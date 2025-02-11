Watch live: Trump faces showdown with Jordan’s king over Gaza plans

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Watch live as Donald Trump faces a potential showdown with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Tuesday, 11 February, as he welcomes the royal to the White House for the first time since the US president floated the idea of moving Gaza’s population to Jordan.

The Republican has threatened that he may withhold aid to Jordan, a key US ally, and Egypt if they do not take in Palestinian refugees.

It comes after Mr Trump unveiled his proposal for American “ownership” of Gaza during a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week.

The US president is expected to bring up the plan in his meeting with King Abdullah.

Both the Jordanian and Egyptian governments have thus far rejected the idea of taking in more Palestinian refugees, and Netanyahu himself has not gone so far as to rule out a right of return for Palestinians displaced from Gaza.

But Trump has said there’d be no need for them to return to Gaza because they would be housed in what he told Fox News host Bret Baier would be “safe communities, a little bit away from where they are, where all of this danger is.”

“In the meantime, I would own this. Think of it as a real-estate development for the future. It would be a beautiful piece of land. No big money spent,” he said.