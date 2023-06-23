✕ Close Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former president Donald Trump called on Congress to investigate the multiple investigations into him on the local, state and federal level in a series of posts on Truth Social.

Mr Trump made the early morning posts the day after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Congress will hopefully now look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal Boxes,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have given the former president’s legal team access to much of the unclassified evidence against him, including multiple recordings of Mr Trump made during interviews with him since the end of his presidency.

Attorneys working under the supervision of Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed the existence of the recordings in a late Wednesday court filing which detailed what has been turned over to Mr Trump’s lawyers thus far as part of the legally-mandated “discovery” process.

In other news, South Carolina rep Nancy Mace has emerged as a possible running mate for the twice-indicted former president, according to some reports.