Trump claims record-busting $50m haul from Florida fundraiser as he compares himself to Mandela: Live
Trump compares himself to late South African president and anti-apartheid leader as he says he’s prepared to go to jail over violating hush money case gag order
The Trump campaign has claimed that they raised $50.5m during a fundraiser at the Palm Beach, Florida mansion of hedge fund manager John Paulson on Saturday night, almost double the amount raised by last month’s Biden campaign fundraiser featuring three presidents, which raised $26m.
Mr Trump spoke to the 117 guests in the backyard of the home for about 45 minutes after joining them for pictures following his arrival, according to a campaign spokesperson.
Ahead of the event on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social at 4pm: “Biggest night in Fund Raising of ALL TIME!!! Will double up the Biden number of last week at Radio City. People are desperate for change. They want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”
Also on Saturday, Mr Trump compared himself to the late former South African President Nelson Mandela as he welcomed the prospect of going to jail for violating a gag order in his hush money case.
“I will gladly become a Modern Day Nelson Mandela — It will be my GREAT HONOR,” he wrote in a long post on Truth Social.
This comes after Mr Trump suffered legal setbacks in both his Florida and Georgia cases on Thursday.
Trump suggests Biden was ‘higher than a kite’ at State of the Union
Donald Trump has made the outrageous claim that President Joe Biden was on drugs when he delivered his barn-storming State of the Union address last month, without providing any evidence to substantiate the allegation.
The Republican presidential candidate, who will take on his successor in November in a rematch of the 2020 election contest, made the off-hand remark about the president’s performance at his 7 March address during an appearance on conservative radio show host Hugh Hewitt’s show on Thursday.
Asked by Mr Hewitt about his probable rival, Mr Trump said: “I think what happened is, you know, that white stuff that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine in the White House, I don’t know, I think something’s going on there.
“I watched his State of the Union, and he was all jacked up at the beginning. By the end, he was fading fast. There’s something going on there.”
Here’s what else he said:
Trump suggests Biden was ‘higher than a kite’ on cocaine at State of the Union
Republican makes baseless accusation against president and demands drug test before the pair debate
No Labels national director would pick Biden over Trump as group steps back from third-party run
The centrist group No Labels announced that it was ending its bid to generate support for a third-party bid for the 2024 presidential election cycle, ending a number of headaches for the Biden re-election campaign.
Members of the group, who had faced calls to disclose the fundraising backing the effort, said in a statement on Thursday that while Americans supposedly remain “open” to the concept of a third-party candidate, they had been unable to identify a credible and willing figure to take up that mantle.
In an interview on Fox News on Thursday, when pressed by Neil Cavuto on who he would vote for, No Labels National Director Joe Cunningham said he would vote for Joe Biden over Donald Trump.
Read John Bowden’s report:
Centrist group says it won’t run third-party candidate against Biden and Trump
Group searching for independent alternative to 2024 major-party nominees ends effort in failure
Trump’s Spotify playlist revealed
Donald Trump is a man of simple pleasures: he likes steaks and Big Macs, model wives, massive skyscrapers and a sparkling chandelier dangling above his golden bidet.
You might characterise it as Frank Sinatra in Vegas by way of Liberace.
And it turns out that’s actually not too far from the truth when it comes to the twice-impeached, four-times-indicted Republican presidential candidate’s musical taste too.
Joe Sommerlad has the story:
Trump’s Spotify playlist revealed – and what his favourite songs say about him
Republican presidential candidate serves up nothing but golden oldies, nice and loud, to Mar-a-Lago courtiers, who have nicknamed the man behind the iPad ’DJ T’
Trump’s $175m fraud bond thrown into doubt
Donald Trump’s $175m bond in his New York civil fraud case has been thrown into doubt by New York Attorney General Letitia James after she filed a notice asking for evidence that the out-of-state firm that underwrote it really has the money to pay up.
