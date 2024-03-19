Trump accuses Biden of ‘border bloodbath’ as he fails to secure $464m bond in fraud case: Live
Former president attempts to turn tables on successor with lurid campaign video after his attorneys reveal he has been rejected by 30 lenders with clock ticking towards New York fraud case deadline
Donald Trump has attempted to turn the tables on Joe Biden amid the furore surrounding his use of the phrase “bloodbath” by releasing a new campaign video compiling lurid news reports about “migrant crime” incidents to argue that the illegal immigration crisis at America’s southern border is the real “bloodbath”.
The distraction tactic follows a day of stunning setbacks for the Republican presidential candidate relating to the court cases he is battling.
The former president’s attorneys told an appeals court in New York on Monday that he has failed to secure a bond to satisfy the nearly half-a-billion-dollar civil fraud judgement against him.
They argued that finding a company to back a bond of over $454m, plus millions of dollars in interest, is a “practical impossibility” and one that raises the possibility that New York attorney general Letitia James can begin seizing his assets, unless the court intervenes.
While his hush money trial has been pushed back into April, Judge Juan Merchan has ruled that the court can hear testimony from former fixer Michael Cohen, adult film star Stormy Daniels and ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal.
In addition, the Access Hollywood tape can also be discussed.
Truth Social: Trump accuses Biden of ‘border bloodbath’ in lurid campaign video
Donald Trump has attempted to turn the tables on Joe Biden amid the furore surrounding his use of the phrase “bloodbath” by releasing a new campaign video compiling lurid news reports about “migrant crime” incidents to argue that the illegal immigration crisis at America’s southern border is the real “bloodbath”.
However, the president has beaten him to it, posting an earlier video of his own incorporating Trump’s latest controversial line in a montage of other awful things he has said.
Full story: Trump says it’s impossible to post appeal bond for his $464m fraud judgment
Donald Trump has failed to secure a bond to satisfy the nearly half a billion dollar civil fraud judgment against him, his lawyers told an appeals court on Monday.
The former president’s attorneys argued that finding a company to back a bond in excess of $454m plus millions of dollars in interest is a “practical impossibility,” and one that raises the possibility that New York Attorney General Letitia James can being seizing his assets unless the court intervenes.
Mr Trump faces “insurmountable difficulties” securing a bond, according to his attorneys. The former president has approached “about 30 surety companies through four separate brokers” to no avail – one week before Ms James can begin collecting.
Alex Woodward has the details:
What happens if Trump can’t afford bond to appeal $464m fraud ruling?
Attorney General Letitia James says she is prepared to recover the former president’s assets
Ex-FBI informant flagged as ‘fraud’ years ago
A former FBI informant has been charged with lying about President Joe Biden and his son’s business dealings — but his reputation as a “liar” dates back to at least 2016, according to a report.
The Republican-led impeachment inquiry into the president hinged on details that Alexander Smirnov provided — which have now been deemed as “false derogatory information.”
But long before these recent revelations, Mr Smirnov’s credibility was called into question.
Kelly Rissman has the details...
Ex-FBI informant is charged with lying about Biden was called a ‘fraud’ years ago
Alexander Smirnov’s credibility was called into question nearly a decade ago
Trump claims US being ‘poisoned’ by undocumented migrants
One day after former president Donald Trump called some migrants “not people,” he doubled down on a previous claim: that undocumented immigrants “poisoned” the United States.
In a Fox News interview on Sunday, Media Buzz host Howard Kurtz asked Mr Trump, “Why do you use words like ‘vermin’ and ‘poisoning of the blood?’ The press, as you know, immediately reacts to that by saying, ‘Well, that’s the kind of language that Hitler and Mussolini use.’”
The 2024 frontrunner retorted, “That’s what they say. I didn’t know that, but that’s what they say.” However, he then said that he uses these terms “because our country is being poisoned.”
Kelly Rissman reports:
Trump claims US being ‘poisoned’ by migrants but denies using Nazi language
Just a day before, the former president referred to undocumented migrants as ‘animals’
Voices: The world is sleepwalking into the danger of a second Trump presidency
Here’s Jon Sopel’s take on where complacency is leading us.
The world is sleepwalking into the danger of a second Trump presidency | Jon Sopel
The former president’s return to power could cause huge problems for Ukraine, the Middle East, and for us here in the UK, writes Jon Sopel. So why don’t our leaders seem all that concerned?
Trump lashes out at ‘fake news media’ over coverage of ‘bloodbath’ comments
Former president Donald Trump has accused the media of willfully misinterpreting his prediction during a rally appearance over the weekend that his defeat in November’s election would result in a “bloodbath”.
Speaking in Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday evening as he stumped for Republican primary candidate Bernie Moreno, Mr Trump used the phrase as he warned of dire economic consequences for an American auto industry under pressure from China without him back in the White House.
“If I don’t get elected it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country,” he declared.
Joe Sommerlad has the story:
Trump lashes out at ‘fake news media’ over coverage of ‘bloodbath’ comments
Republican presidential candidate says press only ‘pretending to be shocked’ by his choice of words
The return of Manafort?
Donald Trump is reportedly considering bringing back Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager he pardoned, as a campaign adviser later this year, The Washington Post reports.
A 2020 bipartisan Senate committee report into Russian interference in the 2016 election found that “Manafort’s presence on the campaign and proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the Trump Campaign”.
Here’s our 2022 report on Manafort’s ties to suspected Russian intelligence officer Konstantin Kilimnik:
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort admits sharing info with Russians
Mr Manafort has previously denied sharing polling data with suspected Russian spy Konstantin Kilimnik
Supreme rejects ‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder’s appeal to stay in office after Jan 6
A former county commissioner in New Mexico who was convicted on charges connected to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol won’t be allowed to return to office.
The nation’s high court on Monday rejected an appeal from Couy Griffin, who was removed by a state judge under a constitutional clause that bans anyone who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office.
The Supreme Court’s decision comes days after the justices declined to remove Donald Trump from Colorado ballots under a similar challenge. Several state judges found that the former president violated the US Constitution and “engaged in insurrection” after failing to stop the mob.
Alex Woodward reports:
SCOTUS rejects Cowboys for Trump founder’s attempt to stay in office after Jan 6
Couy Griffin was removed under constitutional ‘insurrection’ challenge that also threatened Trump’s candidacy
Full story: Peter Navarro will be jailed after Supreme Court rejects last-minute appeal
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC:
Peter Navarro, the former Trump White House trade adviser who later helped him devise a plot to remain in office after losing the 2020 election, will report to a federal prison facility in Florida on Tuesday after the Supreme Court denied his last-ditch bid to stay his sentence pending appeal of his conviction on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress.
In a brief opinion issued from his chambers, Chief Justice John Roberts — the justice responsible for appeals from Washington, DC federal courts — said Navarro had not established that he was entitled to remain free under provisions of the Bail Reform Act while he continued to appeal his conviction on the grounds that he should have been permitted to argue that he was following orders from former president Donald Trump when he defied a subpoena from the House January 6 select committee.
Continue reading...
Ex-Trump aide Peter Navarro will be jailed after Supreme Court rejects appeal
Navarro is the first Trump White House official to be jailed for any crime related to the 6 January 2021 attack on the Capitol
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies