ex-president as recently as Tuesday for the latter’s appearance before a Miami judge.
John Bowden reports.
Trump was not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of secret papers
Member of Trump’s legal team suggested move to preempt charges in late 2022
Karl Rove says Trump and America will pay high price for ex-president’s ‘reckless petulance’
Karl Rove, deputy chief of staff to President George W Bush, eviscerated Donald Trump over the 37 charges he faces relating to the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago in an opinion column, “Trump invited this indictment”, published by The Wall Street Journal on 14 June.
He echoed some other Republicans — including Bill Barr, Chris Christie, and Mike Pompeo — in his criticism of the former president, though certainly not all of his fellow Republicans.
“The blame for this calamity rests solely on Mr Trump and his childish impulse to keep mementos from his time in the Oval Office, no matter what the law says,” wrote Mr Rove.
Read more...
Karl Rove blames Trump’s ‘reckless petulance’ for classified documents indictment
Veteran Bush administration figure lays out how Trump’s indictment is direct result of own actions
Voices: Trump’s indictment puts his Republican opponents in an impossible position
The wrath of GOP voters means Republican primary candidates cannot offer even the mildest critiques of him.
Eric Garcia explains:
Trump’s indictment puts his Republican opponents in an impossible position
Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis have to waste precious minutes defending Trump even as they make the case they are better candidates
Asked about allegations of bribery, Biden chuckles
President Joe Biden chuckled and walked off when he was asked about allegations of bribery from his time as vice president pushed by congressional Republicans.
“Are there tapes that you accepted bribes, President Biden? Is that true?” Mr Biden was asked by the New York Post on Tuesday as he left an event attended by US diplomats at the White House.
Mr Biden stopped walking for a moment before smiling and chuckling, shaking his head as he carried on down the hall.
Gustaf Kilander reports from Washington, DC.
Biden chuckles when asked about bribery allegations from time as vice president
Republicans try to create appearance of double standard as former President Donald Trump arraigned on 37 counts
World leaders stay quiet on Trump indictment
In the final days of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, European Union leader Donald Tusk could no longer contain himself: “One Donald is more than enough!” he wrote on Twitter. When Trump was elected less than a week later, it made for an awkward start to what proved to be four difficult years of trans-Atlantic relations.
As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely. But hardly a single world leader has said a thing recently about the man leading the race for the Republican party nomination.
Continue reading...
Everyone’s got something to say about Trump – except these world leaders
As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely
Meanwhile in another classified documents case...
US Air National Guard member Jack Teixeira was indicted by a federal grand jury in Boston on Thursday for allegedly leaking highly classified materials on social media, according to the Justice Department.
The Massachusetts man, 21, could face a sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 if convicted.
Developing story...
Jack Teixeira indicted for sharing classified defence documents on Discord
Leak was one of biggest intelligence breaches in years
Criminal probe into Trump Westchester golf course is closed, DA says
Per CBS News:
A two-year criminal investigation into the Trump Organization's valuations of a golf club in Westchester County, New York, has been closed, the county's district attorney, Miriam Rocah, confirmed Thursday.
“Part of why I'm saying anything at all is that I think it's really important, more important than ever in our country, to make sure that people understand that we have independent prosecutors, we have a justice system that operates independent of politics,” Rocah, a Democrat, told CBS News after a press conference announcing arrests and other updates in several cold case homicides.
“I can stand here and proudly say that I'm one of those prosecutors, and I look at every subject of any investigation, every organization that's a subject of an investigation, the same way.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies