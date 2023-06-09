Trump indictment – latest: Reactions as Donald Trump faces seven charges in classified documents case
Former president says he is ‘an innocent man’ following the federal indictment
Trump says he’s innocent as he is indicted on seven charges
Former president Donald Trump has been indicted on seven charges related to his alleged unlawful retention of national defence information at his Palm Beach, Florida home.
He is set to appear in federal court in Miami at 3pm ET on Tuesday.
Writing on his Truth Social platform, the ex-president wrote: “The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax”.
The Department of Justice has been investigating Mr Trump for violating the Espionage Act and for obstruction of justice over the discovery of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida, the latest setback to hit his 2024 presidential campaign.
The DoJ has not made any comment on Mr Trump’s claims but reports are that the former president is facing seven charges in the case.
The dramatic development comes as Mark Meadows, Mr Trump’s former White House chief of staff, has reportedly agreed to plead guilty to several federal charges.
Meanwhile, Republicans, including Mr Trump’s rivals from the party rallied behind the former president while criticising the “weaponisation of federal law enforcement”.
GOP opponent calls on Trump to drop out after latest charges
While many Republicans in the presidential field remain hesitant to criticise Donald Trump over his various indictments, one candidate has gone so far as to say he should drop out of the Republican nominating contest.
“Donald Trump’s actions – from his willful [sic] disregard for the constitution to his disrespect for the rule of law – should not define our nation or the Republican Party,” former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson said in a statement.
“This is a sad day for our country. While Donald Trump is entitled to the presumption of innocence, the ongoing criminal proceedings will be a major distraction. This reaffirms the need for Donald Trump to respect the office and end his campaign.”
Abe Asher reports.
For many Southern Baptists, the only 2024 question is which GOP candidate to support
Southern Baptists form a core part of the white evangelical Christian bloc that has reliably and overwhelmingly voted Republican in recent elections, and is expected to again in 2024.
But Southern Baptists are weighing their options in the GOP presidential primary field — some already lining up behind Donald Trump, others wary of the former president, whom most evangelical voters supported in previous elections despite his vulgar language, serial marriages and sexual bravado. Some are looking at what Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or other candidates might offer.
But even critics of many Baptist voters’ embrace of hard-right politics have little doubt where this is headed in November 2024 — support for whichever candidate emerges from the GOP nomination process. The only question is the extent of the fervor they bring to the polls.
Trump allies invoke JFK assassination and accuse Democrats of ‘election interference’
Allies of former president Donald Trump quickly came to his defence after he revealed he was facing a federal indictment related to a Department of Justice investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.
The indictment comes after a months-long investigation into whether Mr Trump knowingly kept sensitive materials at his Mar-a-Lago home and / or misled investigators looking into the matter.
On Twitter, allies of Mr Trump remained loyal to him and downplayed the severity of the indictment.
Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) claimed the indictment was a form of “election interference” on Twitter.
Ariana Baio reports.
DeSantis defends flying migrants to California
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday defended his state’s decision to fly migrants from the US-Mexico border to California, arguing that the state had essentially invited the migrants with its welcoming policies toward immigrants.
MAGA rallies behind Donald Trump
“The Biden Regime, which is realising they can’t beat or cheat their way to another victory, has taken the unprecedented step to indict president Trump,” MAGA Inc spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
“This comes amid reports that the Biden family accepted $10m in illegal bribes from foreign nationals. America is a nation that has become plagued by a two-tier system of justice that must be confronted and destroyed.
“This will only be done when we re-elect President Donald J Trump in 2024.”
Trump praises Pat Robertson after death – despite him saying ex-president lived in ‘alternate reality’
Donald Trump has praised the life of Christian televangelist Pat Robertson, even though he once said that the former president was living in an “alternate reality.”
Twitter boss reacts to Donald Trump’s indictment
“There does seem to be far higher interest in pursuing Trump compared to other people in politics,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted.
“Very important that the justice system rebut what appears to be differential enforcement or they will lose public trust.”
Trump will be arrested by FBI day before his birthday
The former president is set to be arrested and booked before he appears in federal court in Miami on Tuesday 13 June, the day before his 76th birthday.
Obstruction, false statements and unlawfully retaining documents: The charges against Donald Trump
A federal indictment against the former president is expected to include seven counts stemming from his mishandling of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago property.
Alex Woodward has the story.
Trump’s Republican rival says ex-president victim of political ‘weaponisation’
Florida governor Ron DeSantis condemned the indictment of Donald Trump, his chief rival for the Republican presidential nomination, calling it a political hatchet job.
“The weaponisation of federal law enforcement represents a mortal threat to a free society. We have for years witnessed an uneven application of the law depending upon political affiliation,” Mr DeSantis tweeted.
“Why so zealous in pursuing Trump yet so passive about Hillary or Hunter?” he added.
Mr DeSantis also promised to end what he called political bias and to “bring accountability” to the Department of Justice if elected.
