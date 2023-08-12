Trump gets warning from Jan 6 case judge as she limits what he can say on the campaign trail - latest
The latest developments from Trumpworld as the Republican front-runner faces myriad legal challenges that threaten to derail his latest presidential bid
The first hearing in the criminal case against Donald Trump arising from his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election took place in Washington, DC, on Friday.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan is presiding over the case brought by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith following a grand jury investigation into the allegations against the former president.
In the matter of a protective order in the case, she ruled that she will allow some evidence provided in discovery to be made public if it is not deemed “sensitive” by the government.
Judge Chutkan rejected more restrictive language on the grounds that Mr Trump’s conduct with regard to the non-sensitive discovery is still governed by his release conditions and other court rules. Mr Trump is also subject to restrictions about how he can view “sensitive” documents.
Judge Chutkan said she will be watching the former president closely and warned if his public statements were deemed to be tainting the jury pool then “the greater the urgency will be that we proceed to trial quickly”.
She added: “I will take whatever measures are necessary to safeguard the integrity of these proceedings.”
Prosecutors have requested a four-to-six-week trial beginning on 2 January 2024.
‘Inflammatory statements’ will have consequences judge warns Trump
Donald Trump notched a win in the fight over a protective order in the 2020 election case as the judge ruled that some of the evidence that will be provided to him in the pre-trial discovery process won’t be restricted from dissemination if it’s not deemed “sensitive” by the government.
US District Judge Tanya Chutkan ruled on Friday that the protective order will only apply to sensitive materials such as grand jury transcripts, witness interview records, and other documents that could identify witnesses or be used to poison the pool of potential jurors who will be responsible for deciding the ex-president’s fate when he goes on trial next year.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report from the E Barrett Prettyman Courthouse in Washington, DC.
Judge grants looser protective order but warns Trump on ‘inflammatory statements’
Judge Tanya Chutkan kept most of the government’s requests for restrictions on sensitive materials in place and rejected numerous proposed revisions to the protective order offered by Mr Trump’s legal team
ICYMI: Hunter Biden case prosecutor given special counsel status by Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that he granted the US attorney investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden special counsel status.
Mr Garland announced that David Weiss, who has served as the US Attorney for Delaware since 2018, would serve as special counsel and he had informed relevant members of Congress about the nomination.
Eric Garcia reports from Washington, DC.
Prosecutor in Hunter Biden case is given special counsel status by attorney general
David Weiss also serves as the US attorney for Delaware who has led the investigation into President Joe Biden’s son
Meanwhile, on Truth Social…
Former President Donald Trump has again lashed out at Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on his social media platform, ahead of a week in which it is expected he will be indicted for election interference in the Atlanta, Georgia area in 2020.
Returning to a theme he has deployed before, he attacked Ms Willis’s professional record, calling Atlanta “one of the deadliest communities in the US” with “gang members roaming the streets”.
He also accuses Ms Willis of using the potential indictment as a “campaign and fundraising CON JOB”.
Here’s the full post:
I hear that RACIST Fulton County (Atlanta) District Attorney “Phoney”Fani Willis, who weakly presides over one of the deadliest communities in the U.S., with thousands of murderers, violent criminals & gang members roaming the streets while going untried, free, & are treated with “kid gloves,” is using a potential Indictment of me, and other innocent people, as a campaign and fundraising CON JOB, all based on a PERFECT PHONE CALL, AS PRESIDENT, CHALLENGING ELECTION FRAUD - MY DUTY & RIGHT!
Late on Friday night, Mr Trump broke an unusually prolonged silence on Truth Social — in which he had predominantly reposted videos — by sharing his two cents on the naming of David Weiss as special counsel in the Justice Department’s investigation of Hunter Biden.
He wrote:
David Weiss was picked by the two Democrat Senators from Delaware under “Blue Slip.” He would not have been picked by me. But I have a great idea. Why don’t they use Deranged Jack Smith. Weiss has been investigating Hunter for 4 years, giving him the “sweetheart” deal of all sweetheart deals. But a brilliant Judge in Delaware saw through it all. Now, I read, the Department of Injustice wants a new Judge and Jurisdiction. But so do I, with far stronger reasons than Hunter & Crooked Joe. MAGA!!!
Former prosecutor says Jack Smith using past experience with autocrats against Trump
Former prosecutor Renato Mariotti has claimed Jack Smith is using insights he gained from his role at the Hague to bring Donald Trump to justice for his role in the 2020 efforts to overturn the election.
Mr Mariotti cited Mr Smith’s stint in the Hague, where he played a role in prosecuting authoritarian leaders prior to becoming the special counsel in the cases against Mr Trump.
Maroosha Muzaffar reports.
Jack Smith using past experience with autocrats against Trump, former prosecutor says
‘I think he understands the way an authoritarian can use these soft methods of increasing their power’
Has Trump already disqualified himself from a White House return? Two legal scholars believe so...
Ever heard of Section Three of the 14th Amendment?
It’s going to be a talking point in this election cycle thanks to the work of two conservative law professors.
Abe Asher has the full story.
Trump should be disqualified from serving as president, two law professors say
The two law professors argue the former president should be barred under the 14th Amendment
Trump lawyer’s media statements used against him in latest 2020 election case filing
Donald Trump’s lead attorney made a series of TV and media appearances in the days after the former president was federally indicted for three criminal conspiracies and the obstruction of the 2020 presidential election.
John Lauro said his client’s alleged actions were protected by the First Amendment. He floated a possible defence strategy in an upcoming trial. And he claimed that the former president, who is accused of committing crimes while in office, is “immune” from the case that federal prosecutors have brought against him.
Those statements have now been quoted by US Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith in his request to a federal judge to set a trial date.
Alex Woodward reports.
Jack Smith uses Trump lawyer’s statements against him in latest election case filing
John Lauro outlined a potential defence on TV. Prosecutors say the former president’s legal team should be prepared for a January trial date
ICYMI: Trump furious at proposed 2 January trial date in special counsel’s 2020 election case
Donald Trump reacted furiously on Thursday to a proposed trial date of 2 January in special counsel Jack Smith’s case against the former president for allegedly trying to overthrow the 2020 election result.
Here’s what he said:
Trump furious at proposed 2 January trial date in special counsel 2020 election case
Ex-president’s attorneys have indicated their intention to delay any trial for as long as possible
ICYMI: Trump confirms he won’t sign GOP loyalty pledge
Donald Trump said he would refuse to sign a Republican National Committee loyalty pledge required by any candidate wishing to participate in the party’s first primary debate.
He made the comments to Eric Bolling during an appearance on the Maga-friendly television network Newsmax, which had to end the interview with an awkward disclaimer reminding viewers that it accepts the results of the 2020 election.
Graig Graziosi reports.
Trump says he won’t sign RNC loyalty pledge ahead of primary debate
Former president opposed the pledge in 2015, but eventually agreed to sign it later that year
Analysis: The Supreme Court has already rejected a key part of Trump’s defence
Alex Woodward writes:
The defence of Donald Trump playing out on television and on social media for the most serious charges against him yet revives the same bogus theory that the US Supreme Courtshot down less than two months ago.
Read on...
The Supreme Court has already rejected a key part of Trump’s defence
The ‘independent state legislature’ theory that animated Republican attempts to overturn elections is dead. The former president’s lawyers and right-wing pundits want to bring it back to life, Alex Woodward reports
Trump complains world has ‘never been nastier than it is now’
The call is coming from inside the house...
Trump says world has ‘never been nastier than it is now’ as cases against him proceed
The former president is facing criminal charges in three separate cases, with fresh charges thought to be imminent
