Donald Trump reveals plan after claiming he would end Ukraine war ‘in 24 hours’
Donald Trump has claimed he is “not frightened” about his third potential indictment on criminal charges – after he revealed that he had been sent a letter by special prosecutor Jack Smith informing him he is the “target” of a grand jury investigation into his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
The former president took to Truth Social on Tuesday morning to say that he had been told to report to a grand jury over the January 6 Capitol riot, which he pointed out “almost always means an Arrest and Indictment”.
The Independent has learned that the indictment could be handed down as soon as this week.
Mr Trump spoke out about the potential looming indictment to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, admitting that “it bothers me”.
“They want to try to demean and diminish and frighten people. But they don’t frighten us because we’re going to make America great again. That’s all there is,” he said.
Meanwhile, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced criminal charges against 16 people who signed certificates falsely declaring Mr Trump won the 2020 election, part of a nationwide scheme to upend the results in states that the former president lost to Joe Biden.
Trump insists he is not frightened by Jan 6 indictment
Hours after former President Donald Trump announced that he was a “target” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into the efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Mr Trump told Sean Hannity that he was “bothered” by the news but it doesn’t “frighten” him.
Mr Trump was speaking to Mr Hannity in a pre-recorded town hall interview on Fox News. The former president faces a potential third indictment over the events of January 6 – on top of other ongoing criminal cases.
Kelly Rissman has the story.
Trump insists Jan 6 indictment doesn’t ‘frighten’ him
Mr Trump was speaking to Mr Hannity in a pre-recorded town hall interview on Fox News. The former president faces a potential third indictment – on top of other ongoing investigations
E Jean Carroll tells Trump to pay up
E Jean Carroll has called on Donald Trump to pay up after losing his bid for a new trial in a civil sexual assault lawsuit brought by the advice columnist.
In a decision released on Wednesday, Judge Lewis Kaplan said the jury did not reach a “seriously erroneous result” when it found the former president liable for sexual assault and defamation and ordered him to pay $5m.
The verdict was not a “miscarriage of justice,” as Mr Trump’s lawyers had claimed, Judge Kaplan wrote.
Bevan Hurley reports on the latest development.
E Jean Carroll tells Trump to pay up her $5m after judge denies motion for mistrial
Former president was found liable for sexual assault and defamation at trial
CCTV from Georgia 2020 ballot counting centre reportedly subpoenaed by Trump probe
The Department of Justice used a grand jury subpoena to obtain CCTV security footage from the Atlanta, Georgia arena where ballots were counted following the 2020 election, indicating that federal prosecutors are examining some of the same matters as the Fulton County, Georgia district attorney who may soon bring charges against former president Donald Trump and others in his orbit.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
Trump probe ‘subpoenaed CCTV from Georgia 2020 ballot counting centre’
Prosecutors asked for the footage from State Farm Arena in a 31 May subpoena
Outrage: Marjorie Taylor Greene shows explicit photos of Hunter Biden at congressional hearing
When you think you’ve seen everything, somehow House Republicans somehow continue to push the boundaries of societal norms and conduct.
Kelly Rissman has the story of a bizarre afternoon on Capitol Hill in which Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene produced poster boards showing explicit photos of Hunter Biden during a congressional committee hearing.
Perhaps the Georgia lawmaker should stick to making campaign ads for President Joe Biden rather than showing “dick pics” to her colleagues and viewers of C-Span and Fox News.
Marjorie Taylor Greene faces backlash after showing explicit photos of Hunter Biden
‘Should we be displaying this in the committee?’ Maryland Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin interjects
Voices: The walls are closing in on Donald Trump
Ahmed Baba writes:
The former president of the United States, who took an oath to uphold the Constitution, could be imminently indicted for seeking to destroy it.
Department of Justice Special Counsel Jack Smith has sent a target letter to Donald Trump in his probe of the plot to overturn the 2020 election. This has been confirmed by multiple news outlets citing law enforcement sources and Trump’s own unhinged Truth Social posts on Tuesday. Trump said he was given four days’ notice to testify before the DC Grand Jury. The sentiment is widespread among legal experts that this means Trump is almost certainly about to face imminent indictment, again. This would be Trump’s third, and most damning, indictment thus far.
Read on...
The walls are closing in on Donald Trump
In a sane reality, this mountain of criminality would render any presidential candidate unelectable in the eyes of the public. But we don’t live in that reality
