Day two of Donald Trump’s defamation trial has concluded in New York, with his accuser E Jean Carroll on the stand testifying about the former president.

The case was brought against the Republican presidential candidate by the former Elle magazine columnist after she accused him of sexually assaulting her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, for which Mr Trump was found liable last year.

“I’m here because I was assaulted by Donald Trump and when I wrote about it, he said it never happened. He lied. And he shattered my reputation,” Ms Carroll testified.

Mr Trump has denied any wrongdoing. Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened to remove him from court for commenting during testimony, to which he responded: “I would love it.” Railing that the trial was rigged he claimed he was the one damaged not Ms Carroll.

Meanwhile, with New Hampshire’s all-important primary next week, the former president is hoping to keep up the momentum after storming to victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

Mr Trump notched up more than 51 per cent of the vote, while his Republican challengers Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley followed way behind in second and third place with 21 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.