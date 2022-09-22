Trump bizarrely suggests FBI looked for Hillary Clinton’s emails at Mar-a-Lago

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has bizarrely suggested that the FBI was looking for Hillary Clinton’s emails while searching his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

“There doesn’t have to be a process [in declassifying documents]... I declassified everything,” said the former president in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday, on being asked if there was a process to declassify documents.

The one-time president went on to suggest the federal agency was possibly looking for the Clinton emails.

“There’s also a lot of speculation because of what they did, the severity of the FBI coming and raiding Mar-a-Lago. Were they looking for the Hillary Clinton emails that were deleted but they are around some place? They may have thought that it was in there!” Mr Trump said.

Earlier this month, Ms Clinton said “every American should be concerned” over the classified documents seized at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in August.

In yet another bizarre claim made during the interview, Mr Trump said US presidents can declassify documents by just “thinking about it”.

The former president also claimed FBI agents took his last will and testament during the search in his office.

“They took a lot. I think they took my will. I found out yesterday,” he said.

The clip from the Sean Hannity interview was widely circulated on social media, prompting users to come up with their best quips to mock the former president.

“Omg another one, it gets funnier and more ridiculous, I’m dying!!” one user said.

Another ridiculed him by saying:

“Public Service Announcement from the AMTA. The American Magical Thinking Association has added this Presidential Edict to its rules: If you’re the president of the United States you can declassify even by thinking about it. This comes right after Easter Bunny & Tooth Fairy,” said another user.

The interview has come after New York’s attorney general accused the Trump Organisation of inflating his net worth by billions of dollars and habitually misleading banks.

Letitia James, in her suit, also named his three adult children, Donald Trump Jr, Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump as defendants.

Mr Trump, in the interview, blamed banks for relying on his own numbers for tax valuations on his business.