Donald Trump headlined the first of a two-day conference hosted by right-wing political activist group Turning Point USA alongside far-right lawmakers, candidates and pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz.

The former president’s rambling Saturday night address condemned investigations and criminal indictments against him while telling Ron DeSantis to “get home to Florida,” accusing his rival for the Republican nomination for president of neglecting the governor’s office.

The campaign for Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, reported raising more than $20m in the first six weeks of his campaign, but roughly a dozen staffers were recently fired in a shakeup as his polling numbers trail the former president’s.

Trump’s remarks came as his legal team presses courts in Georgia to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference and to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommends indictments against those in Trump’s circle.

Attorneys filed similar petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court after a separate grand jury was sworn in to hear evidence surrounding attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.