Joe Sommerlad reports:
Trump’s $175m fraud bond thrown into doubt as attorney general questions insurer
Letitia James filed a ‘notice of exception to the sufficiency of the surety’ seeking more information about Knight Specialty Insurance Company
Donald Trump makes surprise appearance at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party
Former US president Donald Trump made a surprise appearance via video at Nigel Farage’s 60th birthday party. Trump was cheered by a crowd of politicians, journalists and Mr Farage’s family and friends as he appeared on screen with a birthday message for the 60-year-old on Wednesday night (3 April). Trump said: “You’re a historic figure as a prophetic leader and I know that the people of the UK are grateful for your patriotism and service “In fact. I’m very much looking forward to watching what your next move is gonna be, it’s gonna be an interesting one. “You’re not done yet and hopefully the best is yet to come, so Nigel: enjoy this day.”
No, the Presidential Records Act doesn’t let you hoard classified papers, judge tells Trump
The judge overseeing the classified documents case against Donald Trump has denied his motion to dismiss the case based on the Presidential Records Act (PRA), which the former president claims gives him the authority to retain papers containing national security information.
In a Thursday afternoon filing, District Court Judge Aileen Cannon denied Mr Trump’s request to dismiss the case saying the counts in the indictment made, “no reference to the Presidential Records Act” and that it “does not provide a pre-trial basis to dismiss.”
Ariana Baio reports on the latest from Florida:
Judge rejects Trump’s President Records Act defence in classified documents case
Trump often claims the Presidential Records Act absolves him of criminal wrongdoing in classified documents case
Fulton County: Judge denies Trump’s latest bid to dismiss election interference case
A Georgia judge has rejected Donald Trump and his co-defendants’ attempt to dismiss the state election interference trial for violating their right to free speech.
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Thursday denied the defendant’s latest attempt to delay or dismiss the case, saying the unsubstantiated claims of election fraud that the defendants made were allegedly, “in furtherance of criminal activity and constitute false statements knowingly and willfully made in matters within a government agency’s jurisdiction which threaten to deceive and harm the government.”
Ariana Baio reports:
Georgia judge denies Trump’s latest bid to dismiss election interference case
Former president’s attorneys argued that his unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in Georgia were protected under the First Amendment
The best and the worst of Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani’s political career has certainly followed a highly unusual trajectory.
He went from being known as “America’s Mayor,” praised as a hero for his handling of the aftermath of 9/11 in New York City, to a rather more infamous stint as Donald Trump’s personal attorney, accused of spreading voter fraud lies after the 2020 election.
He has made infamous appearances on TV shows and in movies and unforgettably gave a press conference with dark hair dye streaking down his sweaty face.
Continue reading...
Dripping dye to Four Seasons Total Landscaping: Giuliani’s best worst moments
While the former New York City mayor will always be remembered for his leadership in the aftermath of 9/11, in recent years he has had numerous far from dignified moments
Why were Trump’s bond documents rejected?
Documents for Donald Trump’s $175m bond in his New York civil fraud case were rejected and “returned for correction” to the former president due to missing financial information.
A docket appeared on the New York County Supreme Court website on Wednesday, detailing that a “Bond/Undertaking” had been “returned for correction”.
The court said that the reason for the rejection was that some of the documentation filed on behalf of the Republican presidential candidate failed to include a current financial statement, power of attorney or list an attorney-in-fact.
Joe Sommerlad looks at what happened:
Why were Trump’s bond documents rejected and what is next for his civil fraud appeal?
Missing financial information meant that some documents were ‘returned for correction’ to Donald Trump and his legal team
Who is the billionaire and ‘king of subprime car loans’ behind Trump’s $175m fraud bond?
Donald Trump managed to post the $175m bond in his New York civil fraud case on Monday thanks to the help of a California lender called the Knight Specialty Insurance Company.
“As promised, president Trump has posted bond,” the former president’s attorney Alina Habba told ABC News in a statement.
“He looks forward to vindicating his rights on appeal and overturning this unjust verdict.”
Knight Specialty is owned by Malibu-based businessman Don Hankey, whom MSNBC legal correspondent Lisa Rubin described as “the king of subprime car loans” – specialising in lending to automobile buyers with poor credit ratings at high rates of interest.
Joe Sommerlad has the details:
Who is Don Hankey? The billionaire behind Trump’s $175m fraud bond
Billionaire Don Hankey grew his father’s car dealership into a huge auto financing business – and has now bailed out the former president
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies