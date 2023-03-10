Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A spokesperson for former President Donald Trump called the notion that he may be indicted over his alleged role in a scheme to pay off adult film star Stormy Daniels “simply insane.”

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s threat to indict President Trump is simply insane,” the statement reads. “For the past five years, the DA’s office has been on a Witch Hunt, investigating every aspect of President Trump’s life, and they’ve come up empty at every turn — and now this. The fact that after their intensive investigation the DA is even considering a new political attack is a clear exoneration of President Trump in all areas.”

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Mr Trump has been offered the chance to testify before a grand jury next week, a potential precursor to an indictment over his role in the pay-off to Ms Daniels.

The Times reported that it would be unusual for a potential defendant to be offered the opportunity to testify before a grand jury if prosecutors are not on the precipice of charging that person. In New York, a person facing indictment has a right to appear before a grand jury before the prosecutor asks that jury to vote on potential charges. Mr Trump, who is again a candidate for the Republican nomination for president, is not expected to avail himself of that right.

A criminal indictment of Mr Trump in this case has been a long time in the making. The investigation into the alleged pay-off scheme dates all the way back to 2018, when Mr Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen faced federal charges related to the same scheme. Mr Cohen paid Ms Daniels $130,000 in the fall of 2016 in exchange for her not saying that she had an affair with Mr Trump. Mr Trump himself has denied having sex with her.

Mr Cohen is reportedly cooperating with the New York County District Attorney’s office and is expected to testify before the grand jury.

If the office led by District Attorney Alvin Bragg does bring charges against Mr Trump, it will be the most legal jeopardy Mr Trump has been in since he rose to the presidency. He would become the first American president ever to face a criminal indictment, all while running to reclaim the office next year.

Mr Trump’s team on Thursday said that he was the victim of “extortion.”

“President Trump was the victim of extortion then, just as he is now,” the statement read. “It’s an embarrassment to the Democrat prosecutors, and it’s an embarrassment to New York City.