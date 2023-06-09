Trump indictment - live: Trump says he’s ‘an innocent man’ as he faces seven charges in documents case
Former president will appear at Federal Courthouse in Miami for first hearing next week
Trump indicted in classified documents probe
Former president Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at his Palm Beach, Florida home.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president wrote: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax”.
The Department of Justice has been investigating Mr Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice over the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, the latest setback to hit his 2024 presidential campaign.
The DoJ has not made any comment on Mr Trump’s claims but reports are that the former president is facing seven charges in the case. He is set to appear in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET on Tuesday.
The dramatic development comes as Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to several federal charges.
Fox News host Mark Levin screams in outrage at Trump indictment
Mark Levin is having a tough night. pic.twitter.com/WkWg7AgSxJ— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 9, 2023
McCarthy falsely claims Trump indicted by Biden
The House majority leader Kevin McCarthy took to twitter and falsely claimed that Joe Biden was the one who indicted Donald Trump, rather than a grand jury empanelled by special counsel Jack Smith for the Justice Department.
Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America.— Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 9, 2023
It is unconscionable for a President to indict the leading candidate opposing him. Joe Biden kept classified documents for decades.
I, and every American who believes in the rule of law, stand with President Trump…
Former FBI agent in Russia probe mocks Trump
Peter Strzok posted a picture of a handcuff with the outline of Donald Trump’s head silhouetted.
https://t.co/30zWL0rGem pic.twitter.com/NKBMWIocIT— Pete Strzok (@petestrzok) June 8, 2023
The White House got no heads up on Trump indictment
The White House did not receive any heads up from DoJ special counsel Jack Smith or Attorney General Merrick Garland that Donald Trump was going to be indicted on seven charges in the secret documents case, a source told The Independent.
Trump GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy backs Trump and says he'd pardon him on day one
“It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren’t in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country,” the 2024 GOP hopeful tweeted.
Ron DeSantis condemns indictment of rival Trump
“The weaponization of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” the Florida governor Tweeted on Thursday night.
“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter? The DeSantis administration will bring accountability to the DOJ, excise political bias and end weaponization once and for all.”
Trump allies accuse Democrats of ‘election interference’ as ex-president indicted
Federal indictment will be the second time the former president is indicted.
Trump allies accuse Democrats of ‘election interference’ as ex-president indicted
Federal indictment will be the second time the former president is indicted
Trump lawyer Jim Trusty gives more details on charges
More details on the charges from Trump’s lawyer pic.twitter.com/7a6prChdRi— Acyn (@Acyn) June 9, 2023
Can Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
Trump claims he has been indicted by a grand jury over his handling of classified documents.
Can Donald Trump run for president in 2024?
Can Trump run for president?
Will Donald Trump be arrested and jailed after classified documents indictment?
Former president says he has been summoned to answer the charges against him at a Miami, Florida courthouse next week.
Will Donald Trump be arrested after classified documents indictment?
Former president says he has been summoned to answer the charges against him at a Miami, Florida courthouse next week
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies