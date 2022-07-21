Jan 6 hearings – live: Donald Trump attends Ivana Trump’s funeral as judge warns Bannon lawyers
Follow live for latest news and updates on January 6 hearings in Congress
Jan 6 committee member says Trump attempting to witness tamper is ‘highly improper’
Donald Trump, his current wife Melania, and his three children paid their respect to Mr Trump’s first wife Ivana in New York City at a funeral mass on Wednesday.
After months trying to have his trial delayed, far-right agitator and Trump ally Steve Bannon is now in court facing a charge of criminal contempt of Congress, with prosecutors arguing he simply “decided he was above the law” when refusing to comply with a subpoena from the 6 January select committee.
“This case is not about what happened on Jan. 6,” said assistant US attorney Amanda Vaughan in court. “This case is about the defendant thumbing his nose at the orderly processes of our government.”
Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a judge to testify to the grand jury convened in Fulton County, Georgia to hear evidence on Donald Trump’s efforts to throw out Joe Biden’s victory in that state.
Tomorrow will see the eighth of the 6 Jaunary committee’s summer hearings, this one focusing on Mr Trump’s hours of inaction at the White House while a mob of his supporters violently attacked Congress.
Who are tomorrow’s Jan 6 witnesses?
ICYMI: When the January 6 committee’s next prime-time hearing airs on Thursday, lawmakers will hope to show how Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day the US Capital was attacked was a key element of what unfolded.
On Thursday evening, the panel will reportedly have the help of two star witnesses from within the former US president’s White House, who sources familiar with the matter informed CNN of on Monday night.
According to reports, the pair are Matthew Pottinger, a former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide.
Gino Spocchia explains what we know about them:
The ex-Trump aides set to be lead witnesses at next Jan 6 hearing
Former deputy press secretary has previously called Capitol riot a ‘coup attempt’
Trump’s 187 minutes during Capitol attack now under Jan 6 panel’s scanner
The prime-time hearing today will focus on the 187 minutes of Donald Trump’s presidentship, the last of his tenure in 2021, during which he failed to act as thousands of his supporters ran amok and caused a riot.
The Jan 6 House committee will intend to show how the outgoing president in his defeat attempted to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory and how it has left the US battling with questions about the resilience of its democracy.
In the more than three hours that the panel will investigate today, it will also note pleas made from the former president’s aides, allies and family members.
Mr Trump has been charged with doing nothing to stop the violent demonstration but instead “gleefully” watching it on television at the White House.
Ex national security official and White House insider to talk about Trump’s actions on Jan 6
Former national security official in the Trump White House, Matthew Pottinger, and a former press aide, Sarah Matthews will be the next witnesses at a prime-time hearing of the Jan 6 committee this week.
The duo will join Cassidy Hutchinson who was a former assistant to Mark Meadows, Trump’s final chief of staff, today.
Ms Hutchinson had tendered her resignation as deputy press secretary on the day of the attack, while Mr Pottinger resigned after the attack.
It is not immediately clear what the two White House insiders will share today as the details have been kept under wraps.
However, the hearing will focus on the actions of the former president and the lack of them, at a time hundreds of his protestors swarmed the US capitol to stop the transfer of power to Democrat leader Joe Biden.
It is likely that the two former White House officials could detail what was happening behind the scenes as Mr Trump resisted pleas from family, aides and Republicans to denounce the riot and ask people to vacate the premises, bringing the scene of riot to a halt.
Maryland Republican primary won by Trump-back candidate
ICYMI: Dan Cox, a far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former president Donald Trump, won the Republican primary for state governor on Tuesday.
Mr Cox defeated moderate rival Kelly Schulz who was backed by outgoing governor Larry Hogan.
The governor who was prohibited from running for a third consecutive term in a majorly Democratic state had backed Ms Schulz, a former member of his cabinet, to be the successor to his bipartisan leadership, reported the Associated Press.
Trump-backed far-right candidate wins Maryland Republican primary
Cox is the third ultra conservative state legislator backed by the former president to win Republican nominations for governor
Arizona Republicans censure key Jan 6 witness
ICYMI: Rusty Bowers, Republican speaker of the Arizona state House, was censured by his own party on Tuesday as his political punishment for testifying to the January 6 committee continues.
The 69-year-old Republican lawmaker is likely to lose his primary election on 2 August against a Trump loyalist who has claimed that Satan helped Joe Biden steal the election from Donald Trump.
But that isn’t enough revenge for allies of the former president in the state, including GOP state party chair Kelli Ward, another far-right supporter of election fraud conspiracy theories: the state party has now formally voted to censure Mr Bowers, a largely meaningless gesture that states that he is no longer in “good standing” with the party.
John Bowden has more.
Arizona GOP censures Republican House speaker who testified before Jan 6 committee
GOP lawmaker who bucked Trump is likely to lose primary election
Donald Trump, Melania and his kids attend Ivana Trump’s funeral
Donald Trump, his current wife Melania, and his three children paid their respect to Mr Trump’s first wife Ivana yesterday in New York City at a funeral mass.
Before heading out to pay his respect, Mr Trump said: “A very sad day, but at the same time a celebration of a wonderful and beautiful life.”
“This will not be easy!!!” the former president said on his social media platform Truth Social.
He was joined in by Donald Jr, Ivanka, and Eric to commemorate the 1980s style icon and businesswoman credited to be behind Mr Trump’s empire which paved his road to presidency.
Her gold-coloured coffin was taken into St Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on Manhattan’s Upper East Side.
ICYMI: Donald Trump has seized on a recent Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling which outlaws ballot drop boxes in future elections, claiming that the court’s ruling that the Wisconsin Election Commission exceeded its authority by authorising drop box use as a pandemic mitigation measure means President Joe Biden’s win in state is invalid.
The former president is now pressuring Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to do something about this. “So what’s Speaker Robin Vos doing on the Great Wisconsin Supreme Court Ruling declaring hundreds of thousands of Drop Box votes to be illegal?” he asked in a statement.
In reality, the court ruling did not invalidate a single vote cast by drop box. And neither Mr Vos nor the Wisconsin legislature have the authority to retroactively invalidate votes or rescind electoral votes.
But that has not stopped Mr Trump from arguing to the contrary.
Andrew Feinberg has more.
Wisconsin official says Trump phoned to pressure him to change election results
‘I explained that it's not allowed under the Constitution, he has a different opinion’
Giuliani called to appear in Georgia election probe
ICYMI: Rudy Giuliani has been ordered by a New York Supreme Court judge to appear for testimony in front of a grand jury investigating election tampering in Georgia.
Mr Giuliani, who was part of a legal team assembled by Donald Trump to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election, failed to appear at the “show cause” hearing in which he was due to challenge a subpoena that called him to testify.
Richard Hall has the story.
Rudy Giuliani ordered by judge to testify in Georgia election tampering probe
Giuliani was part of a legal team assembled by Donald Trump to overturn 2020 election results
The mystery of the Secret Service’s Jan 6 text exchange
ICYMI: The Secret Service has only provided one text exchange to the DHS inspector general despite receiving a request for a month of texts from 24 members of staff.
The news was revealed in a letter to the January 6 committee, CNN reported.
Assistant Director Ronald Rowe said in a letter to the panel that “the Secret Service submitted the responsive records it identified, namely, a text message conversation from former US Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund to former Secret Service Uniformed Division Chief Thomas Sullivan requesting assistance on January 6, 2021, and advised the agency did not have any further records responsive to the DHS OIG’s request for text messages”.
California Democrat and January 6 panel member Zoe Lofgren told MSNBC on Tuesday that the committee had been sent “one text message” that she hadn’t reviewed at that time. She said the committee would be “pursuing more information as a committee soon”.
Read more from Gustaf Kilander:
Secret Service handed over a single text exchange to Jan 6 committee
‘The Secret Service adamantly denied that they were either stonewalling ... or that the text messages were lost’, Florida Democrat says
Why the Garland memo matters
ICYMI: In a 25 May internal memo, Attorney General Merrick Garland has extended a 2020 Department of Justice (DOJ) policy instituted by his predecessor, Trump Attorney General Bill Barr. The policy states that investigators must get approval for any investigations into presidential candidates or their staff with the country’s top law enforcement official.
The memo was obtained by MSNBC, with host Rachel Maddow revealing it on Monday night.
According to the policy, investigators must obtain written approval from the attorney general before opening an investigation into people who have declared that they are running for either president or vice president. The policy also applies to presidential campaigns, as well as senior members of campaigns for president, such as advisors.
The news comes as Mr Garland is facing increasing pressure to bring charges against former President Donald Trump as the House Select Committee investigating January 6 reveals more and more about his actions in relation to the 2021 insurrection.
While he’s yet to announce a 2024 campaign, Mr Trump has hinted on several occasions that he’ll run again.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Merrick Garland’s private DOJ memo prompts outrage: ‘Nothing will happen to Trump’
‘Garland if you want to be neutral, political activity would have no bearing whatsoever on your work’ said DC Police Officer Daniel Hodges
