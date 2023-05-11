Trump town hall – live: AOC and CNN insiders slam network for giving ex-president ‘platform to spew lies’
AOC said CNN should be ‘ashamed’
Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
CNN’s move to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat debunked lies about elections and air his problematic views is being widely criticised by political commentators.
The network’s own anchors were among those responding to Wednesday’s town hall event, as Jake Tapper lashed out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and making fun of E Jean Carroll’s sexual assault.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Michael Fanone criticised the decision to host the event – the former tweeting on the night that CNN should be “ashamed”.
The town hall in New Hampshire came just one day after Mr Trump was found liable of sexually abusing and defaming writer E Jean Carroll by a jury.
The former president used the platform afforded to him by the news network to mock the woman he has been ordered to pay $5m.
In a blizzard of falsehoods, Mr Trump barrelled through the hour-long broadcast at times talking over moderator Kaitlan Collins’s fact-checks and orders to answer the question asked.
What did Trump say about E Jean Carroll
Donald Trump used his platform on CNN to lash out at E Jean Carroll just a day after a jury found that he had sexually abused and defamed the former journalist.
The twice-impeached president, who was found liable for defamation and ordered to pay a total of $5m, mocked Ms Carroll at the CNN town hall that aired just a day after the verdict.
Here’s what he said:
Trump uses CNN town hall to launch vicious attacks on E Jean Carroll
Twice-impeached president mocks Carroll at CNN town hall just a day after verdict
CNN’s anchors blast Trump town hall
CNN’s move to give Donald Trump a platform to repeat the debunked lies about elections and air his problematic views is being widely criticised by political commentators. However, its own anchors didn’t leave the controversial event unchallenged either.
Following the townhall, Jake Tapper lashed out at the former president for calling a “Black law enforcement officer a thug” and making fun of E Jean Carrol’s sexual assault.
Here’s what he and others said:
CNN’s anchors and insiders lead horrified reaction to Trump town hall
Former president uses New Hampshire event to push election lies and conspiracy theories
Video: Trump calls Jan 6 a ‘beautiful day’ during CNN town hall
CNN sparks fury with Trump’s ‘volcano of bulls***’ town hall
Former president Donald Trump’s hour-long appearance at a CNN town hall saw him repeating the debunked lies about the 2020 election, refusing to support Ukraine, and praising the 6 January rioters.
Mr Trump’s refusal to accept reality confirmed the fears of Democrats and many media figures who believed that CNN’s decision to platform the disgraced former president would allow him to spew untruths with abandon, The Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg writes.
Read more:
CNN sparks fury with Trump town hall where he repeats Big Lie and gives Putin a pass
Former president bellows familiar bluster in first appearance on CNN since 2016, Andrew Feinberg reports
Video: Trump says ‘cunning’ Putin made ‘tremendous mistake’ with invasion
'Do not normalise Donald Trump': Lincoln Project hits out at CNN for 'outlandish' townhall
The Lincoln Project has issued a scathing statement against CNN after Donald Trump’s townhall appearance, accusing the network of “malpractice” in order to get ratings.
“CNN gave Donald Trump a campaign kickoff celebration tonight,” the organisation wrote in a release.
“Chris Licht sold out CNN’s values to chase Tucker Carlson’s viewers in a desperate attempt to find lost ratings.”
The statement called the townhall an “outlandish and shameful display” that “could have been avoided and prevented.”
“CNN’s malpractice cannot be repeated if our democracy is to survive. The stakes are simply too high,” it said.
Biden give searing one-line critique of Trump town hall
President Joe Biden went after his old 2020 rival on Wednesday as Donald Trump attempted to make his case for a third presidential bid at a CNNtown hall.
Mr Biden joined with others commenting on the ex-president’s combative performance. He asked whether Americans were really ready for another four years with a brash mudslinger in the White House.
John Bowden reports.
Biden takes aim at Trump town hall with searing one-line critique
‘It’s simple, folks’
CNN sparks fury with Trump’s ‘awful’ town hall
Andrew Feinberg reports on how the former president blustered through an hour including repeating the Big Lie and giving Vladimir Putin a pass.
CNN sparks fury with Trump town hall where we repeats Big Lie and gives Putin a pass
Former president bellows familiar bluster in first appearance on CNN since 2016
Trump hails ‘AMAZING’ New Hampshire crowd
Just a simple Truth Social post from the former president after tonight’s town hall (so far).
“Hope everyone enjoyed CNN tonight. The New Hampshire audience was AMAZING. Thank you!”
Hakeem Jeffries lays out GOP’s philosophical pillars under Trump
Hakeem Jeffries says on MSNBC: “The Republican Party under Donald Trump and Trumpism has three basic philosophical pillars. One, facts don’t matter. Two, hypocrisy is not a constraint to their behaviour. And three, they actually believe that shamelessness is a superpower.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies