Former President Donald Trump visited the iconic Versailles restaurant in Miami after being arraigned on 37 federal charges on Tuesday and bombastically announced that there would be “food for all.”

There was just one problem: according to a report in the Miami New Times, Mr Trump never picked up the tab…

Mr Trump’s visit to the Cuban restaurant functioned largely as a campaign stop after he spent the morning in federal court on charges that he mishandled classified documents and impeded the government’s attempts to get them back.

The fallout from his arraignment that day continues, with fellow Republicans torn over how to respond to the party’s defacto leader being charged with federal crimes.

While many GOP lawmakers are attacking the justice system and engaging in a round of “whataboutism” regarding President Joe Biden and the Clintons and alleged misdeeds on their part, a solid block is forming who decry Mr Trump’s actions and say he will pay a high price for them and that it is all his fault.

Chris Christie, Bill Barr, Karl Rove, and Mike Pompeo are all in this category, and some primary rivals, notably Mike Pence and Nikki Haley have also rebuked the former president.