Trump news – live: New poll casts Trump as ‘criminal’ as senior ex-official calls documents case ‘dangerous’
Former president rages at classified documents investigation and Fox News as Joe Biden makes major campaign speech in Philadelphia
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Former president Donald Trump began his weekend by lashing out against his long list of enemies, ranting on Truth Social about Biden family conspiracies, the federal indictment against him, and perceived disloyalty at Fox News.
In a bizarre post, he compared himself to a “King” and a “Golden Goose.”
Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, the former president’s chief rival in the 2024 election sharped his message.
Joe Biden told a room full of union members Republicans were coming to take their jobs.
“They are coming for your jobs. They are coming for your future. They are coming for the future we are building for your kids and grandkids,” Mr Biden told the crowd.
Trump family separations at the US border inspired Isabel Allende’s newest novel
The separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border has always caused Isabel Allende pain: When she saw it during the Trump administration, her first impulse was to help reunify children and parents through her foundation. Then, the legendary Chilean author thought, she had to write a book.
“The Wind Knows My Name,” which grapples with immigration, violence, solidarity, and love, is the latest novel by the award-winning writer who — with more than 77 million books sold — is considered the world’s most widely read Spanish-language author. Released earlier this month, it is available at bookstores in the U.S., Spain, and Latin America.
For Allende, 80, the separation of children from their parents at the border evoked similarly wrenching historical moments, such as when children of enslaved or Indigenous families were wrest from their parents.
More details in our full story.
Family separations at the US border inspired Isabel Allende's newest novel
The separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border has always caused Isabel Allende pain: When she saw it during the Trump administration, her first impulse was to help reunify children and parents through her foundation
Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
As Donald Trump became the first former president to face federal charges, he and his supporters went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of unprecedented allegations of wrongdoing. But this time, the stakes are higher.
Trump upped the level of his claims and threats as he faces the potential of years in prison if convicted on 37 charges of obstruction, illegal retention of defense information and other violations. Hours after pleading not guilty, Trump claimed he is being targeted by the special prosecutor, who is nonpartisan, for political reasons and vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024.
“There was an unwritten rule” to not prosecute former presidents and political rivals, Trump told supporters in a speech at his golf club in New Jersey. “I will appoint a real special prosecutor to go after the most corrupt president in the history of America, Joe Biden, and go after the Biden crime family.”
Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Donald Trump was arrested and arraigned on Tuesday 13 June for the second time in less than three months.
At 3pm local time, Mr Trump surrendered to authorities at the Wilkie D Ferguson Jr United States Courthouse in Miami, Florida on 37 federal charges stemming from his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information, adding another criminal case to the legal pressure against the twice-impeached former president as he seeks to win his party’s nomination in next year’s Republican presidential primary.
The arraignment comes just days after a federal grand jury indicted the former president.
Mr Trump first revealed the indictment in a series of posts on his Truth Social platform on 8 June – just one day after The Independent reported that federal prosecutors had planned to ask a grand jury to return an indictment against him.
Here’s what you need to know about the case.
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
Will Trump go to prison?
Fox News producer behind chyron calling Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ parts ways with network
The Fox News producer behind controversial chyron calling President Joe Biden the Trump-like insult “wannabe dictator” has parted ways with the right-wing network two days after the scandal.
Sources told The Daily Beast on Thursday that Alexander McCaskill, the former managing editor on “Tucker Carlson Tonight”, is no longer employed by the Rupert Murdoch empire.
Mr McCaskill’s name previously repeatedly cropped up in a lawsuit brought by former “Tucker Carlson Tonight” producer Abby Grossberg claiming a misogynistic and toxic culture on the show. Ms Grossberg claims that Mr McCaskill “gaslighted” her and discriminated against her because she is Jewish.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Fox News parts ways with producer behind Biden 'wannabe dictator' chyron
Alexander McCaskill, the former managing editor on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, is said to have authored the network’s chyron branding Mr Biden a ‘wannabe dictator’ who tried to have ‘his political rival arrested’
Five takeaways from Trump’s post-arrest speech in Bedminster
Donald Trump was in typical form on Tuesday evening as he appeared before a throng of supporters in Bedminster, New Jersey, to denounce his latest criminal indictment.
The ex-president delivered a roughly 30-minute address to a crowd of fans who descended upon the golf club to hear him swipe at political rivals and anyone else whose own actions he thought could be used to paint his own as harmless.
