Trump news – live: Trump pleads for help from Congress as DoJ shares first classified documents evidence
Follow all the latest news on the former president as he once more seeks the Republican nomination
Trump grilled by Fox News presenter over all the aides that turned against him
Former president Donald Trump called on Congress to investigate the multiple investigations into him on the local, state and federal level in a series of posts on Truth Social.
Mr Trump made the early morning posts the day after the House Judiciary Committee heard testimony from former special counsel John Durham, who investigated the FBI’s probe into ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.
“Congress will hopefully now look at the ever continuing Witch Hunts and ELECTION INTERFERENCE against me on perfectly legal Boxes,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, federal prosecutors have given the former president’s legal team access to much of the unclassified evidence against him, including multiple recordings of Mr Trump made during interviews with him since the end of his presidency.
Attorneys working under the supervision of Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith revealed the existence of the recordings in a late Wednesday court filing which detailed what has been turned over to Mr Trump’s lawyers thus far as part of the legally-mandated “discovery” process.
In other news, South Carolina rep Nancy Mace has emerged as a possible running mate for the twice-indicted former president, according to some reports.
Boebert hits back at Greene after being called ‘a little b****’
Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert has hit back after fellow conservative Marjorie Taylor Greene reportedly called her a “little b****” on the House floor and accused her of copying her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
Ms Boebert told CNN, “I’m not in middle school”.
😬
Two Maga Republicans have previously been seen as allies in far-right bloc in House
DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers, hoping their support for his Republican presidential campaign will help him make his case to voters in the first-in-the-South primary state.
The endorsements, shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta, come from 11 state House members and four state senators from across the state, with a heavy concentration in South Carolina’s conservative Upstate. It’s a show of force for DeSantis in a state that current Republican front-runner Donald Trump won handily in the 2016 primary and where he has maintained popularity.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers
Bret Baier hits back at Trump conspiracy theorist after Trump interview
One of Fox News’s star journalists found himself battling his own viewers after an appearance by former President Donald Trump on his show that many independent observers said was damaging for the ex-president’s credibility.
Bret Baier won compliments from his colleagues in the media this week for the no-ground-given interview with the ex-president, which aired in two parts over Tuesday and Wednesday. But the reaction from the twice-indicted ex-president’s fanbase was less enthusiastic.
John Bowden reports.
Host confronted ex-president on 2020 conspiracies during interview
Georgia poll workers attacked by Trump are cleared of false 2020 election fraud claims
workers falsely accused of participating in wild claims of election fraud by Donald Trump, have had their names officially cleared.
Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea ArShaye “Shaye” Moss had their lives turned upside down by conspiracy theorists beholden to the former president’s lies about vote counting at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Now, the state’s election board has dismissed its yearslong investigation into the allegations, more than two years after Mr Trump falsely claimed that Ms Freeman and Ms Moss were part of a conspiracy to rob him of the 2020 election.
Investigation concluded Trump’s claims were ‘unsubstantiated and found to have no merit’
In case that echoes Trump’s, FBI analyst sentenced to four years over classified papers
A former FBI analyst has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of illegally retaining classified documents in a case that bears similarities to the legal battle faced by former president Donald Trump.
Kendra Kingsbury, 50, worked as an analyst for the FBI for 12 years and held top secret security clearance when she was accused of taking classified documents out of the secure workspace and storing them in her Kansas City home.
‘I cannot fathom why you would jeopardise our nation by leaving these documents in your bathtub,’ judge says
Awkward: Fox host tells Trump his plan to execute drug offenders would include people he pardoned
“Huh?” Mr Trump said after a pause.
Alex Woodward has the story.
‘By the way, if that was there? She wouldn’t be killed, it would start as of now. So you wouldn’t go to the past’
Kari Lake ‘couch-surfing like a bum’ at Mar-a-Lago, ex-Trump lawyer says
As far-right congresswomen Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene turn on each other in DC, another feud within the MAGA-sphere has deepened, with former Trump attorney Jenna Ellis claiming failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake is “couch-surfing” at Mar-a-Lago.
Graig Graziosi has the full story.
Failed gubernatoiral candidate’s campaign team denies the accusation
ICYMI: Attorneys spar in John Eastman case
A lawyer representing attorney John Eastman, the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power after the 2020 election, spotlighted Wednesday legal debates surrounding the tallying electoral votes in a defense of Eastman’s advice to the former president that could get him disbarred.
Eastman, a former law school dean, is facing 11 disciplinary charges in the State Bar Court of California stemming from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having then-Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.
Prosecutors have depicted Eastman as a rogue attorney and Trump enabler who fabricated a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in hopes of overturning the results of the election.
Lawyers are continuing to spar in the case of a one-time adviser to former President Donald Trump who is facing possible disbarment in California for developing a dubious legal strategy that was aimed at keeping Trump in power following the 2020 election
Why are Republican lawmakers accusing Joe Biden and Hunter Biden of bribery?
The increasing legal jeopardy facing former president Donald Trump, and news of the plea agreement between the Department of Justice and President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, has led Republicans in Congress to make increasingly outlandish accusations against the 46th president and his family, even as evidence to support their claims continues to be lacking.
Andrew Feinberg explains what is going on.
Republicans claim the president took a $5m bribe to change US policy towards Ukraine but the allegations are the same discredited ones floated during Donald Trump’s first impeachment
Voices: Kevin McCarthy has turned the House of Representatives into a circus to keep power
Eric Garcia writes:
But bringing [right-wing lawmakers] into the fold always had a cost and Mr McCarthy is now paying the price. With a potential Republican-created economic crisis off the table, Mr McCarthy now faces a House GOP conference that has turned into a full-blown circus, with the California Republican alternating between being a ringmaster orchestrating the spectacle and being stuck in the arena as a lion licks its chops.
The mayhem in the House is the price he must pay to keep his gavel. But it may cost Republicans their majority
