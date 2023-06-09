Trump indictment – live: Trump floods Truth Social with Maga meltdown posts as he’s indicted for secret papers
Ex-president says he has been indicted on seven charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida
Trump says he’s innocent as he is indicted on seven charges
Donald Trump was indicted on seven charges relating to the storage of classified national defence documents dating from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.
The 45th president of the United States will now appear in federal court in Miami on Tuesday, his lawyer has since confirmed. Should he ultimately be convicted, he could face a maximum combined sentence of 100 years in prison.
Following the latest dramatic development to place his bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination in jeopardy, Mr Trump insisted on Truth Social: “I am an innocent man.”
“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax,” he seethed in a separate post.
The Department of Justice has been investigating the potential violation of the Espionage Act for some time but has so far not made any comment on the indictment.
Mr Trump’s rivals for the nomination have rallied behind him by criticising the “weaponisation of federal law enforcement”.
One of those is Florida governor Ron DeSantis, whose campaign has meanwhile been accused of sharing fake AI images of Mr Trump embracing Dr Anthony Fauci, in the hope of discrediting him.
Donald Trump facing up to 100 years in prison - report
Former president Donald Trump is likely looking at 100 years in prison if convicted on the seven charges in the classified documents case, ABC News reported, citing sources.
The charges levied against him are willful retention of national defence information, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years.
Conspiracy to obstruct justice, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Withholding a document or record, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years.
Corruptly concealing a document or record, another charge with maximum penalty of 20 years.
Concealing a document in a federal investigation, which also carries 20 years maximum as penalty.
Scheme to conceal and false statements and representations - both with five years as maximum penalty.
Biden defends DoJ’s independence as prosecutors prep Trump charges
President Joe Biden on Thursday said Americans can trust that he has not interfered in the Justice Department’s independence despite claims to the contrary by former president Donald Trump, who is likely to be charged in a long-running probe over his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information.
Mr Biden made the comments at the tail end of a joint press conference alongside British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after being asked what he could say to convince Americans of the department’s independence and fairness amid a rash of attacks against it from Mr Trump.
Andrew Feinberg reports for The Independent from the White House.
Biden defends DoJ's independence as prosecutors prep Trump charges
Federal prosecutors are preparing to seek criminal charges against Mr Biden’s predecessor
DeSantis campaign accused of using fake AI images of Trump hugging Fauci in ad
Florida governor Ron DeSantis’ campaign has been accused of using fake, AI-generated images of former President Donald Trump hugging ex-White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci in an attack ad.
Mr DeSantis and Mr Trump have been trading barbs for weeks about their respective Covid responses, with Mr Trump’s campaign and surrogates arguing that Mr DeSantis’ initial lockdown measures in Florida were too harsh and Mr DeSantis’ campaign arguing that Mr Trump was too acquiescent to medical professionals like Dr Fauci in crafting his administration’s response.
Now, in the ad shared by the the “DeSantis War Room” Twitter account, the Florida governor’s campaign is accused of crossing an ethical line.
Abe Asher has the full story.
DeSantis campaign accused of using fake AI images of Trump hugging Fauci in ad
The two Republican candidates are trading attacks over their respective Covid responses
There is ALWAYS a tweet
Like the man says...
What is the difference between being indicted and being charged?
To put it as simply as possible, under the American legal system, an indictment is a formal notice that the state believes a person has committed a crime, whereas a charge is a formal accusation made by a governmental authority asserting that somebody has committed a crime.
But here’s Abe Asher with a much more comprehensive explanation.
What is an indictment? Here's what Donald Trump is facing
Meaning of indictment
What is the Espionage Act that Trump is being investigated under?
What do the transgender whistleblower Chelsea Manning, the 1950s Soviet spy Julius Rosenberg and former president Donald Trump all have in common?
The answer, following the indictment arising from the discovery of classified documents at Mr Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, is that all four have been investigated under suspicion of violating the Espionage Act of 1917.
When the FBI raided Mr Trump’s property last August, they were looking for items that might violate the Act, which regulates the handling of confidential documents relating to national security.
Most often used against spies, whistleblowers and government employees who leak documents to journalists, the Espionage Act carries a maximum sentence of ten years in prison.
What is the Espionage Act that Trump is being investigated under?
The former president has been indicted under a controversial law passed in 1917 to prevent spying and leaking of government documents
After years of opposition, GOP set to encourage early voting, mail balloting
After years of criticizing mail voting and so-called ballot harvesting as ripe for fraud, Republicans at the top of the party want to change course.
They are poised to launch aggressive get-out-the-vote campaigns for 2024 that employ just those strategies, attempting to match the emphasis on early voting Democrats have used for years to lock in many of their supporters well ahead of Election Day.
The goal is to persuade voters who support GOP candidates that early voting techniques are secure and to make sure they are able to return their ballots in time to be counted, thus putting less pressure on Election Day turnout efforts.
Read more...
After years of opposition, GOP set to encourage early voting, mail balloting
Top Republicans want the party to change course on early voting after years of criticizing mail voting and blaming so-called ballot harvesting for fraud in elections
Inside the bitter rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
It’s been more than two decades since a state governor was elected to the White House, but you wouldn’t know it looking at the 2024 presidential race.
Six current or former governors have entered the 2024 GOP primary so far.
But no statehouse rivalry is more pronounced in US politics than the one between Florida governor and 2024 Republican candidate Ron DeSantis, and his Democratic counterpart from California, Governor Gavin Newsom.
Josh Marcus takes a look at the feud between the two men.
Inside the bitter rivalry between Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom
The two men offer drastically different versions of America’s political future, Josh Marcus reports
Now the GOP candidate field is likely set, what do we know?
After a trio of new announcements this week, the Republican Party’s 2024 presidential field is all but set.
A handful of stragglers may jump in later, but as of now there are at least 10 high-profile Republican candidates officially seeking their party’s nomination. And with the announcement phase of the primary campaign largely over, several leading Republican contenders will gather in North Carolina this weekend to begin a more aggressive sorting period.
It will be a long road to the GOP’s national convention in Milwaukee next summer when Republican delegates across the country gather to finalize their nominee to run against President Joe Biden. Surprises are guaranteed. Fortunes will change. But as of now, every Republican White House hopeful is looking up at former President Donald Trump, who is the undisputed frontrunner in the crowded contest.
Here are some takeaways on where the Republican contest stands:
Now the GOP candidate field is likely set, what do we know?
The Republican Party’s 2024 presidential field is all but set after a trio of new announcements this week
Trump lawyer says she’s ‘ashamed’ and ‘embarrassed’
Former president Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba said on Fox News that she is “ashamed” and “embarrassed” to be a lawyer after the former president was indicted.
Ms Habba spoke on Jesse Watters’s show amid news that a federal grand jury indicted Mr Trump on charges related to his allegedly unlawful retention of national defence information.
“Every single time there is a coordinated dance that is becoming obvious to the American people because they are smart,” Ms Habba said.
The Trump attorney added that the indictments of the twice-impeached former president were the equivalent of a “shiny ball” meant to distract the American public.
“I’m embarrassed to be a lawyer at this moment,” she said. “Honestly, I am ashamed. I’m ashamed to be a lawyer. I’m ashamed that this is the state of our country.”
Eric Garcia and Andrew Feinberg report.
Trump lawyer says she's 'ashamed' and 'embarrassed'
‘I’m ashamed that this is the state of our country,’ Donald Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba says
