Federal investigators are reportedly training their attention on an employee at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, who, in the process of draining a swimming pool on the property last year, flooded a room where computer servers containing video surveillance logs were stored.

Investigators are said to have asked at least one witness in the probe into Mr Trump’s handling of classified documents about the episode but it is as yet unclear whether the flooding of the server room is being treated as suspicious or an accident.

Meanwhile, two members of the former president’s legal team, Evan Corcoran and Lindsey Halligan, were spotted entering the Washington DC headquarters of the Department of Justice late on Monday morning as the agency continues its investigations into their employer.

Also on Monday, Mr Trump’s estranged former deputy Mike Pence filed the necessary paperworks with the Federal Election Commission to commence a presidential bid of his own, which is likely to be formally announced on Wednesday.