Donald Trump has begged Congress to help save him from his escalating legal troubles as his potential indictment on criminal charges related to January 6 looms.

In a video message on Tuesday, the former president pleaded with lawmakers to investigate what he falsely claims is “retribution” for “winning” the 2020 election and “election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election”.

“Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control,” he says.

Mr Trump has gone on the attack over the federal grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

In one of the clearest signs Mr Trump could face federal charges in the case, he said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.

Court documents revealed on Monday that former New York City Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, who collected spurious evidence of alleged voter fraud and manipulation for Mr Trump’s campaign, has agreed to turn over hundreds of documents to the DOJ as part of its probe.