It was a rambling speech broken up by an impromptu singing of “Happy Birthday” from Mr Trump’s harmonically-challenged fans, whose rendition of the tune dissolved into a slurred mess by the conclusion.
So what can we learn from the former president’s remarks?
John Bowden reports.
What we learned from Trump's post-arrest speech
Ex-president fumes over arrest after second criminal indictment
Trump lawyer who dropped out of classified papers case has now withdrawn from CNN lawsuit
The attorney who recently withdrew from former president Donald Trump’s case regarding his alleged mishandling of classified documents has now also withdrawn from Mr Trump’s lawsuit against CNN.
James Trusty sent a motion to withdraw as an attorney to the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida on Friday, asking to pull out of the case.
“Mr Trusty’s withdrawal is based on irreconcilable differences between Counsel and Plaintiff and Counsel can no longer effectively and properly represent plaintiff,” the motion read. The motion said that Mr Trusty’s withdrawal did not adversely affect Mr Trump as oral arguments on CNN’s motion to dismiss had not been scheduled, discovery had not yet begun and no deadlines are pending.
Eric Garcia reports.
Trump lawyer who dropped out of classified papers case withdraws from CNN lawsuit
Trump is seeking $475m in punitive damages
Special counsel Jack Smith stared at Trump throughout historic court appearance, report says
Special Counsel Jack Smith reportedly stared down former President Donald Trump throughout the entirety of Mr Trump’s arraignment in Miami on Tuesday.
Hugo Lowell of The Guardian and other journalists reported that Mr Smith sat in the front row during Mr Trump’s arraignment on federal charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in 2021 and “stared towards the former president for essentially the entire appearance.”
Mr Smith was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee the Department of Justice’s investigation into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents and his attempts to overturn the reuslt of the 2020 presidential election.
Abe Asher reports.
Special counsel Jack Smith stared at Trump throughout court appearance, report says
The former president was arraigned in Miami on federal charges on Tuesday
Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation
Former President Donald Trump‘s onetime personal lawyer and the key witness against him in his New York state criminal prosecution lost his bid Friday for early release from probation following a three-year prison sentence after federal prosecutors said he’s lying again.
U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman in Manhattan cited Michael Cohen‘s recent comments in a book and television appearance as reasons to conclude that early release from court supervision would not ensure rehabilitation and deterrence from future crimes.
The credibility of Cohen — who served as Trump’s personal lawyer from his early 2017 inauguration until his 2018 arrest — will be scrutinized if a jury ever hears the state criminal case filed against Trump over payments Cohen says he made on Trump’s behalf to silence two women who claimed they had affairs with Trump before the Republican became president.
Ex-Trump lawyer turned witness against him loses bid for release from probation
The key witness against former President Donald Trump in a New York state criminal prosecution has lost his bid for early release from probation
Trump doesn’t need to win for the US to keep drifting to the right
Lawmakers in state capitols this year have been flexing their superpowers.
In North Carolina, a new supermajority of Republicans enacted abortion restrictions. In Vermont, a new supermajority of Democrats imposed a climate-sensitive home heating law. And in Montana, a GOP supermajority booted a transgender lawmaker from the House floor.
In each case, the views of their political opponents ultimately were irrelevant.
By at least one measure, political power is at its highest mark in decades. That’s because Republicans or Democrats hold majorities so large in 28 states that they could override gubernatorial vetoes without any help from the minority party.
“Supermajorities give one party a lot of power to do what they want to do,” said Steven Rogers, a political scientist at Saint Louis University who focuses on elections and state legislatures.
More details here.
Supermajorities in state capitols push controversial policies to the edge
A historically high number of supermajorities in state legislatures has pushed laws further to the edge on abortion, climate and transgender issues
Participants at Trump's Jan. 6 rally push false election claims in Virginia legislative campaigns
Most Republican candidates running for the Virginia legislature this year are centering their pitches to voters on issues such as education, the cost of living and gun rights.
But for a small segment of contenders, former President Donald Trump‘s false claims of a rigged 2020 election have remained an important campaign selling point heading into Tuesday’s primary.
“There’s still an underlying distrust of the election process by Republicans,” said state Sen. Amanda Chase, who is in a three-way primary for a GOP-leaning seat in suburban Richmond.
Participants at Trump's Jan. 6 rally push false election claims in Virginia legislative campaigns
Most Republican candidates running for the Virginia legislature this year are centering their pitches to voters on issues such as education, the cost of living and gun rights
