Donald Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric after Supreme Court decision

Donald Trump made millions from foreign governments during his presidency, according to a report by House Democrats on the Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

Ranking member Rep Jamie Raskin wrote that the information obtained from the former president’s accountant “allows America to glimpse the rampant illegality and corruption of the Trump presidency”. House Republicans shut down the investigation when they became the majority.

Nevertheless, from the limited records received, the report documents a total of $7.8m spent at Trump properties, including $5.6m spent by China.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump fears the US Supreme Court could rule against him as he appeals to overturn the Colorado ruling that he cannot run for elected office again because of his role in the January 6 Capitol riot under the terms of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which bars those seen to have “engaged in insurrection”.

Speaking to Fox News, his attorney Alina Habba said the former president is concerned the conservative majority on the court could “shy away from being pro-Trump”.

Mr Trump has already appealed against a similar ruling in Maine, calling Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ decision to exclude him “arbitrary” and suggesting it was politically motivated.