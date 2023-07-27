Trump news – live: Trump begs Congress to help save him from legal troubles as Jan 6 indictment decision looms
Follow the latest news in Trumpworld as former president’s legal battles heat up amid 2024 primary race
Trump shares threatening fan-made video
Donald Trump has begged Congress to help save him from his escalating legal troubles as his potential indictment on criminal charges related to January 6 looms.
In a video message on Tuesday, the former president pleaded with lawmakers to investigate what he falsely claims is “retribution” for “winning” the 2020 election and “election interference regarding the 2024 presidential election”.
“Congress, if you will, please investigate the political witch hunts against me currently being brought by the corrupt DOJ and FBI, who are totally out of control,” he says.
Mr Trump has gone on the attack over the federal grand jury investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot and his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
In one of the clearest signs Mr Trump could face federal charges in the case, he said last week that he had received a letter saying he is a target of a grand jury investigation.
Court documents revealed on Monday that former New York City Police Department commissioner Bernie Kerik, who collected spurious evidence of alleged voter fraud and manipulation for Mr Trump’s campaign, has agreed to turn over hundreds of documents to the DOJ as part of its probe.
When will Donald Trump be indicted?
To clarify: When will he be indicted for the third time?
Joe Sommerlad reports.
DeSantis: Why Florida’s new curriculum on slavery is becoming such a political headache
Why was a major candidate for the presidency just asked about a lesson set to be taught to middle school students in Florida social studies classes?
Governor Ron DeSantis found himself answering yet more questions about his state’s new conservative-friendly social studies curriculum at a press event in Utah over the weekend as the Republican sees continued signs that his record on racial and social issues in the Sunshine State will be an issue in the upcoming GOP primary debates and, potentially, the 2024 general election.
John Bowden reports.
Is Donald Trump going to prison?
It’s the question everyone wants the answer to...
Report: Melania Trump wants nothing to do with husband’s 2024 campaign
Melania Trump has reportedly rejected multiple requests to appear alongside her husband, former president Donald Trump, at campaign stops and appearances as part of the multiple criminal cases against him in New York and Florida.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump rants about ‘loser’ and ‘lowlife’ Mitt Romney
Former president Donald Trump on Tuesday lashed out at Utah senatorMitt Romney with an hours-long ranting session on his Truth Social website, after asking his followers there to weigh the relative merits of Mr Romney and Texas Senator John Cornyn.
Mr Trump asked: “Who is a worse Senator, John ‘The Stiff’ Cornyn of Texas, or Mitt ‘The Loser’ Romney of Massachusetts (Utah?)?”
Andrew Feinberg has the details of one of the latest tirades emanating from Bedminster.
Giuliani won’t contest defamation claims from Georgia election workers
Rudy Giuliani will not contest claims from two Georgia election workers who have accused the former attorney to Donald Trump of smearing them with false and defamatory statements surrounding the 2020 presidential election.
A late-night federal court filing from Mr Giuliani’s attorneys on 25 July states that he “concedes solely for the purposes of this litigation” that he made false statements about Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss that “carry meaning that is defamatory”.
Alex Woodward has the details.
Biden laughs off impeachment threat
President Joe Biden on Tuesday responded to a reporter’s query about House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s claim that the GOP could soon open an impeachment inquiry into the president by laughing as he exited a White House event.
Mr Biden was caught cracking a smile and chucking on his way out of the East Room after delivering remarks on his administration’s efforts to increase the availability of mental health treatment.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Ohio secretary of state jeered over “radical abortion” amendment
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the architect of the anti-choice Issue 1 campaign in the Buckeye State, gets repeatedly jeered by a Cleveland City Club crowd as he says he is trying to stop a “radical abortion” amendment and that he is just an “unbiased referee.”
Here’s the latest Democratic PAC ad — apparently newly banned by X, formerly known as Twitter — to stop the State Issue 1 campaign from changing Ohio’s constitution to make amendments harder to pass.
Pence adviser says she was told to keep ‘lunatic’ Navarro out of his office
Former Trump White House adviser Olivia Troye has said she was ordered to keep trade adviser Peter Navarro out of Vice President Mike Pence’s office during their term in office.
Ms Troye said on MSNBC that it was because he was considered a “complete lunatic” and would write “conspiracy-filled memos”.
Read more...
Jan 6: High school student who sat in Pence’s chair during Capitol riot sentenced
A high school student who stormed the U.S. Capitol, assaulted a police officer and sat in a Senate floor chair reserved for the vice president was sentenced on Wednesday to one year in prison.
Georgia resident Bruno Joseph Cua was 18 when he attacked the Capitol on 6 January 2021, making him one of the youngest people charged in the riot.
Read more...
