Trump indictment — live: Trump 2024 rakes in $2m from Bedminster speech after federal charges arraignment
Donald Trump railed against the 37 federal charges against him over his handling of classified national security documents after pleading not guilty in a Miami court on Tuesday
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Donald Trump is marking his 77th birthday today as the first current or former president arrested on federal criminal charges in American history.
On Tuesday, Mr Trump pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in a Miami federal courthouse on 37 charges over his handling of classified national security documents after leaving the White House.
Miami officials had braced for protests outside the courthouse but much of the Maga army of supporters failed to show up as expected. One anti-Trump protester jumped in front of the former president’s motorcade.
Mr Trump then flew back to his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, where he gave a speech launching into his usual unsubstantiated narrative that he is the victim of political persecution. According to figures confirmed to media outlets, his 2024 campaign raked in $2m from the event.
The speech was widely lambasted by critics for its litany of falsehoods while also offering a possible preview of his roughshod defence to the charges against him.
Meanwhile, former vice president Mike Pence told CNBC that having reviewed the indictment, he “cannot defend what is alleged” by prosecutors, as more Trump allies appear to change their tune.
White House condemns Fox News chyron calling Biden ‘wannabe dictator’
The White House has fired back after a producer at Fox labeled the president a “wannabe dictator” in a chyron Tuesday evening while former President Donald Trump spoke about his criminal indictment.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the incident “wrong” at her daily briefing on Wednesday.
John Bowden reports.
Fox News walks back ‘wannabe dictator’ insult aimed at Biden over Trump arrest
Conservative network has long battled charges of slanted reporting
Tucker Carlson has quite a theory on Trump’s arrest
Tucker Carlson pushed a new conspiracy theory that Donald Trump is being prosecuted for calling out Washington DC insiders over Iraq and weapons of mass destruction in his latest Twitter show.
Graeme Massie has the story.
Tucker Carlson spins new conspiracy linking Trump arrest to Iraq WMD
Former Fox News host says Trump ‘sealed his fate’ for branding DC insiders ‘liars’ over invasion
World leaders silent on Trump indictment
In the final days of the 2016 U.S. election campaign, European Union leader Donald Tusk could no longer contain himself: “One Donald is more than enough!” he wrote on Twitter. When Trump was elected less than a week later, it made for an awkward start to what proved to be four difficult years of trans-Atlantic relations.
As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely. But hardly a single world leader has said a thing recently about the man leading the race for the Republican party nomination.
Read more...
Everyone's got something to say about Trump -- except world leaders who might have to deal with him
As Trump becomes the first former president to face federal charges that could put him in jail, many Europeans are watching the case closely
All the Trump allies who have now changed their tune over indictment
Barr, Pompeo, Pence, Halley... are the GOP primary candidates beginning to line up against Donald Trump?
After two indictments and now 37 federal charges, some of the once loyal allies of the former president seem to be turning their backs on him.
Ariana Baio reports.
Barr, Pompeo, Pence: The Trump allies who have now changed their tune over indictment
Former president maintained his innocence when delivering a post-arraignment speech at his golf club in New Jersey on Wednesday
Watch: Asa Hutchinson says ‘wrong’ for GOP candidates to float Trump pardon
Speaking to ABC News Live, Republican primary candidate Asa Hutchinson says of his fellow GOP presidential candidates promising to pardon Donald Trump: "It's wrong. It's unjustified. It's a bad precedent. They're politically pandering to get votes using the federal pardon power...I want our candidates to show more courage.”
Sen Thune says Trump is ‘issue’ in elections
Republican Senator John Thune was asked about Donald Trump and explained the impact the former president has had on the party’s electoral results.
The senator said: “Elections are generally about winning people: Independent voters, moderate Republicans. We lost three elections in a row now. He’s been an issue in every one of those elections.”
Trump appears to wield infamous Sharpie to sign bond document
It was a feature of his presidency and sometimes a source of amusement, but Donald Trump’s love of Sharpie marker pens has resurfaced as he signed the bond document at his arraignment on federal charges in Miami on Tuesday.
Read more...
Trump appears to wield infamous Sharpie to sign bond document at arraignment
While in office, former president began using Sharpie pens in favour of expensive government writing implements
Watch: Garland says Smith’s role shows commitment of DoJ to independence and accountability
Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked by NPR Justice Correspondent Carrie Johnson why he didn’t stop Special Counsel Jack Smith’s classified documents probe into Trump. In response, he stood up for the Department of Justice’s commitment to independence and accountability.
“Mr Smith is a veteran career prosecutor. He has assembled a group of experienced and talented prosecutors… who share his commitment to integrity and the rule of law.”
The Trump 2024 campaign has now confirmed to Fox News the amount raised at the fundraiser event $2.04m, adding that it will be split 90 per cent to the campaign and 10 per cent to Mr Trump’s Save America PAC — which foots the bill for non-campaign related expenses, including paying the former president’s expensive legal bills.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies