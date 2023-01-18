Trump to preside over memorial service for Diamond of vloggers duo Diamond and Silk

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has announced that he will preside over the memorial service for Diamond of the political vlogging duo Diamond and Silk.

Diamond, whose legal name was Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, passed away on 8 January at the age of 51.

“Please join us on Saturday, January 21, in Fayetteville, North Carolina – she loved that state and so do I, as we celebrate the life of Diamond,” Mr Trump said in a video shared on social media. “She lived it in a credible way and we're gonna have a wonderful celebration and ceremony. All of Diamond’s family and Silk, we love Silk, her sister. She loved her sister so much and they loved each other.”

“And they really loved the world. They were with me from the beginning and they never wavered. So we're gonna celebrate, Silk will be there, but I'll be there, and we're going to celebrate the life of Diamond,” he added.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, all Americans,” Mr Trump posted on his social media site Truth Social when he announced her passing. “Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loves so much, North Carolina.”

Calling her the “Magnificent Diamond,” he said that her sister Silk Herneitha Rochelle Hardaway was there “with her all the way, and at her passing”.

“There was no better team anywhere or at any time!” the former president wrote, as he shared the news of the demise of the conservative commentator.

“Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious heart just plain gave out. Rest in peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

The daughters of husband and wife Christian evangelists, the two sisters rose to prominence during the 2016 presidential election campaign, as they changed their allegiance from Democrats to Republicans when Mr Trump announced his candidacy for the top post.

Describing themselves on their joint Twitter profile as “President Donald J Trump’s Most Loyal Supporters”, they said they love him for his honesty.

Having begun as social media celebrities and vloggers, their growing fanbase on the right and embrace of then-candidate Mr Trump soon saw them regularly appearing on Fox News and hosting a show of their own on Fox Nation, contributing short videos in which they expounded on their views.

Their “Ditch and Switch” rallying cry encouraged voters to follow their example and abandon the Democrats and Hillary Clinton in favour of Mr Trump, an important endorsement for a candidate who had done much to alienate Black voters on the road with a string of insensitive remarks on race.

“You’re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 per cent of your youth is unemployed - what the hell do you have to lose?” he asked the crowd in a speech in Dimondale, Michigan, in August 2016.