A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.

Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again claimed in an interview that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents and had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.

The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there is no evidence Mr Trump or his team did so. More important for Mr Trump is that the classification status of the files he took with him to Florida is irrelevant to any of the crimes the FBI cited in its affidavit seeking a warrant for the search.

Nevertheless, he promised “big problems” for the US if he was indicted over the matter.

In other investigations into the former president, the House select committee investigating January 6 has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.