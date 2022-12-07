Jump to content

Donald Trump ridiculed after disaster day sees three legal rulings against him: ‘Ketchup on the walls’

‘Heinz shares rocketed on this news’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Wednesday 07 December 2022 07:25
Comments

Congressman Mike Turner rejects Trump's call to terminate Constitution

Donald Trump was ridiculed ruthlessly on social media after a disaster day saw three legal rulings against him.

Social media was rife with jokes about “ketchup on the walls” and #ketchup started trending as soon as it was known that a New York jury found the Trump Organization guilty on 17 counts of fraud.

The genesis of the running “ketchup” joke among liberal users dated back to the testimony that  the former top White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson gave in front of the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 riots. She revealed that Mr Trump had a tendency to throw his food.

“There was ketchup dripping down the wall and a shattered porcelain plate on the floor,” Ms Hutchinson testified, noting that White House staff nearby said the president was “extremely angry” after Bill Barr’s interview saying there was no voter fraud.

She told the committee that she grabbed a towel and started wiping the ketchup off the wall alongside a presidential valet.



On Tuesday, after three legal rulings against him, liberal users on social media had a hay day with jokes about “ketchup on the wall”.

Activist Jeff Tiedrich, who has one million followers on Twitter, wrote: “The January 6th Committee has confirmed that they’re going to make CRIMINAL REFERRALS [sic] to the Justice Department. I hope they’ve hidden the ketchup at Mar-a-Lago. WILL BE WILD [sic].”

When the news of legal losses started airing, the joke snowballed and Democratic fundraiser Jon Cooper tweeted: “I bet there’s a LOT[sic] of ketchup flying at Mar-a-Lago right now.”

Another user chimed in: “I feel badly for the cleaning staff who will be stuck cleaning up all of that ketchup tonight.”

Another user said: “Heinz shares rocketed on this news.”

Howard Altman, author and lawyer, joked: “brace for ketchup.”

“Breaking: shortage of ketchup at MAL area supermarkets. No reason ascertained as yet,” former assistant US attorney for the Southern District of New York, Richard Signorelli, commented.



One social media commentator said: “I hear all the #Heinz #ketchup delivery trucks are being routed to FL.”

