Former president Donald Trump began his weekend by lashing out against his long list of enemies, ranting on Truth Social about Biden family conspiracies, the federal indictment against him, and perceived disloyalty at Fox News.

In a bizarre post, he compared himself to a “King” and a “Golden Goose.”

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the former president’s chief rival in the 2024 election sharped his message.

Joe Biden told a room full of union members Republicans were coming to take their jobs.

“They are coming for your jobs. They are coming for your future. They are coming for the future we are building for your kids and grandkids,” Mr Biden told the crowd.