Trump news – live: Trump accused of skipping Miami restaurant check as GOP torn over indictment reaction
Latest developments in former president’s myriad of legal woes as he fights for reelection
Trump’s second arraignment: Watch how it happened
Former President Donald Trump visited the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami after being arraigned on 37 federal charges on Tuesday and bombastically announced that there would be “food for all.”
There was just one problem: according to a report in the Miami New Times, Mr Trump never picked up the tab…
Mr Trump’s visit to the Cuban restaurant functioned largely as a campaign stop after he spent the morning in federal court on charges that he mishandled classified documents and impeded the government’s attempts to get them back.
The fallout from his arraignment that day continues, with fellow Republicans torn over how to respond to the party’s defacto leader being charged with federal crimes.
While many GOP lawmakers are attacking the justice system and engaging in a round of “whataboutism” regarding President Joe Biden and the Clintons and alleged misdeeds on their part, a solid block is forming who decry Mr Trump’s actions and say he will pay a high price for them and that it is all his fault.
Chris Christie, Bill Barr, Karl Rove, and Mike Pompeo are all in this category, and some primary rivals, notably Mike Pence and Nikki Haley have also rebuked the former president.
What. is the ‘Clinton socks case’ that Trump says gets him off the hook – and is he right?
For Americans who lived through the 1990s, the words “Clinton” and “socks” may bring to mind a whimsical image of a certain famous feline, of the black-and-white tuxedo variety, who prowled the most prestigious halls of American power at a time when the US was emerging as the world’s sole unchallenged superpower.
But for former president Donald Trump, those two words represent the latest attempt to manifest a legal defence for his alleged unlawful retention of hundreds of documents with classification markings at levels up to “top secret,” long after his term.
Andrew Feinberg explains.
Trump says ‘Clinton socks case’ gets him off the hook – what was it and is he right?
The case referenced by Mr Trump has nothing to do with the ex-president’s late cat — or the charges against him
RECAP: All the lawsuits and criminal charges involving Trump and where they stand
Here’s what you need to know about all the major investigations and lawsuits against Donald Trump.
All the investigations Trump still faces following his second arrest
Former president has faced an estimated 4,000 lawsuits throughout his business and political career
Trump now blames ‘mutants’ for indictment
No, really.
Rachel Sharp reports.
Trump now blames ‘mutants’ for indictment in latest Truth Social rant
In a characteristically rambling post on Truth Social, Mr Trump said that the indictment ‘hoax’ was the fault of misfits – and mutants
Report: Trump was not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of secret papers
A current member of former President Donald Trump’s legal team suggested as far back as 2022 that his client should seek a settlement with the federal government over allegations that he retained presidential records and classified materials including, reportedly, defence documents.
That lawyer was Christopher Kise, according to the Washington Post, who was seen with the twice-impeached ex-president as recently as Tuesday for the latter’s appearance before a Miami judge.
John Bowden has the details.
Trump was not interested in negotiating settlement over mishandling of secret papers
Member of Trump’s legal team suggested move to preempt charges in late 2022
Christie calls Trump ‘failed leader’ who ‘doesn’t care about the American people’
Following the arraignment of Donald Trump on federal criminal charges, more of the Republican primary candidates appear to be finding their footing and changing their tune from their initial response to the indictment against him.
One particularly vocal critic from the get-go has been former Trump ally and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who has long-aligned himself as anti-Trump and is now running against him for the 2024 GOP nomination.
During an appearance on Fox News on Wednesday, Mr Christie did not hold back when asked how he would differentiate himself on the debate stage from Mr Trump.
Here’s what he said:
Chris Christie calls Trump ‘failed leader’ who ‘doesn’t care about American people’
Former New Jersey governor tore into twice-indicted ex-president for second time this week
‘Major outrage’ if Trump is indicted over January 6, says Lindsey Graham
Trump loyalist Lindsey Graham was back in the running for the former president’s most vocal cheerleader in the Senate this week after he warned a CNN reporter that the GOP would revolt if Donald Trump were to face a third criminal indictment relating to January 6.
The South Carolina Republican, who actually made a show of publicly breaking with Mr Trump in the hours after the attack on the Capitol only to glom back onto the bandwagon when things cooled down, spoke in the halls of Congress this week after the former president was formally arraigned in a Miami courtroom for the alleged illegal retention of presidential records and classified documents.
John Bowden reports from Washington, DC.
Lindsey Graham says it would be a ‘major outrage’ if Trump is indicted over January 6
South Carolina senator claims DoJ is applying inconsistent standard even as agency nears decision on charging Hunter Biden
Trump gloats as New York golf club tax investigation dropped
Former President Donald Trump got some good legal news on Thursday when the Westchester County, New York district attorney confirmed that a two-year investigation into the Trump Organization’s valuation of a golf club there has been closed and will not result in any criminal charges.
News of the closure of the investigation was first reported by Insider on Wednesday.
Read more...
Trump gloats as golf club tax investigation ends: ‘When do I get my reputation back?’
The former president is still facing more than 30 felony charges in other cases
Trump and America will pay high price for ex-president’s ‘reckless petulance’, says Karl Rove
Karl Rove, deputy chief of staff to President George W Bush, eviscerated Donald Trump over the 37 charges he faces relating to the classified documents he hoarded at Mar-a-Lago in an opinion column, “Trump invited this indictment”, published by The Wall Street Journal on 14 June.
He echoed some other Republicans — including Bill Barr, Chris Christie, and Mike Pompeo — in his criticism of the former president, though certainly not all of his fellow Republicans.
“The blame for this calamity rests solely on Mr Trump and his childish impulse to keep mementos from his time in the Oval Office, no matter what the law says,” wrote Mr Rove.
Continued...
Karl Rove blames Trump’s ‘reckless petulance’ for classified documents indictment
Veteran Bush administration figure lays out how Trump’s indictment is direct result of own actions
Trump declared ‘food for all’ in post-arrest stop at Miami cafe... but did he pay for it?
When former President Donald Trump visited the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami after being arraigned on 37 federal charges, he announced that there would be “food for all.” There was just one problem: according to a report in the Miami New Times, Mr Trump never picked up the tab.
Abe Asher has the story.
Trump declared ‘food for all’ at Miami cafe – but skipped the bill
The former president visited the restaurant after being arraigned on federal charges
Following years of attacking democratic traditions, Trump promises payback for prosecution
As Donald Trump became the first former president to face federal charges, he and his supporters went through a familiar routine of mounting a victimhood defense in the face of unprecedented allegations of wrongdoing. But this time, the stakes are higher.
Trump upped the level of his claims and threats as he faces the potential of years in prison if convicted on 37 charges of obstruction, illegal retention of defense information and other violations. Hours after pleading not guilty, Trump claimed he is being targeted by the special prosecutor, who is nonpartisan, for political reasons and vowed to retaliate against President Joe Biden if he is elected president in 2024.
Read more...
Trump's promise of payback for prosecution follows years of attacking democratic traditions
Donald Trump’s attacks on the justice system after his indictment on federal charges this week are the latest step in a now eight-year campaign by the former president and his allies against the traditions and institutions that have helped maintain American democracy
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies