Trump news – live: Ex-president nominee appointed special master as he threatens ‘big problems’ if indicted
Rolling coverage of the former president’s latest legal woes
Jen Psaki says Democrats ‘love to be opposed’ to Donald Trump ahead of midterms
A Florida Judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the FBI investigation into top secret papers seized by agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate.
Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the former president’s estate in August after Mr Trump successfully demanded one be appointed.
Earlier, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows reportedly complied with a Justice Department subpoena tied to the investigation into the events surrounding the January 6 Capitol riot. He is the most senior member of the Trump administration to comply which such an order.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump once again claimed in an interview that he had “absolute authority” as president to declassify documents and had declassified the files found at Mar-a-Lago by the FBI in its August search.
The claim is misleading in that there are standardised protocols that generally have to be followed when documents are declassified, and there is no evidence Mr Trump or his team did so. More important for Mr Trump is that the classification status of the files he took with him to Florida is irrelevant to any of the crimes the FBI cited in its affidavit seeking a warrant for the search.
Nevertheless, he promised “big problems” for the US if he was indicted over the matter.
In other investigations into the former president, the House select committee investigating January 6 has obtained “thousands” of communications between Secret Service staff around the time of the riot, according to chair Bennie Thompson.
Democrats push same-sex marriage vote until after midterms
Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, pulling back just days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue "in the coming weeks."
Democrats punt same-sex marriage vote until after election
Democrats are punting a vote to protect same-sex and interracial marriages until after the November midterm elections, a blow for the legislation that comes days after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed to put the Senate on the record on the issue “in the coming weeks.”
Trump claims ‘absolute authority’ to declassify files
Donald Trump has claimed he had “the absolute right” to declassify top secret documents that federal agents found at his Mar-a-Lago mansion.
The one-term president made the claim during an appearance on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt’s show this week and insisted that he will not be prosecuted over it.
Graeme Massie listened to the interview.
Trump claims he had ‘absolute authority’ to declassify files found at Mar-a-Lago
The one-term president says he “can’t imagine” being indicted over scandal
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors over sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Republican Senator Mitt Romney had no sympathy for Democratic leaders in cities and states around the country on Thursday after news broke of GOP governors stepping up efforts to bus groups of migrants to their jurisdictions.
The campaign, begun by Texas’s Greg Abbott and now joined by Florida’s Ron DeSantis, aims to embarrass the Biden administration by taking the issue of immigration enforcement into state hands. Over the past several months, the governors have found groups of undocumented migrants and enticed them with various means to accept bus rides, a dozen or so at a time, out of state to destinations unknown.
John Bowden has the story.
Mitt Romney defends GOP governors busing migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
Senator reacts after shocking stories of new migrants ‘lured’ onto buses
Protesters heckle GOP senators over Lindsey Graham’s proposed national abortion ban
Republican senators were heckled in downtown Washington DC Tuesday evening as they attended a gala hosted by an anti-abortion group celebrating the downfall of Roe vs Wade.
A handful of GOP lawmakers were guests of honour at an event hosted by Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, an anti-abortion nonprofit organisation named after the famous (and staunchly reglious) women’s rights activist. Among those who attended were both of South Carolina’s US senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham.
Roughly 100 protesters gathered outside the National Building Museum late in the afternoon and chanted slogans which included “our bodies our choice”, and “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die”.
John Bowden reports.
Protesters heckle GOP senators after Lindsey Graham unveils national abortion ban
Smattering of demonstrators chastise conservatives outside anti-abortion gala
Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy at White House summit
President Joe Biden on Thursday said Americans must speak openly about the dangers posed by white supremacy and not be complicit by refusing to talk about the threat it poses to the country.
Speaking at the White House’s first “United We Stand” summit, Mr Biden told an audience of civil society experts and civil rights activists that the internet has given racial and ethnic hatred too much room to breathe in recent years.
Andrew Feinberg reports from Washington, DC.
‘We can’t remain silent’: Biden stresses necessity of calling out white supremacy
Mr Biden says the ‘battle for the soul’ of America he talked about during his 2020 presidential campaign has not yet been won
House passes bill to curb political interference in census
The House passed legislation on Thursday intended to make it harder for future presidents to interfere with the once-a-decade census that determines political power and federal funding, a move that comes in response to the Trump’s administration’s failed effort to make a citizenship question part of the 2020 headcount.
House OKs bill to curb political interference with census
The House has passed legislation on a party-line vote that aims to make it harder for future presidents to interfere in the once-a-decade headcount that determines political power and federal funding
Judge appoints Trump’s nominee as special master in Mar-a-Lago secret papers probe
Judge appoints Trump’s nominee as special master to oversee secret files
Judge Raymond Dearie was nominated by President Ronald Reagan and served as federal judge in New York since the 1980s
Roger Stone denies filming video for ‘QAnon Queen of Canada’
The self-proclaimed “Queen of Canada,” a QAnon adherent named Romana Didulo, is apparently trying to raise funds for her conspiracy-fuelled movement using what appeared to be a Cameo video made by Roger Stone.
However, Mr Stone says he has no idea what the group is talking about.
Graig Graziosi has the story.
Roger Stone denies filming video for ‘QAnon Queen of Canada’
Former Trump adviser said he had no knowledge of the group and made no pledge to match their donations
Watch: How Oath Keepers responded to Trump’s Jan 6 tweet
White House expresses deep alarm at GOP governors’ migrant flights
The White House on Thursday said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.
“It is shameful, it is reckless, and just plain wrong,” she said.
Andrew Feinberg reports about the administration’s reaction.
White House calls GOP governors’ migrant flights ‘deeply alarming’
‘The children ... deserve better than being left on the streets of DC or being left in Martha's Vineyard’
