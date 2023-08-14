Trump steps up attacks on Fani Willis as Georgia probe links Trump team to voting system breach – latest
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
Donald Trump has continued to rail against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia on his Truth Social platform in a swirl of protestations, accusations, and unfounded rumour-mongering, as it looks increasingly likely a grand jury will soon return a fourth criminal indictment against the former president.
Ms Willis’s office has notified at least two witnesses to appear on Tuesday before the grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Presenting a case to jurors early next week is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are preparing to issue indictments in the coming days.
In the latest revelation regarding the sweeping case against the former president and his allies, CNN reports that prosecutors are in possession of text messages and emails directly connecting Mr Trump’s legal team to an early January 2021 voting systems breach in Coffee County, a deep red district some 200 miles from Atlanta.
These messages are said to show that the breach was a top-down push by the Trump team to access voting software. More than a dozen people are expected to be charged in the Fulton County investigation.
Republican lawmakers outraged at getting what they specifically asked for...
Ted Cruz was among more than 30 senators urging US Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint Davis Weiss as special counsel to lead investigations into Hunter Biden.
That was 19 September 2022. Less than a year later, on 11 August, Mr Garland announced that Mr Weiss would receive special counsel status.
But the Republican senator from Texas is now calling the appointment of the same person he was urgently recommending a “wildly inappropriate” pick to lead the investigation.
Alex Woodward reports on how a group of lawmakers unsurprisingly really can’t seem to decide what they want...
Ted Cruz rails against Hunter Biden special counsel appointment that he requested
Republican officials are outraged after getting exactly what they wanted with David Weiss in the role
One of the wilder Covid conspiracies has reared its head again courtesy of Senator Ron Johnson
Republican Senator Ron Johnson amplified a number of Covid-19 conspiracy theories in a Fox Business Network segment bloated with false claims about the disease amid a growing number of hospitalisations and infections.
While public health officials are urging Americans to stay up to date with vaccinations, the Wisconsin senator and Fox personality Maria Bartiromo falsely refuted vaccine efficacy and safety while wrongly stating that ivermectin is an approved treatment.
Alex Woodward reports on the unwelcome return of Covid conspiracies.
GOP senator revives bogus Covid conspiracy theories in anti-vaccine rant on Fox
Ron Johnson and Maria Bartiromo falsely claimed the FDA ‘approves’ ivermectin to treat the disease
Conspiracy charges could trigger ‘civil war’, according to pro-Trump Michigan false elector
A Michigan Republican whose wife is being prosecuted for allegedly taking part in the Trump campaign’s scheme to send false electors to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory said state charges could trigger a “civil war.”
Josh Marcus reports.
Pro-Trump Michigan false elector said conspiracy charges could trigger ‘civil war’
GOP officials have pleaded not guilty to state charges around scheme
Michael Cohen reveals he’s considering running for Congress
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump’s former attorney, is reportedly weighing a run for Congress.
“I am interested and there’s a multitude of folks encouraging me to run,” the former president’s former fixer told Semafor.
Mr Cohen told the outlet that he would run as a Democrat. “I’m still contemplating the run,” Mr Cohen confirmed to The Independent, but said he wouldn’t be divulging any further details, like a timeline or what would sway his decision one way or another, at this time.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen reveals he’s considering running for Congress
If he decides to run, the registered Democrat would likely be challenging Rep Jerry Nadler of New York
So, special counsels... what exactly do they do?
Here’s a look at the origins of the special counsel, the position’s powers and what to expect from those investigating Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Donald Trump:
EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?
The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s probe of Hunter Biden is bringing renewed attention on the role such prosecutors have played in history
Report: Special counsel wants to interview Biden about classified documents
The special counsel appointed to investigate President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents has been negotiating with the president’s lawyers over the terms under which he would be interviewed, according to a report.
Attorneys for Mr Biden and special counsel Robert Hur’s office are focused on the logistics of the interview and the scope of the questions, sources told NBC News.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Special counsel wants to interview Biden about classified documents, report says
President’s legal team is said to be negotiating with Robert Hur over when and where the interview would take place
ICYMI: Truth Social tipped off FBI about Utah man who threatened to kill Biden
Truth Social tipped off authorities to the concerning online posts of one of Donald Trump’s followers months before he was shot dead by the FBI during a raid prompted by his threats to kill President Joe Biden, it has been revealed.
A senior law enforcement official told NBC News that the former president’s social media company alerted the FBI back in March about a particular post left by Craig Deleeuw Robertson on the platform.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Truth Social tipped off FBI about Trump follower’s online threats
Craig Deleeuw Robertson – a 74-year-old Air Force veteran who described himself as a ‘MAGA Trumper’ – had threatened to kill Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr
Report: Georgia prosecutors have text messages linking Trump team to voting system breach
Georgia prosecutors have reportedly obtained text messages linking a breach of voting machines to members of Donald Trump’s team as a grand jury prepares to hear evidence in a case surrounding the former president’s attempts to overturn 2020 election results in the state.
That state investigation – separate from a federal probe and indictment charging Mr Trump with three criminal conspiracies and obstruction in connection with 2020 election subversion – appears to connect Trump-linked attorneys and operatives to a breach of voting machines in Coffee County.
Alex Woodward has been following the case.
Texts link Trump team to Georgia voting system breach, report says
Sidney Powell and Trump allies directed forensic teams to copy data from voting machines
Georgia elections official rails against Trump making himself a ‘martyr’
A Republican official charged with overseeing elections in the state of Georgia, where Donald Trump tried and failed to change the results of his 2020 loss to Joe Biden, lamented on Sunday that the ex-president was able to make himself out as a “martyr” to his supporters as he continues to face deepening legal problems.
Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer to Georgia’s secretary of state, watched his boss Brad Raffensperger survive a Trump-backed primary challenge in 2022 after Mr Raffensperger refused to go along with Mr Trump’s attempts to change the lawful election results.
John Bowden reports.
Georgia elections official rails against Trump making himself a ‘martyr’
Ex-president is likely to face charges from Georgia prosecutors within days
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies