✕ Close Trump claims Georgia DA had an affair with a gang member

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump has continued to rail against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia on his Truth Social platform in a swirl of protestations, accusations, and unfounded rumour-mongering, as it looks increasingly likely a grand jury will soon return a fourth criminal indictment against the former president.

Ms Willis’s office has notified at least two witnesses to appear on Tuesday before the grand jury investigating Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Presenting a case to jurors early next week is the strongest indication yet that prosecutors are preparing to issue indictments in the coming days.

In the latest revelation regarding the sweeping case against the former president and his allies, CNN reports that prosecutors are in possession of text messages and emails directly connecting Mr Trump’s legal team to an early January 2021 voting systems breach in Coffee County, a deep red district some 200 miles from Atlanta.

These messages are said to show that the breach was a top-down push by the Trump team to access voting software. More than a dozen people are expected to be charged in the Fulton County investigation.