CNN Trump town hall – live: Network under fire for ‘shameful’ platforming of Trump disinformation
Discussion moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact checking steamrolled by Trump’s avalanche of falsehoods at New Hampshire college
Trump says ‘cunning’ Putin made ‘tremendous mistake’ with invasion
Donald Trump has wrapped up a controversial town hall event hosted by CNN by saying he would only accept the results of the 2024 election if he felt they were “honest”.
The town hall in New Hampshire comes just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll by a jury. Mr Trump used the platform afforded to him by the news network to mock the woman he has been ordered to pay $5m.
While the town hall was condemned immediately after being announced last week, fury grew even stronger following Tuesday’s verdict with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Fanone criticising the event — the former tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed”.
In a blizzard of falsehoods, Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s facts checks and orders to answer the question asked.
Mr Trump refused to say he wants Ukraine to win the war against Russia, would not accept the result of the 2020 election, and said he would consider pardoning January 6 rioters.
When more forcefully challenged by Collins about taking classified documents, he called her a “nasty person”.
Video: Trump says ‘cunning’ Putin made ‘tremendous mistake’ with invasion
'Do not normalise Donald Trump': Lincoln Project hits out at CNN for 'outlandish' townhall
The Lincoln Project has issued a scathing statement against CNN after Donald Trump’s townhall appearance, accusing the network of “malpractice” in order to get ratings.
“CNN gave Donald Trump a campaign kickoff celebration tonight,” the organisation wrote in a release.
“Chris Licht sold out CNN’s values to chase Tucker Carlson’s viewers in a desperate attempt to find lost ratings.”
The statement called the townhall an “outlandish and shameful display” that “could have been avoided and prevented.”
“CNN’s malpractice cannot be repeated if our democracy is to survive. The stakes are simply too high,” it said.
Biden give searing one-line critique of Trump town hall
President Joe Biden went after his old 2020 rival on Wednesday as Donald Trump attempted to make his case for a third presidential bid at a CNNtown hall.
Mr Biden joined with others commenting on the ex-president’s combative performance. He asked whether Americans were really ready for another four years with a brash mudslinger in the White House.
John Bowden reports.
Biden takes aim at Trump town hall with searing one-line critique
‘It’s simple, folks’
CNN sparks fury with Trump’s ‘awful’ town hall
Andrew Feinberg reports on how the former president blustered through an hour including repeating the Big Lie and giving Vladimir Putin a pass.
CNN sparks fury with Trump town hall where we repeats Big Lie and gives Putin a pass
Former president bellows familiar bluster in first appearance on CNN since 2016
Trump hails ‘AMAZING’ New Hampshire crowd
Just a simple Truth Social post from the former president after tonight’s town hall (so far).
“Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. Thank you!”
Hakeem Jeffries lays out GOP’s philosophical pillars under Trump
Hakeem Jeffries says on MSNBC: “The Republican Party under Donald Trump and Trumpism has three basic philosophical pillars. One, facts don’t matter. Two, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behaviour. And three, they actually believe that shamelessness is a superpower.”
Liz Cheney fact checks Trump on Jan 6 National Guard deployment
Former Republican Rep Liz Cheney did her own fact check of Donald Trump’s claims about offering to deploy the National Guard on January 6.
“Donald Trump gave no order to deploy the National Guard to protect the Capitol prior to or on Jan 6. Listen to the testimony of his own secretary of defense. No matter how many times Trump lies about this the facts won’t change. He is unfit for any office”
Chris Christie calls Trump ‘Putin’s puppet’
Trump calls Kaitlan Collins ‘nasty person’ in tense exchange
Former President Donald Trump called Kaitlin Collins a “nasty person” during a tense exchange over classified documents during CNN’s New Hampshire town hall.
During a back-and-forth over Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Mr Trump and Ms Collins spoke over each other for several moments.
Trump calls CNN moderator ‘nasty person’ in tense exchange over classified documents
‘You’re a nasty person, I’ll tell ya,’ Mr Trump says as GOP crowd cheers
Gov Hogan says Trump has no business leading party back to White House
Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan says “There’s a lot that can be said about Trump’s CNN Town Hall.”
He continues: “What can’t be said is that person who calls January 6th a ‘beautiful day’ and refuses to say he sides with Ukraine against Russian aggression has any business leading our party or back in the White House.”
