Trump news – latest: Trump rages at ‘joke’ indictment and says DeSantis can’t win 2024 with ‘no personality’
Ex-president has been indicted on 37 charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida
Defiant Donald Trump attacks ‘nasty’ Pence and ‘deranged’ special consul Jack Smith
Former president Donald Trump spoke at two Republican state conventions on Saturday in Georgia and North Carolina, just one day after he was indicted for keeping highly-classified information at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago.
The 49-page, 38-count indictment was unsealed on Friday after Mr Trump released a series of social media posts revealing that he has been indicted by a grand jury under the supervision of Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The indictment details the charges against Mr Trump and Walt Nauta, a former US Navy noncommissioned officer who left government service to work for Mr Trump after his term ended in January 2021.
The former president has fumed online about the charges and lashed out at Mr Smith calling him a “deranged lunatic”. The special counsel for his part gave a brief explanation of the sweeping indictment and reiterated that in America, the law applies to everyone.
Mr Trump repeated his attacks on Mr Smith onstage in Georgia before flying up to his second event. On the flight, he told Politico he would not quit the 2024 primary race even if convicted.
Trump mocked after indictment reveals he praised staffer who deleted Hillary Clinton emails
Donald Trump has been mocked for praising an attorney who deleted 30,000 of Hillary Clinton’s emails, according to the unsealed indictment from special counsel Jack Smith.
As a candidate and president, Mr Trump repeatedly called for his 2016 presidential opponent to be locked up after she was found to have been “extremely careless” in using a private server for official communications as secretary of state.
Privately, he joked about how her lawyers had “done a great job” deleting the emails and in his telling, protecting her from scrutiny, according to the indictment.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Trump mocked after indictment reveals he praised staffer who deleted Clinton emails
‘He did a great job,’ Trump said of a lawyer who he claimed deleted emails from the former secretary of state’s private servers
Legal scholar tells Fox News the Trump indictment is ‘extremely damning’
Fox News legal commentator Jonathan Turley didn’t hold back after the indictment charging former President Donald Trump with 37 counts was unsealed.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Jonathan Turley tells Fox News Trump indictment is ‘extremely damning’
Lawyer says Trump legal team ‘have to take out every single count, or you’ve got a 76-year-old man looking at a potentially terminal sentence’
Key takeaways from the Trump indictment
The federal indictment against Donald Trump outlines 37 counts related to retaining classified information, willfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and more.
The indictment was unsealed on Friday (9 June) afternoon, revealing the Department of Justice’s findings after a nearly year-long investigation into Mr Trump retaining classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Last August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) seized boxes of documents from Mr Trump’s home, some of which included top secret records detailing a foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities, via a search warrant.
The search warrant was executed after the National Archives made multiple attempts to obtain classified documents that Mr Trump allegedly took with him when he left office in 2021.
The indictment lays out various allegations against Mr Trump and names his aide Walt Nauta as a co-conspirator.
Here are key points from the indictment:
Eight key takeaways from the Trump indictment
Federal indictment outlines 37 counts related to Donald Trump allegedly keeping classified documents at his home, Ariana Baio reports
What does a Florida grand jury and judge means for Trump’s indictment?
It was anticipated that a federal investigation into Donald Trump’s retention of top-secret documents months after he left the White House would result in charges in Washington DC.
But the damning 37-count indictment, with more than two dozen counts of illegally withholding classified documents under the Espionage Act, was filed on 8 June in US District Court in Florida, his primary residence and the location of his notorious Mar-a-Lago resort property, where mounds of boxes with sensitive government documents were discovered by federal law enforcement.
Read more from Alex Woodward...
What a Florida grand jury and judge means for Trump’s indictment
The ex-president could face a jury in Palm Beach County in a court in Miami with a judge he appointed, writes Alex Woodward
Ex-president’s indictment overshadows DeSantis in North Carolina
In another era, a Republican frontrunner facing his second indictment in three months would mean that primary voters would actively be shopping for other candidates to put up against a president as unpopular as President Joe Biden.
Instead, former president Donald Trump’s indictment, which he announced on Thursday evening and which was unsealed on Friday, calcified his support among Republican voters at the North Carolina Republican Convention in Greensboro. If anything, the 37-count indictment accusing Mr Trump of showing highly classified information to unauthorised persons on two separate occasions made Republicans in the Tar Heel State more likely to support him.
Eric Garcia reports from North Carolina.
Trump indictment overshadows DeSantis in North Carolina
The Florida governor needs to win primary states like North Carolina if he wants a chance to beat Donald Trump. But the indictment meant he couldn’t escape him, Eric Garcia reports from Greensboro
Romney’s blistering response to Trump’s damning indictment
Republican US Senator Mitt Romney said that former president Donald Trump had brought an indictment upon himself for his taking classified documents and refusing to return them.
Mr Romney released a statement on Friday after news that a grand jury indicted Mr Trump for his alleged unlawful of retention of national defence information at his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Eric Garcia reports.
Mitt Romney’s blistering response to Trump’s damning indictment
Republican senator says ex-president’s actions match those that caused his two impeachments
Trump lashes out at ‘deranged lunatic’ and ‘psycho’ Jack Smith
Donald Trump has lashed out at special counsel Jack Smith, branding the federal prosecutor a “deranged lunatic” and “psycho” for indicting him over mishandling of secret national security papers.
The former president attacked Mr Smith on his Truth Social platform after the Department of Justice’s 49-page, 37-count indictment against him was unsealed on Friday.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Trump lashes out at ‘deranged lunatic’ and ‘psycho’ Jack Smith
Former president attacked Mr Smith on Truth Social after DoJ indictment against him made public
Pence struggles to send clear message on Trump indictment
Mike Pence struggled to take a clear stance on troubles concerning former US president Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case.
Mr Trump is reportedly facing 37 counts of mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate.
These charges come less than three months after he was charged in New York with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.
Earlier this week, during an appearance on CNN, Mr Pence shared his views about Trump’s indictment and reiterated them during an appearance in North Carolina on Saturday.
Mike Pence struggles to send clear message on Trump indictment
‘I don’t know the facts of the former president’s case,’ Mr Pence said
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action
Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in a federal court in Florida. But hundred of miles away, part of Trump’s defense is well underway in a different venue — the halls of Congress, where Republicans have been preparing for months to wage an aggressive counter-offensive against the Justice Department.
Read more...
Trump's GOP defenders in Congress leap into action on charges after months of preparation
Former President Donald Trump’s indictment on charges of mishandling classified documents is set to play out in federal court in Florida
Why a tape of Trump’s remarks could land him in prison
Donald Trump has repeatedly asserted a legally dubious claim that he declassified sensitive documents at his Mar-a-Lago property before he left the White House after losing the 2020 presidential election.
But he admitted, on a tape, six months after leaving office, that a document in his possession was “classified”, “highly confidential” and “secret information”. He admitted, on tape, that he could declassify such documents as president, but now that he is out of office, “I can’t.”
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump’s recording in ‘highly confidential’ documents case could land him in prison
‘As president, I could have declassified, but now I can’t,’ the ex-president says in a recording that seems to undermine his public statements. Alex Woodward reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies