Watch live as Special Counsel Jack Smith announces Trump indictment

Watch live as Special Counsel Jack Smith announces a third indictment against Donald Trump on Tuesday 1 August.

The former president has been charged with four counts relating to the January 6 probe.

Those are: Conspiracy to defraud the United States, Conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, Obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and Conspiracy against rights.

Ahead of Mr Smith’s announcement, no names or initials were read out in court and the indictment was put under seal, though it was submitted by Molly Gaston, a prosecutor who handles January 6 matters. Soon after it was confirmed by reports that the former president has been informed he was indicted.

He has been summoned to appear in a Washington DC court on Thursday at 16:00 local time before Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

Mr Trump already faces criminal charges in two other cases as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

Despite his legal woes, he is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to public opinion polls.