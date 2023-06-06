Trump news – latest: Trump lawyers meet special counsel at DoJ as Mar-a-Lago swimming pool flood probed
All the latest news today on the one-term president’s legal woes and 2024 campaign
Federal investigators are reportedly training their attention on an employee at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, who, in the process of draining a swimming pool on the property last year, flooded a room where computer servers containing video surveillance logs were stored.
Investigators are said to have asked at least one witness in the probe into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents about the episode but it is as yet unclear whether the flooding of the server room is being treated as suspicious or an accident.
Meanwhile, two members of the former president’s legal team, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan, were spotted entering the Washington DC headquarters of the Department of Justice late on Monday morning as the agency continues its investigations into their employer.
Also on Monday, Mr Trump’s estranged former deputy Mike Pence filed the necessary paperworks with the Federal Election Commission to commence a presidential bid of his own, which is likely to be formally announced on Wednesday.
Trump's latest Truth Social meltdown
Donald Trump unleashed a furious all-caps rant against the Department of Justice on Monday and appeared to indicate that he believed charges were imminent in the case of his dispute with the National Archives over his retention of presidential records.
In a Truth Social post, he also revealed that two other attorneys on his payroll, James Trusty and John Rowley, had also met with the Justice Department on Monday.
The former president wrote:
“HOW CAN DOJ POSSIBLY CHARGE ME, WHO DID NOTHING WRONG, WHEN NO OTHER PRESIDENT’S WERE CHARGED, WHEN JOE BIDEN WON’T BE CHARGED FOR ANYTHING, INCLUDING THE FACT THAT HE HAS 1,850 BOXES, MUCH OF IT CLASSIFIED, AND SOME DATING BACK TO HIS SENATE DAY WHEN EVEN DEMOCRAT SENATORS ARE SHOCKED. ALSO, PRESIDENT CLINTON HAD DOCUMENTS, AND WON IN COURT. CROOKED HILLARY DELETED 33,000 EMAILS, MANY CLASSIFIED, AND WASN’T EVEN CLOSE TO BEING CHARGED! ONLY TRUMP - THE GREATEST WITCH HUNT OF ALL TIME!”
Originally, it had been reported by Politico that attorneys Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan, had been spotted entering the DoJ’s headquarters.
