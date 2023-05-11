✕ Close Trump says ‘cunning’ Putin made ‘tremendous mistake’ with invasion

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has wrapped up a controversial town hall event hosted by CNN by saying he would only accept the results of the 2024 election if he felt they were “honest”.

The town hall in New Hampshire comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll by a jury. Mr Trump used the platform afforded to him by the news network to mock the woman he has been ordered to pay $5m.

While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Fanone criticising the event — the former tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed”.

In a blizzard of falsehoods, Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s facts checks and orders to answer the question asked.

Mr Trump refused to say he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia, would not accept the result of the 2020 election, and said he would consider pardoning January 6 rioters.

When more forcefully challenged by Collins about taking classified documents, he called her a “nasty person”.