Trump sends Usha Vance and top security official to Greenland as PM slams ‘highly aggressive’ moves: Live
Tensions remain over president’s repeated threats to annex Danish territory
Donald Trump has been slammed by Greenland’s Prime Minister Mute Egede over his “highly aggressive” move to deploy a delegation of senior officials to the territory this week.
Tensions between Greenland and the U.S. are continuing to run high over the American’s repeated threats to annex the Danish territory.
Relations worsened over the weekend after it was reported that Trump’s National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Energy Secretary Chris Wright will be jetting in this week, followed by Second Lady Usha Vance.
Egede was quoted in a Greenlandic newspaper Sunday questioning why Waltz in particular was visiting.
“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede said, according to Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper.
“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.
“He is Trump’s confidential and closest advisor, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit.”
Vance’s visit was announced by the White House Sunday, which said she would be accompanied by a United States delegation.
Watch: JD Vance ramps up talk of U.S. taking over Greenland
Ahead of his wife’s visit to the Arctic territory later this week, the vice president has been talking tough, saying his boss “doesn’t care what the Europeans scream at us.”
President continues to rage at deportation judge and New York Times plus ‘second rate movie star’ George Clooney
Elsewhere on Trump’s Truth Social, we find him continuing to rail against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg for opposing his El Salvador deportation flights, rebuking New York Times journalists Peter Baker, Susan Glassner and Maggie Haberman for writing things he does not care to hear (very much picking up where he left off last week) and then throwing in an assault on Clooney and CBS’s 60 Minutes too, for good measure.
Trump complains about ‘purposefully distorted’ portrait of him in Colorado State Capitol
As laser-focused on the everyday concerns of American citizens as ever, the president spent his Sunday evening bemoaning the portrait of him hanging in Colorado’s State Capitol, accusing “Radical Left Governor Jared Polis” and the artist responsible of colluding to humiliate him and claiming that the locals are writing to him in their droves to demand its removal.
Trump followed up that post, incidentally, by posting twice more with official portraits he would rather see in its place.
Trump blames ‘radical left governor’ for bizarre portrait in state capitol building
Greenland slams ‘highly aggressive’ visits by senior Trump officials
Good morning!
Democrats now fear midterms could result in their ouster as voters want candidates to take on Trump
Democratic lawmakers have reportedly grown fearful about the future of their party and the midterm elections as they confront frustrated constituents who are angry at what they perceive as Democrats’ lack of action against President Donald Trump and his administration.
Across the country, Democrat voters have expressed deep irritation with their leaders from protesting at town halls to leaving angry voicemails with Democrats’ offices.
Illinois Representative Sean Casten was grilled by constituents during a town hall about standing up to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – who joined Republicans in passing a temporary funding bill. One voter asked Casten if he was “prepared for violence” because “nice and civility doesn’t work.”
Read the full story below.
Democrats fear voters anger could lead to their ouster in midterms
Federal workers defend sharing information about Musk despite his threats
Federal workers stood by their decision to leak information about Elon Musk to the media following his threats to prosecute whistleblowers.
Their defiance follows Musk’s stark warning that Pentagon officials who leak would be prosecuted after reports that he was scheduled to receive a briefing Friday about the U.S. military’s top-secret war plans for China.
The DOGE mogul claimed that the information was “false” and derided the media for allegedly disseminating “propaganda” before issuing a thinly veiled threat to Pentagon officials.
Rhian Lubin reports.
Federal workers defend sharing information about Musk despite his threats
ICYMI: Harris dominates in poll on who Democrats want as president - with AOC in third
Kamala Harris topped a new poll on who Democrats would back in the 2028 presidential primary if it was held today, with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in third place.
Despite losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump, the former vice president was backed by 36 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters in Morning Consult’s latest poll.
New York’s Ocasio-Cortez, who is currently touring the U.S. to rally against Trump’s policies with Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, was in third place with 5 percent. Sanders, an Independent, sought the Democratic nomination in 2016 and 2020.
Read the full story below.
Harris dominates in new poll on who Democrats would back in 2028 - with AOC in third
ICYMI: Tom Homan tells ABC News the administration won’t defy federal judge’s orders on AEA
AOC says 86,000 people came to see her and Sen. Bernie Sanders campaign
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said 86,000 people turned out to see her campaign alongside Sen. Bernie Sanders.
The pair have been at rallies in Arizona, Colorado and Nevada this weekend.
Questions swirl after Trump says he didn’t sign Aliens Enemies Act
President Donald Trump confused reporters after claiming he “didn’t sign” the presidential proclamation that invoked the controversial Alien and Enemies Act in order to quickly deport migrants the administration says are part of a Venezuelan gang.
When asked by a reporter about signing the proclamation “in the dark” – rather than at the Oval Office desk or in a public capacity as the president has done with other executive actions – the president denied signing it at all.
“I don’t know when it was signed because I didn’t sign it,” the president said. “Other people handled it. But Marco Rubio’s done a great job. And he wanted them out, and we go along with that. We want to get criminals out of our country.”
Despite his claim, the president’s digital signature does appear on the version of the proclamation available on the Federal Register website.
The White House later clarified that the president was referring to the original Alien Enemies Act, passed by Congress in 1798 and did sign the recent proclamation that invokes the highly controversial set of laws.
“President Trump was obviously referring to the original Aliens Enemies Act that was signed back in 1798,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a statement.
