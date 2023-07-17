Trump news – live: Trump tells DeSantis to go back to Florida as governor’s campaign fires staff
Donald Trump headlined the first of a two-day conference hosted by right-wing political activist group Turning Point USA alongside far-right lawmakers, candidates and pundits, including Tucker Carlson and Matt Gaetz.
The former president’s rambling Saturday night address condemned investigations and criminal indictments against him while telling Ron DeSantis to “get home to Florida,” accusing his rival for the Republican nomination for president of neglecting the governor’s office.
The campaign for Mr DeSantis, meanwhile, reported raising more than $20m in the first six weeks of his campaign, but roughly a dozen staffers were recently fired in a shakeup as his polling numbers trail the former president’s.
Trump’s remarks came as his legal team presses courts in Georgia to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference and to quash the final report of a special purpose grand jury that recommends indictments against those in Trump’s circle.
Attorneys filed similar petitions in both the Georgia Supreme Court and Fulton County Superior Court after a separate grand jury was sworn in to hear evidence surrounding attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
After losing immunity in E Jean Carroll case, Trump fumes about ‘crooked’ DOJ
Former President Donald Trump reacted with fury to news that the US Department of Justice no longer considers him immune from a defamation lawsuit from E Jean Carroll.
Ms Caroll is suing Mr Trump for denying that he sexually assaulted her in Manhattan during the 1990s. In 2019, while serving as president, Mr Trump said that Ms Carroll was “not my type,” and that the alleged assault “never happened.”
If a federal employee is sued for defamation over actions connected to their job, the DOJ can step in as the defendant and effectively stop the lawsuit from proceeding on the grounds that the federal government cannot be sued for defamation.
Abe Asher explains why Mr Trump can no longer rely on the federal government to defend him.
Order limiting Biden administration contact with social media companies paused by court
A federal appeals court Friday temporarily paused a lower court’s order limiting executive branch officials’ communications with social media companies about controversial online posts.
Biden administration lawyers had asked the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans to stay the preliminary injunction issued on July 4 by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty. Doughty himself had rejected a request to put his order on hold pending appeal.
Friday’s brief 5th Circuit order put Doughty’s order on hold “until further orders of the court.” It called for arguments in the case to be scheduled on an expedited basis.
Tucker Carlson and Pence clash over Ukraine
Tucker Carlson on Friday appeared to lose his patience with Mike Pence after the 2024 presidential candidate refused to back down from his support for arming Ukraine’s defence forces.
They spent roughly half of their discussion sparring over Mr Pence’s view of the nearly 18-month-old war, which the ex-vice president described in stark terms based on his two visits to the region.
When he addressed the Turning Point conference on Saturday night, Carlson continued his attacks on the former president and boosted a narrative of Ukraine that has shaped an element of the Republican Party and its base while earning accolades from Russian state media.
“If you’re a Christian leader and Christians are going to jail for their views, you are required to say something,” said Carlson, reviving a misleading narrative that accuses Ukraine’s Jewish leader Volodymyr Zelensky of persecuting Christian priests. “And if you don’t, you’re not much of a Christian leader.”
“How thankful are we for Tucker Carlson revealing true snakes … who do not have our best interests in mind,” said right-wing commentator Benny Johnson, between cackling over viral clips of President Biden and “boos” directed at Mr Pence.
Tim Scott agrees with Tucker Carlson’s dismissal of Russia threat
Republican Senator Tim Scott or South Carolina appeared to agree with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s assertion that Mexico poses a bigger threat to the US than Russia in a chummy 2024 campaign trail forum.
Ex-Secret Service agent ‘not surprised’ by White House cocaine find
A day after the Secret Service reached an end to its investigation into the presence of cocaine in the White House, former Secret Service agent Evy Poumpouras said she wasn’t shocked that the drug was able to get in.
Far-right pundits and lawmakers evangelise and crown Trump and Tucker at Turning Point’s Florida conference
On the stage of an influential activist group’s two-day conference, far-right conspiracy theorists, Republican presidential candidates and members of Congress veered into Christian nationalist evangelising, QAnon-adjacent conspiracy mongering and a bleak picture of an America in rapid decline under Democratic leadership.
The guest speakers at Turning Point USA’s inaugural Turning Point Action Conference in Florida repeatedly denied the existence of transgender people, claimed that support for Ukraine is built on a lie, and characterised President Joe Biden as both a frail and incapable stooge and the most corrupt politician of all time.
And they professed their loyalty to both Donald Trump, who delivered rambling remarks in primetime on 15 July, and to Tucker Carlson, the former Fox News pundit celebrated by Turning Point guests as the key figure who can articulate their long list of grievances.
Trump praises the federal judge he appointed who is now overseeing the Mar-a-Lago case
Donald Trump appointed US District Judge Aileen Cannon to the southern district in Florida in 2020.
Now, she is overseeing the federal case against him on charges of illegally retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property after leaving the White House.
His legal team has also pressed the judge to issue a continuance in the trial as he seeks to indefinitely delay the case. The filing is awaiting a decision from Judge Cannon.
Asked on Sunday Morning Futures on Fox News whether he believes the judge will grant the motion, the former president said he didn’t know.
“I know it’s a very highly respected judge. A very smart judge, and a very strong judge,” he said.
“I’m very proud to have appointed her,” he added. “But she’s very smart and very strong, and loves our country. We need judges that love our country so they do the right thing.”
Turning Point straw poll puts Ramaswamy, not DeSantis, as top No. 2 pick if there’s no Trump
Turning Point Action’s attendees notably did not pick Ron DeSantis as a No 2 pick for the Republican nomination in a weekend straw poll.
Even though they were asked to pick a different candidate than the first round, which overwhelmingly went for Trump, attendees also picked Trump as a No 2.
But Vivek Ramaswamy – a Trump booster who told the crowd that he wasn’t running “against” any candidate – received 51. 2 per cent of the second-choice vote.
Unsurprisingly, Trump dominates Turning Point Action’s straw poll
With the exception of the candidates running against him (except for Vivek Ramaswamy, a Trump booster who said he is not running “against” anyone), speaker after speaker at the Turning Point Action conference pledged their loyalty to Donald Trump.
The results of a straw poll are no surprise, then, with the former presdent getting 85.7 per cent of attendees’ votes.
Ron DeSantis, considered his main rival for the 2024 nomination, received 4.3 per cent.
The top picks for Mr Trump’s running mate include failed candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake (30.8 per cent), US Rep Byron Donalds (24 per cent), and Mr Ramaswamy (22 per cent).
Trump asks top Georgia court to toss election probe grand jury report and disqualify prosecutor
Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are asking Georgia‘s highest court to prevent the district attorney who has been investigating his actions in the wake of the 2020 election from prosecuting him and to throw out a special grand jury report that is part of the inquiry.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has been investigating since early 2021 whether Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his narrow election loss in Georgia to Democrat Joe Biden. She has suggested that she is likely to seek charges in the case from a grand jury next month.
