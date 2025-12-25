Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump kicked off Christmas Day with more than 100 Truth Social posts, attacking Somali immigrants, praised his economic policies and doubled down on his claim that the 2020 election was stolen.

The president’s social media spree, which includes scores of reposts, came hours after he wished the a merry Christmas to “Radical Left Scum.”

Trump’s festive activity took aim at many of his familiar targets and continued well past midnight. Trump’s messages included reposting Stephen Miller’s conspiracy theory that Democrats want to transform the U.S. into Somalia.

open image in gallery Donald Trump uploaded over 100 Truth Social posts in the early hours of Christmas Day ( Doug Mills - Pool/Getty Images )

“When you see the state of Somalia, that’s what they want for America,” Miller claimed in a video reshared by Trump. “Because it’s easier to rule over an empire of ashes than it is for the Democratic Party to rule over a functioning, Western, high-trust society with a strong middle class.

“That’s their model for America, to make the whole country into a version of Somalia.”

Trump also re-shared several videos and posts that contained the phrase “President Trump was right all along,” as he touted his apparent economic successes.

In a video shared by Trump, Peter Navarro, the counselor for trade, bragged that “so-called ‘experts’” had failed to understand the president’s economic vision.

Navarro alleged that Trump had slowed down inflation with his policies and even that the cost of toys had fallen, ahead of the festive season.

open image in gallery Trump reshared several conspiracy theories, including one suggesting that the Democratic Party wanted to turn the US into Somalia ( Truth Social )

Despite Navarro’s claims, Trump seemed to acknowledge the issue of rising costs several weeks ago, when he floated the idea that struggling families buy their children two dolls instead of “thirty seven.”

Trump also returned to one of his favored grievances - the 2020 election.

He reshared several posts, focusing particularly on votes counted in Fulton County, Georgia. Former president Joe Biden narrowly won in the state in November 2020, taking home 49.5 percent of the vote share compared to Trump’s 49.24 percent share, according to CNN.

The current president shared several videos, including one from former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, which claimed that 315,000 votes had been counted in Fulton County to bolster Biden’s numbers.

open image in gallery Trump reshared a conspiracy theory from Roseanne Barr suggesting that Covid-19 was a Democrat plot ( Screenshot / X )

Trump’s Christmas Day fury at 2020 continued with the president resharing a conspiracy from comedian Roseanne Barr.

Barr, a longtime Trump supporter, claimed that the global Covid-19 pandemic was a Democrat plot to force voters to use mail-in ballots so that they could rig the election.

Trump’s furious rampage on Truth Social comes as faith in him from voters continues to plunge.

A Gallup poll found that his approval rating stands at 36 percent, which is the joint-worst rating of any president since 1973 at the end of their first year in power.

Trump’s second presidency is joined at the bottom of the approval rankings by his first administration, which also had a low approval rating of 36 percent.